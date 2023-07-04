The Best-Selling Box Fan That Keeps Shoppers Cool During ‘Hot Southern Summers’ Is on Sale This Fourth of July

There’s nothing as relieving as a cool gush of wind on a hot summer day. If your air conditioning isn’t keeping your home cold enough this season and you don’t want to have to pay more to crank down the thermostat, we have an easy solution for you. Cue the best-selling box fan that’s currently marked down on Amazon to celebrate the Fourth of July.

The Pelonis 20-Inch Box Fan is on sale for $39 ahead of Amazon Prime Day. The popular fan can instantly cool down any room in your home with its powerful rotating blades. Choose from three different speed settings to decide how calm or high you want the airflow to be. Whether it’s on the lowest setting or full blasting, “this fan will keep you cool for the whole summer,” according to shoppers.

To buy: $39 (was $50); amazon.com.

Its portable design and built-in handle allows you to bring the fan into any room. It’s lightweight enough to place on top of window sills and dressers, and compact enough to fit on the corner of any floor. Place it in the kitchen, bedroom, garage, or living room for a constant cooling breeze. One shopper said it’s the “most powerful fan!" They added, “It puts out more air than any other, even at low speed. It amazes me how much air it can put out while not tipping or leaning back.”

Its powerful design is great in any heat setting. Both shoppers in the humid Northeast and hot Southern states can attest to its cooling capabilities. Plus, it helps reduce energy consumption so you can spend less on your electric bills. One shopper wrote, “This fan works so good, I don’t have my AC plugged in! Money saver.”

The number two best-selling box fan has earned more than 7,800 five-star ratings with shoppers raving about its effective air circulation and quiet breeze. One shopper wrote, “If you need a fan to blow your mind and look cool making you cool, get this fan.”

One final shopper wrote, “This is the best box fan that I have ever purchased. It sounds like a normal fan and really makes my rooms a lot cooler. It circulates the air much better than other fans. So happy that I found it.”

Cool down your home this summer with the best-selling Pelonis 20-inch Pelonis Box Fan while it’s on sale at Amazon, or continue scrolling through for more on-sale cooling fan options.

