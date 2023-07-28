Home Upgrade Your Dining Table With These Detailed Dishes, Placemats, and More, All for $30 or Less at Amazon Including several discounted items up to 46 percent off. By Gabriella Maestri Gabriella Maestri Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 28, 2023 07:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Amazon When it comes to cooking, every detail matters in deciding the outcome of your recipe. So why can't the same be true for your kitchen and dining room? The area where you spend huge amounts of time preparing (and enjoying!) food, cleaning dishes, and serving others is just as worthy of some TLC. If you’re looking to enhance your space, this Amazon home hub has a variety of popular finds all for $30 or less. Amazon’s Perfectly Imperfect Kitchen Section includes a range of stylish kitchen tools and decor to help bring character to your home. You can expect to find colorful, texturized, and mismatched serveware, glassware, and cookware for your dining room table, cupboards, and drawers. Whether you’re in need of a new apron or want to swap out last season’s placemats, these unique finds are sure to help refresh your cooking and dining space. $30-and-Under Dining Finds From Amazon Oubonun Linen Tablecloth, $24 with coupon (was $33) Glaver’s Drinking Glass Set, $22 Folkulture Wooden Cookware Set, $30 (was $37) Teresa’s Collections Ceramic Vase Set, $30 (was $42) Syhood Linen Cooking Apron Set of Two, $10 Decrafts Round Rattan Serving Tray, $20 DII Chindi Reversible Placemat Set, $23 (was $42) Homi Styles Cake Knife and Server Set, $18 Anding Matte Ceramic Vase, $23 Bormioli Rocco Officina Water Bottle, $17 This Amazon Home Section Is Bursting With Under-$100 Cooling Fans and Air Purifiers from Bissell, Holmes, and More Oubonun Linen Tablecloth Amazon Buy on Amazon $33 $24 Summer calls for a new tablescape, and this discounted linen tablecloth is on sale with an additional coupon available for $24. It’s the perfect way to instantly spruce up your dining room or kitchen table. Just place it down and add your favorite placemats, dishware, and centerpiece on top. Many shoppers love its simple design that is not only elegant, but also functional, too. The tablecloth is wrinkle and stain resistant and can even be machine washed with your other laundry. Glaver’s Drinking Glass Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $22 Enjoy your favorite ice cold beverage on a hot, sunny day with these Artisan-Made Glass Tumblers that are $22. The vintage-inspired glasses come in a pack of four and can hold up to 20 ounces of liquid. Not only are the glasses perfect to drink out of, but they also double as decor—simply add flowers or other seasonal decorations inside them to make a beautiful table piece. An added bonus? They’re dishwasher safe! Choose from white or blue colors, or opt for this clear glass 13-ounce set. Folkulture Wooden Cookware Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $37 $30 Step up your cookware game with this marked-down Wooden Cooking Utensil Set that shoppers say is “beautifully crafted” and “very essential in the kitchen.” The set comes with three different spoons and two spatulas to cover a variety of cooking uses, including sauteing, stirring, and serving. The cookware is also made with a non-stick and water resistant wood that is also free of harsh chemicals. Add it to your own kitchen, or give it as a wedding or birthday gift to a friend. Regardless, you’re sure to love these elevated tools. Ready to upgrade your kitchen space for good? Continue scrolling through to see even more stylish cooking tools and decor under $30, or head on over to the Perfectly Imperfect Section at Amazon to see the full assortment. Teresa’s Collections Ceramic Vase Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $42 $30 Syhood Linen Cooking Apron Set of Two Amazon Buy on Amazon $10 Decrafts Round Rattan Serving Tray Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 DII Chindi Reversible Placemat Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $42 $23 Homi Styles Cake Knife and Server Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $18 Anding Matte Ceramic Vase Amazon Buy on Amazon $23 Bormioli Rocco Officina Water Bottle Amazon Buy on Amazon $17 Folkulture Pot Holders Amazon Buy on Amazon $16 $15 Creative Co-Op Wood Pedestal Amazon Buy on Amazon $27 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products The Popular Tempur-Pedic Pillow That Feels Like ‘Sleeping on a Cloud’ Is on Sale for $60 at Amazon I Have Friends With Pantry-Envy Thanks to These Containers at Target That Organized My Space, Starting at $10 Sellout Risk: Stanley Just Dropped 2 New Tumbler Colors, and They’re Going Fast