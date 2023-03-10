This Iconic Unisex Sneaker Brand Starred in My Favorite Childhood Movie—and It Just Launched a New Style

“Legends never die.” That famous quote from the movie The Sandlot was repeated over and over in my household growing up thanks to my two sports-obsessed brothers. In fact, if I said the line in front of them today, it would spark an entire monologue from the ghost of Babe Ruth. While the quote was directed toward the “Great Bambino,” the same sentiment could be said about the sneakers that save the day at the end of the movie: PF. Flyers. The iconic sneaker brand originally designed to help you “run faster and jump higher” just launched a modern style designed for everyday wear.

The PF. Flyers Allstons Hi-Top Sneakers follow the brand’s staple unisex sizing, making it easy for everyone to add the kicks to their wardrobe. But they’re not like any ‘ole sneaker: They feature a 2-inch platform, a cotton canvas hi-top upper, a rubber toe cap, a diamond-woven logo ankle patch, and a custom lace keeper in matte gold. The sneaker is available in black, cream, and gray in whole and half sizes ranging from men’s 3.5/women’s 5 to men’s 11.5/women’s 13.

To buy: $110; pfflyers.com.

Style isn’t the only thing outfitted in these sneakers, they’re also supportive to take you through everyday activities. The recycled memory foam sockliner and flexible midsole provide 360-degree comfort, premium cushioning, and shock absorption, according to the brand. The heel pull makes it easy to slip the sneakers on and off as you’re running out the door. Plus, the rubber outsole has the brand’s diamond-shaped traction to keep you steady.

I received a sample pair of these newly-dropped sneakers days before their release, and they’re stunning in person. I wore them all day for two days, and they are one of the most comfortable pairs of platform sneakers I’ve tried, with almost zero break-in time needed. I wore them to work, ran errands, and went for a walk in them with minimal stiffness that’ll only get more comfy over time. I really appreciate the foam arch support as someone who primarily walks to get around the city.

Moreover, the sneakers are so easy to style. I wore them with straight jeans and a lightweight sweater, but they could easily blend with trousers and joggers. As the weather gets warmer, I can’t wait to wear them with tennis skirts, bike shorts, exercise dresses, denim cut-offs, and casual summer dresses and skirts. Along with the Allstons, the brand also sent me its Center Hi sneakers, which have a more classic, timeless style I can’t wait to wear all summer long.

A pair of hi-top canvas sneakers is a spring and summer wardrobe must-have, so be sure to grab my new favorite style from PF. Flyers before they’re gone.

