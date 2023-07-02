Hot Sleepers Love This Cooling Memory Foam Pillow to Help Them Stay Chill All Night Long—and It's 50% Off

If you're a side sleeper, you know the difficulty of finding a pillow that's not only comfortable for your sleeping position, but also provides the right level of firmness to keep you from feeling miserable and sore in the morning. Worse: You're a side sleeper who also sleeps hot. Your pillow needs to be sturdy enough to support you, but it should also boast specific features for preventing night sweats during those sweltering summer nights.

Thousands of Amazon shoppers have opted for the "comfort and coolness" of the highly-rated Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillow to combat the hot evening temps without compromising their sleep quality. Prime Day may be just a couple of weeks away, but the massive hub has no shortage of early deals, and this customer-loved pillow is currently marked down 50 percent, so you can snag it for just $30.

Amazon

To buy: $30 (was $60); amazon.com.

The Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillow even comes with a machine-washable, premium spandex cover to protect and keep it clean. According to the brand, the memory foam pillow utilizes advanced cooling technology by combining a heavily ventilated construction with cooling powder, allowing for maximum breathability while you sleep.

The foam material won't lose its shape or get lumpy over time like other standard pillows can. You can expect an enjoyable experience, with one reviewer commenting that it felt "light as a feather," while delivering "amazing support" for their neck and head through the night. They added that it was "hands down" the "best pillow" they have ever slept on.

Another customer confirmed the pillow's bounceback performance, writing, "when I roll over, it springs back quickly, unlike other memory foam pillows I have tried." "This pillow offers support and comfort whether I'm sleeping on my back or side," they also noted. As for cooling, this reviewer affirmed that the pillow stands up to the "hot, hot, hot Florida" weather, and is a "true cooling pillow."

Side sleepers can get a comfortable night of rest with the Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillow—get it now for 50 percent off, or shop other early Prime Day cooling bedding deals below.

More Early Prime Day Cooling Bedding Deals

Coonp Queen Mattress Topper

Amazon

To buy: $75 (was $100); amazon.com.

AmyHomie Cooling Blanket

Amazon

To buy: $26 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com.

Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

Amazon

To buy: $13 with coupon (was $24); amazon.com.

Supa Modern Cooling Bed Pillows

Amazon

To buy: $25 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.

Cohome Cooling Comforter

Amazon

To buy: $32 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.

CGK Unlimited Sheet Set

Amazon

To buy: $29 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com.

Bedsure Cooling Bamboo Waffle Blanket

Amazon

To buy: $40 (was $56); amazon.com.

Bedsure Cooling Pillow Cases

Amazon

To buy: $11 with coupon (was $23); amazon.com.

Serta ThermaGel Memory Foam Mattress Topper

Amazon

To buy: $55 (was $84); amazon.com.

Best Price Mattress Ventilated Memory Foam Mattress Topper

Amazon

To buy: $40 (was $56); amazon.com.