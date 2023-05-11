News Peloton Recalls 2 Million Bikes Due to Safety Concerns—Here's How to Know if You're Safe to Ride Certain Peloton bike models need seating repair ASAP—here's what to know. By Maggie Seaver Maggie Seaver Maggie Seaver is the digital health and wellness editor at Real Simple, with seven years of experience writing lifestyle and wellness content. She spends her days writing and editing stories about sleep, mental health, fitness, preventive health, nutrition, personal development, relationships, healthy habits, and beyond. She loves demystifying complicated health topics, debunking wellness fads, and sharing practical, science-backed solutions for healthy living. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 11, 2023 Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: CPSC Check your bike! Peloton is recalling 2.2 million of its stationary exercise bikes due to faulty seat post assembly that poses risks for falls and injuries, according to the US. Consumer Product Safety Commission (recall number 23-201). The workout brand has unfortunately gotten 35 customer reports about seats breaking and detaching from the main bike, as well as 13 reports of injuries resulting from falling off (some scratches and bruises, as well as a fractured wrist). The model affected by the recall is the Peloton Bike Model PL01, and to check if your machine is one of these potentially hazardous models, look and find your Peloton’s model name and number on the inside front fork of the bike, near the flywheel (the large front wheel that spins as you pedal). Peloton bike owners affected by the recall are urged to stop use of their bike immediately, then contact Peloton for a free repair. Peloton owners are being offered a free seat post that can be self-installed. Here's how to get in touch: Call toll-free at 866-679-9129 (anytime from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. ET, seven days a week). Or handle it online by visiting Peloton support, here. At the very bottom of the webpage, under "Support," click on “Product Recalls” for info on how to request your new free seat post and instructions for installation. 10 Must-Follow Strategies for Preventing Injuries While Working Out at Home Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit