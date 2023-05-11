Peloton Recalls 2 Million Bikes Due to Safety Concerns—Here's How to Know if You're Safe to Ride

Check your bike! Peloton is recalling 2.2 million of its stationary exercise bikes due to faulty seat post assembly that poses risks for falls and injuries, according to the US. Consumer Product Safety Commission (recall number 23-201).

​​The workout brand has unfortunately gotten 35 customer reports about seats breaking and detaching from the main bike, as well as 13 reports of injuries resulting from falling off (some scratches and bruises, as well as a fractured wrist).

The model affected by the recall is the Peloton Bike Model PL01, and to check if your machine is one of these potentially hazardous models, look and find your Peloton’s model name and number on the inside front fork of the bike, near the flywheel (the large front wheel that spins as you pedal).

Peloton bike owners affected by the recall are urged to stop use of their bike immediately, then contact Peloton for a free repair. Peloton owners are being offered a free seat post that can be self-installed. Here's how to get in touch: