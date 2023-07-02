Home Decorating Bedroom Decorating Hot Sleepers Love This Cooling Memory Foam Pillow to Help Them Stay Chill All Night Long—and It's 50% Off Cut out the tossing, turning, and night sweats for an evening of restful sleep. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 2, 2023 12:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Jaclyn Mastropasqua If you're a side sleeper, you know the difficulty of finding a pillow that's not only comfortable for your sleeping position, but also provides the right level of firmness to keep you from feeling miserable and sore in the morning. Worse: You're a side sleeper who also sleeps hot. Your pillow needs to be sturdy enough to support you, but it should also boast specific features for preventing night sweats during those sweltering summer nights. Thousands of Amazon shoppers have opted for the "comfort and coolness" of the highly-rated Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillow to combat the hot evening temps without compromising their sleep quality. Prime Day may be just a couple of weeks away, but the massive hub has no shortage of early deals, and this customer-loved pillow is currently marked down 50 percent, so you can snag it for just $30. Amazon To buy: $30 (was $60); amazon.com. The Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillow even comes with a machine-washable, premium spandex cover to protect and keep it clean. According to the brand, the memory foam pillow utilizes advanced cooling technology by combining a heavily ventilated construction with cooling powder, allowing for maximum breathability while you sleep. These Platform Sandals Are 'Comfortable Right Out of the Box,' According to Shoppers—and They're 39% Off The foam material won't lose its shape or get lumpy over time like other standard pillows can. You can expect an enjoyable experience, with one reviewer commenting that it felt "light as a feather," while delivering "amazing support" for their neck and head through the night. They added that it was "hands down" the "best pillow" they have ever slept on. Another customer confirmed the pillow's bounceback performance, writing, "when I roll over, it springs back quickly, unlike other memory foam pillows I have tried." "This pillow offers support and comfort whether I'm sleeping on my back or side," they also noted. As for cooling, this reviewer affirmed that the pillow stands up to the "hot, hot, hot Florida" weather, and is a "true cooling pillow." Side sleepers can get a comfortable night of rest with the Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillow—get it now for 50 percent off, or shop other early Prime Day cooling bedding deals below. More Early Prime Day Cooling Bedding Deals Coonp Queen Mattress Topper Amazon To buy: $75 (was $100); amazon.com. AmyHomie Cooling Blanket Amazon To buy: $26 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com. Mulberry Silk Pillowcase Amazon To buy: $13 with coupon (was $24); amazon.com. Supa Modern Cooling Bed Pillows Amazon To buy: $25 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com. Cohome Cooling Comforter Amazon To buy: $32 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com. CGK Unlimited Sheet Set Amazon To buy: $29 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com. Bedsure Cooling Bamboo Waffle Blanket Amazon To buy: $40 (was $56); amazon.com. Bedsure Cooling Pillow Cases Amazon To buy: $11 with coupon (was $23); amazon.com. Serta ThermaGel Memory Foam Mattress Topper Amazon To buy: $55 (was $84); amazon.com. Best Price Mattress Ventilated Memory Foam Mattress Topper Amazon To buy: $40 (was $56); amazon.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products The Popular Outdoor String Lights That Provide a ‘Nice Warm Glow’ Are on Sale for $12 Before Amazon Prime Day Conair Just Launched a New Mini Portable Air Purifier That Will Blend Right Into Your Decor Amazon Shoppers Love These Lightweight Linen Pants—and They’re on Sale Ahead of Prime Day