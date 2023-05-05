Home Decorating Even Shoppers in Texas Say This Lightweight Cotton Throw Is ‘the Best’ They’ve Found for Summer And it’s only $28. By Carly Totten Carly Totten Instagram Carly Totten joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 as an Ecommerce writer. She specializes in curating fashion and lifestyle content for Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, People Magazine, Real Simple, and Travel + Leisure. Prior to joining the Ecommerce team, Carly contributed wedding planning and style content to The Spruce and Brides, respectively. She earned her roles as an expert contributing writer after spending a decade planning and designing weddings for couples getting married in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. Highlights: * Began contributing lifestyle content in 2011. * Spent a decade working in the wedding industry as a planner and stylist. * Previously wrote for The Spruce and Brides as an expert. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 5, 2023 08:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez Even though the spring and summer are the warmest months of the year, many people still love to get cozy underneath a blanket while they read, watch TV, or relax in bed. A fleece or wool blanket might make the experience a bit too warm, but there are still ways to keep your routine intact. And one easy solution is to switch to this cotton throw that’s priced from $28 at Amazon. A soft and breathable throw is a must for the spring and summer, and the PHF waffle weave throw checks both boxes. It’s made from 100 percent cotton to create a lightweight piece that absorbs moisture, according to the brand, and it’s even climbing the best-seller charts in Amazon’s Bed Blankets category. The summer blanket is available in 11 neutral and bright colors, as well as four larger options should you wish to pick up one that’s designed for your bed’s specific size. Amazon To buy: $28; amazon.com. “It’s lightweight enough for a Texas summer, but heavy enough for a Texas winter. The best blanket I’ve ever purchased,” said a five-star reviewer, adding, “It washes perfectly.” Another shopper described the blanket as “soft” with “the perfect thickness,” and said that it’s “lightweight for spring and summer when you have the AC cranked and the fan on high.” The throw measures 50 by 60 inches, and PHF says it’s the “perfect” size to snuggle on your sofa or to add as an extra layer on your bed. Plus, the blanket’s waffle weave “helps with air circulation” and adds to the throw’s breathability to keep you comfortable all spring and summer long. Even though the blanket is comfy throughout the year, the brand does caution against using it if you have dogs or cats whose nails can snag the fabric. Regardless, the throw has almost 8,000 perfect ratings and more than 1,400 five-star reviews. Amazon To buy: $30; amazon.com. “I love it! It’s very lightweight but enough to keep you comfortable if it’s a little chilly at night,” wrote a shopper who confirmed the blanket is “perfect” for hot sleepers. Plus, they shared that it “looks good” and “feels good after washing.” A fleece throw may be too warm for the spring and summer, but you can still feel cozy under the PHF cotton waffle weave blanket as you fight the air conditioned chill. While it’s in stock for as low as $28, buy one in your favorite color. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Achieve the Perfect Farmhouse Look With These Popular Amazon Decor Finds—All Under $50 You Can Turn This Wedding-Ready Clutch Into a Crossbody—and It’s on Sale for Just $30 Bamboo Pajamas Are the Cozy, Cooling Gift Your Mom Deserves This Mother’s Day