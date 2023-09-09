In One Use, Peace Out's New Skincare Stick Nixed the Grime and Minimized My Pores

It's a travel-friendly little skincare helper.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 9, 2023 02:00PM EDT

Peace Out Pore Perfecting Stick review Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

I've had a very complicated relationship with my pores—more specifically, the exorbitantly large cluster around my nose and cheeks. No matter how many creams, potions, and lotions I've slathered on, I can never seem to minimize their appearance, and frankly, I'm too lazy to add a pore spatula into my routine. That's why I've always depended on a chemical or physical exfoliator to help with skin congestion. Luckily, with Peace Out's new Pore Perfecting Stick, I don't have to choose between either.

It's a treasure trove of cleansing and nourishing ingredients like mushroom extract, a blend of botanical extracts, kaolin clay, and five different exfoliating acids. Together, they work to draw out impurities, eliminate dead skin cells, and hydrate for smaller-looking pores and smoother skin. As a bonus, the stick also boasts a gritty texture, which helps to physically buff your skin.

Peace Out Pore Perfecting Stick

Peace Out PORE PERFECTING STICK

Peace Out 

The brand sent me a free sample to try before it hit the shelves, and I haven't put it down since. Although Peace Out touts the formula as "gentle," I found the grainy consistency a little rough, but it surprisingly didn't irritate my notoriously sensitive skin or dry it out. However, it's definitely something to keep in mind if your skin is easily aggravated by physical exfoliation. The little $24 stick is probably my most convenient treatment to date and the application has been completely mess-free.

You can use it as a quick remedy, drag it over your troubled spots, and immediately wash it off. However, I prefer to use it like a mask. I'll smear some over my nose, cheeks, forehead, and chin and give it about 10 minutes before washing it off. I do this three times a week, and the results were immediately noticeable.

My pores finally looked smaller as a result of the intense cleansing. I also found that my t-zone didn't get as oily anymore, and most of my flakiness had vanished despite my chronically dry skin. After almost a month, my patchy complexion has become more even, and my sebaceous filaments are less noticeable.

If you've struggled to rid your precious pores of gunk, give Peace Out's Pore Perfecting Stick a try. I've included some more incredibly practical and convenient skincare treatment sticks below as well.

Hero Cosmetics Force Shield Superfuel Serum Stick

Hero Superfuel Serum Stick

Hero

Olay Fresh Reset Pink Mineral Complex Clay Face Mask Stick

Amazon Olay Fresh Reset Pink Mineral Complex Clay Face Mask Stick, 1.7 oz

Amazon

Milk Makeup Hydrating Oil Stick

Sephora MILK MAKEUP Hydrating Oil Stick

Sephora

Tula Claycation Detoxing & Toning Face Mask Stick

Tula claycation detoxing & toning face mask stick

Tula

Tatcha The Serum Stick: Treatment & Touch Up Balm

TATCHA THE SERUM STICK Treatment and Touch-Up Balm

TATCHA
