These Cooling Cotton Sheets Are the Little Luxury I Reach for During a Heat Wave—and They’re $100 Off

I’m embarrassed to admit that I’ve spent my entire adult life sleeping on substandard sheets. It’s not that I thought they were equal to ones made of higher quality cotton, but rather, I chose to live life in ignorant, inexpensive bliss. Of course, that is until I experienced how the other side sleeps. Sometimes the grass is greener.

Given the nationwide heat wave that’s left us dripping in sweat and blasting the AC, the timing couldn’t have been better to swap out my $50 sheet bundle for an Egyptian cotton set from Peacock Alley. When the brand reached out, I opted for the Nile Egyptian Cotton Sheet Set because of its naturally cooling fabric perfect for both hot sleepers and climates. Plus, it was a bonus for my budget-minded brain that the luxe sheets are also $100 off right now.

Peacock Alley

The 100 percent Egyptian cotton percale sheets are made in Portugal with a 300-thread count. Not only does the fabric feel soft and luxurious to crawl into after a long day, but it also keeps me cool throughout the entire night—in South Carolina’s summer heat. They were so cozy that I, a flat sheet adversary, happily crawled under the breathable fabric and fell straight to sleep.

The set, which includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two coordinating pillowcases, wasn’t merely a pre-wash wonder either. They came out of the dryer just as soft and fresh as they arrived and were easy to put back on the bed. That says something considering it’s my usual nightmare chore.

While I chose the dusty pink shade to compliment my neutral bedroom, the Nile Egyptian Cotton Sheet Set also comes in light gray, misty blue, pearl, and white and is available in six sizes ranging from twin to California king.

The gorgeous, crisp sheets not only elevate my room, but they also feel like sleeping in a five-star hotel every single night—which, if you ask me, offsets the hefty price tag. You don’t have to take my word alone, either. Shoppers said that they were “smitten,” and went as far as to call the Nile Egyptian Cotton set the “best sheets ever.”

Grab your own luxe set of the Peacock Alley sheets while they’re $100 off, and keep scrolling to see them in all of our favorite colors.

Peacock Alley

Peacock Alley