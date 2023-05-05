Even Shoppers in Texas Say This Lightweight Cotton Throw Is ‘the Best’ They’ve Found for Summer

Even though the spring and summer are the warmest months of the year, many people still love to get cozy underneath a blanket while they read, watch TV, or relax in bed. A fleece or wool blanket might make the experience a bit too warm, but there are still ways to keep your routine intact. And one easy solution is to switch to this cotton throw that’s priced from $28 at Amazon.

A soft and breathable throw is a must for the spring and summer, and the PHF waffle weave throw checks both boxes. It’s made from 100 percent cotton to create a lightweight piece that absorbs moisture, according to the brand, and it’s even climbing the best-seller charts in Amazon’s Bed Blankets category. The summer blanket is available in 11 neutral and bright colors, as well as four larger options should you wish to pick up one that’s designed for your bed’s specific size.

To buy: $28; amazon.com.

“It’s lightweight enough for a Texas summer, but heavy enough for a Texas winter. The best blanket I’ve ever purchased,” said a five-star reviewer, adding, “It washes perfectly.” Another shopper described the blanket as “soft” with “the perfect thickness,” and said that it’s “lightweight for spring and summer when you have the AC cranked and the fan on high.”

The throw measures 50 by 60 inches, and PHF says it’s the “perfect” size to snuggle on your sofa or to add as an extra layer on your bed. Plus, the blanket’s waffle weave “helps with air circulation” and adds to the throw’s breathability to keep you comfortable all spring and summer long. Even though the blanket is comfy throughout the year, the brand does caution against using it if you have dogs or cats whose nails can snag the fabric. Regardless, the throw has almost 8,000 perfect ratings and more than 1,400 five-star reviews.

To buy: $30; amazon.com.

“I love it! It’s very lightweight but enough to keep you comfortable if it’s a little chilly at night,” wrote a shopper who confirmed the blanket is “perfect” for hot sleepers. Plus, they shared that it “looks good” and “feels good after washing.”

A fleece throw may be too warm for the spring and summer, but you can still feel cozy under the PHF cotton waffle weave blanket as you fight the air conditioned chill. While it’s in stock for as low as $28, buy one in your favorite color.

