Hot Sleepers Love This Cooling Memory Foam Pillow to Help Them Stay Chill All Night Long—and It's 50% Off

Cut out the tossing, turning, and night sweats for an evening of restful sleep.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 2, 2023 12:00PM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Amazon Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillows
Photo:

Real Simple / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

If you're a side sleeper, you know the difficulty of finding a pillow that's not only comfortable for your sleeping position, but also provides the right level of firmness to keep you from feeling miserable and sore in the morning. Worse: You're a side sleeper who also sleeps hot. Your pillow needs to be sturdy enough to support you, but it should also boast specific features for preventing night sweats during those sweltering summer nights.

Thousands of Amazon shoppers have opted for the "comfort and coolness" of the highly-rated Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillow to combat the hot evening temps without compromising their sleep quality. Prime Day may be just a couple of weeks away, but the massive hub has no shortage of early deals, and this customer-loved pillow is currently marked down 50 percent, so you can snag it for just $30.

Amazon Prime Day Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillows

Amazon

To buy: $30 (was $60); amazon.com.

The Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillow even comes with a machine-washable, premium spandex cover to protect and keep it clean. According to the brand, the memory foam pillow utilizes advanced cooling technology by combining a heavily ventilated construction with cooling powder, allowing for maximum breathability while you sleep.

The foam material won't lose its shape or get lumpy over time like other standard pillows can. You can expect an enjoyable experience, with one reviewer commenting that it felt "light as a feather," while delivering "amazing support" for their neck and head through the night. They added that it was "hands down" the "best pillow" they have ever slept on.

Another customer confirmed the pillow's bounceback performance, writing, "when I roll over, it springs back quickly, unlike other memory foam pillows I have tried." "This pillow offers support and comfort whether I'm sleeping on my back or side," they also noted. As for cooling, this reviewer affirmed that the pillow stands up to the "hot, hot, hot Florida" weather, and is a "true cooling pillow."

Side sleepers can get a comfortable night of rest with the Pharmedoc Cooling Memory Foam Pillow—get it now for 50 percent off, or shop other early Prime Day cooling bedding deals below.

More Early Prime Day Cooling Bedding Deals

Coonp Queen Mattress Topper

Amazon Prime Day COONP Queen Mattress Topper

Amazon

To buy: $75 (was $100); amazon.com.

AmyHomie Cooling Blanket

Amazon Prime Day AmyHomie Cooling Blanket

Amazon

To buy: $26 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com.

Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

Amazon Prime Day Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

Amazon

To buy: $13 with coupon (was $24); amazon.com.

Supa Modern Cooling Bed Pillows

Amazon Prime Day Cooling Bed Pillows

Amazon

To buy: $25 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.

Cohome Cooling Comforter

Amazon Prime Day COHOME King 2100 Series Cooling Comforter Down Alternative Quilted Duvet Insert

Amazon

To buy: $32 with coupon (was $50); amazon.com.

CGK Unlimited Sheet Set

Amazon Prime Day Breathable & Cooling Sheets

Amazon

To buy: $29 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com.

Bedsure Cooling Bamboo Waffle Blanket

Amazon Prime Day Bedsure Cooling Bamboo Waffle Queen Size Blanke

Amazon

To buy: $40 (was $56); amazon.com.

Bedsure Cooling Pillow Cases

Amazon Prime Day Bedsure Cooling Pillow Cases Queen

Amazon

To buy: $11 with coupon (was $23); amazon.com.

Serta ThermaGel Memory Foam Mattress Topper

Amazon Prime Day Serta ThermaGel Memory Foam Mattress Topper

Amazon

To buy: $55 (was $84); amazon.com.

Best Price Mattress Ventilated Memory Foam Mattress Topper

Amazon Prime Day Best Price Mattress 1.5 Inch Ventilated Memory Foam Mattress Topper

Amazon

To buy: $40 (was $56); amazon.com.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

One-Off Backyard Lighting PD Tout
The Popular Outdoor String Lights That Provide a ‘Nice Warm Glow’ Are on Sale for $12 Before Amazon Prime Day
Conair Mini Air Purifier Tout
Conair Just Launched a New Mini Portable Air Purifier That Will Blend Right Into Your Decor
PD Comfortable Pants/Linen Pants One-Off Tout
Amazon Shoppers Love These Lightweight Linen Pants—and They’re on Sale Ahead of Prime Day
Related Articles
Amazon Prime Day Down to Earth Decor Roundup Tout
This Amazon Home Decor Hub Is Filled With Calming and Cozy Discounted Finds Up to 47% Off Ahead of Prime Day
PD Cooling Sheets Tout
Hot Sleepers Are Purchasing Multiples of These Cooling Sheets That Are Quietly on Sale Ahead of Prime Day
Sleeping Pillow One-Off PD Tout
Woah, These Best-Selling ‘Luxury Hotel Pillows’ With 22,400+ Five-Star Ratings Are $25 Before Amazon Prime Day
Editor-Loved Early Prime Day Deals (I Shop Amazon for a Living) tout
I Shop Amazon for a Living, and Here's Every Early Prime Day Deal I’m Getting to Beat the Rush
Quince Airy Gauze Bedding Collection Tout
My Partner’s a Hot Sleeper and I’m Always Freezing, but Quince’s Airy Gauze Bedding Works for Both of Us
Casper Essential Sleeping Pillow Deal Tout
The Casper Pillow Shoppers Compare to ‘Fancy Hotel’ Ones Is on Sale for Just $36
Coop Home Goods Cool+ Collection Launch Tout
This Popular Pillow Brand Just Launched a Blanket That’s Actually Cold to the Touch
Amazon Prime Day Customer-Loved Summer Shoes Tout
Steve Madden, Sperry, and More Customer Most-Loved Shoes Are on Sale for Up to 55% Off Before Prime Day
Best Early Deals Overall Roundup PD Tout
Amazon Is Dropping Early Prime Day Deals Ahead of the Big Day, and These 70 Are the Best—Up to 71% Off
Tempur-Pedic TEMPUR-Cloud Breeze Dual Cooling Pillow Tout
Calling All Hot Sleepers! This Cooling Tempur-Pedic Pillow That Stays Cold All Night Is Over $100 Off
APD One-Off Deal: Comfy shoes Tout
These Platform Sandals Are 'Comfortable Right Out of the Box,' According to Shoppers—and They're 39% Off
Walking Shoes Roundup PD Tout
These Shopper-Loved Walking Shoes Are Majorly Discounted Ahead of Amazon Prime Day
Best Deals Happening This July 4th Roundup Tout
The 80 Best Fourth of July Weekend Deals Happening on Amazon—Up to 80% Off
Amazon Prime Dokotoo Women's Casual Boho Floral Printed V Neck Tops
Here Are the Most Fashionable Summer Blouses and Tops on Sale at Amazon Right Now—Up to 50% Off
best foam pillows
The 10 Best Foam Pillows, According to Our Testing
Bath Towel One-Off PD Tout
These Best-Selling Turkish Bath Towels Are Secretly on Double Discount for $36 Ahead of Amazon Prime Day