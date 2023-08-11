These Cooling Cotton Sheets Are the Little Luxury I Reach for During a Heat Wave—and They’re $100 Off

The naturally cooling Egyptian cotton is perfect for hot sleepers.

By
Megan Schaltegger
Megan Schaltegger
Megan Schaltegger
Megan Schaltegger is a lifestyle and commerce writer. She has written for Cosmopolitan, Women's Health, Delish, PopSugar, and more.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 11, 2023 04:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

These Cooling Cotton Sheets Are the Little Luxury I Reach for During a Heat Waveâand Theyâre $100 Off Tout
Photo:

Peacock Alley / Real Simple

I’m embarrassed to admit that I’ve spent my entire adult life sleeping on substandard sheets. It’s not that I thought they were equal to ones made of higher quality cotton, but rather, I chose to live life in ignorant, inexpensive bliss. Of course, that is until I experienced how the other side sleeps. Sometimes the grass is greener.

Given the nationwide heat wave that’s left us dripping in sweat and blasting the AC, the timing couldn’t have been better to swap out my $50 sheet bundle for an Egyptian cotton set from Peacock Alley. When the brand reached out, I opted for the Nile Egyptian Cotton Sheet Set because of its naturally cooling fabric perfect for both hot sleepers and climates. Plus, it was a bonus for my budget-minded brain that the luxe sheets are also $100 off right now. 

Peacock Alley Nile Egyptian Cotton Sheet Set

Peacock Alley

The 100 percent Egyptian cotton percale sheets are made in Portugal with a 300-thread count. Not only does the fabric feel soft and luxurious to crawl into after a long day, but it also keeps me cool throughout the entire night—in South Carolina’s summer heat. They were so cozy that I, a flat sheet adversary, happily crawled under the breathable fabric and fell straight to sleep. 

The set, which includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two coordinating pillowcases, wasn’t merely a pre-wash wonder either. They came out of the dryer just as soft and fresh as they arrived and were easy to put back on the bed. That says something considering it’s my usual nightmare chore.

While I chose the dusty pink shade to compliment my neutral bedroom, the Nile Egyptian Cotton Sheet Set also comes in light gray, misty blue, pearl, and white and is available in six sizes ranging from twin to California king.

The gorgeous, crisp sheets not only elevate my room, but they also feel like sleeping in a five-star hotel every single night—which, if you ask me, offsets the hefty price tag. You don’t have to take my word alone, either. Shoppers said that they were “smitten,” and went as far as to call the Nile Egyptian Cotton set the “best sheets ever.” 

Grab your own luxe set of the Peacock Alley sheets while they’re $100 off, and keep scrolling to see them in all of our favorite colors.

Peacock Alley Nile Egyptian Cotton Sheet Set

Peacock Alley
Peacock Alley Nile Egyptian Cotton Sheet Set

Peacock Alley
Peacock Alley Nile Egyptian Cotton Sheet Set

Peacock Alley
Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Announcement Tout
Amazon Revealed It’s Having a Second Prime Day This Fall—and Quietly Dropped So Many Deals You Can Shop Now
Threshold Earthy Home Decor for Fall at Target tout
It’s Fall at Target, and This Popular Home Brand Has Hundreds of Earthy Decor Finds to Add to Your Space
Suprance Green Tea Matcha Eye Mask Tout
My Roommates and I Are Obsessed With These Soothing Matcha Eye Masks That Are Just 50 Cents Apiece
Related Articles
Sleep Zone Cooling Bed Sheet Set Deal
The Popular Cooling Sheets That ‘Feel So Refreshing’ for Hot Sleepers Are on Sale for $30
Deep Pocket Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
The 10 Best Deep Pocket Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
The Best Cotton Sheets, Tested and Reviewed
The 10 Best Cotton Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Better Homes & Gardens HygroCotton Sheet Set
The 15 Best Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Person's hand pressing into a sheet
The 11 Best Percale Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Bed made with sateen sheets with two other sets of sheets folded on top
The 12 Best Sateen Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Cooling Bed Sheets, bed sheets in purple and yellow in a stack
The 10 Best Cooling Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Boll Branch Signature Hemmed Set
The 8 Best Organic Sheets, Tested and Reviewed
Homesick candle on a blue patterned background
The 30 Best Housewarming Gifts of 2023
Cozy Dorm Bedding Tout
Give Your Dorm Room a Cozy Glow-Up With These Ultra-Comfy Bedding Essentials From Amazon's New Storefront
Best Bamboo Sheets
The 10 Best Bamboo Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Amazon Prime Day Sheet Set Tout
These ‘Light and Airy’ Cooling Bed Sheets With 250,000+ Five-Star Ratings Are Just $32—but Not for Long
Lap desk on a yellow patterned background
The 50 Best Gifts for College Students of 2023
This Unexpected Retailer Just Dropped Hundreds of Deals on Comfy Dresses, Bras, and LoungewearâUp to 54% Off Tout
This Unexpected Retailer Just Dropped Hundreds of Deals on Comfy Dresses, Bras, and Loungewear—Up to 74% Off
Best Duvet Covers of 2023
The 12 Best Duvet Covers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Nordstrom Sale Guest Room Tout
Unlock the Key to the Perfect Guest Room With These 11 Picks From Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale