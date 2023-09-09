Style Skincare In One Use, Peace Out's New Skincare Stick Nixed the Grime and Minimized My Pores It's a travel-friendly little skincare helper. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 9, 2023 02:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Reese Herrington I've had a very complicated relationship with my pores—more specifically, the exorbitantly large cluster around my nose and cheeks. No matter how many creams, potions, and lotions I've slathered on, I can never seem to minimize their appearance, and frankly, I'm too lazy to add a pore spatula into my routine. That's why I've always depended on a chemical or physical exfoliator to help with skin congestion. Luckily, with Peace Out's new Pore Perfecting Stick, I don't have to choose between either. It's a treasure trove of cleansing and nourishing ingredients like mushroom extract, a blend of botanical extracts, kaolin clay, and five different exfoliating acids. Together, they work to draw out impurities, eliminate dead skin cells, and hydrate for smaller-looking pores and smoother skin. As a bonus, the stick also boasts a gritty texture, which helps to physically buff your skin. Peace Out Pore Perfecting Stick Peace Out Buy Now $24 The brand sent me a free sample to try before it hit the shelves, and I haven't put it down since. Although Peace Out touts the formula as "gentle," I found the grainy consistency a little rough, but it surprisingly didn't irritate my notoriously sensitive skin or dry it out. However, it's definitely something to keep in mind if your skin is easily aggravated by physical exfoliation. The little $24 stick is probably my most convenient treatment to date and the application has been completely mess-free. Tower 28 Launched Its First Sensitive Skin-Friendly Concealer, and It Hides My Dark Circles in Just One Swipe You can use it as a quick remedy, drag it over your troubled spots, and immediately wash it off. However, I prefer to use it like a mask. I'll smear some over my nose, cheeks, forehead, and chin and give it about 10 minutes before washing it off. I do this three times a week, and the results were immediately noticeable. My pores finally looked smaller as a result of the intense cleansing. I also found that my t-zone didn't get as oily anymore, and most of my flakiness had vanished despite my chronically dry skin. After almost a month, my patchy complexion has become more even, and my sebaceous filaments are less noticeable. If you've struggled to rid your precious pores of gunk, give Peace Out's Pore Perfecting Stick a try. I've included some more incredibly practical and convenient skincare treatment sticks below as well. Hero Cosmetics Force Shield Superfuel Serum Stick Hero Buy on Herocosmetics.us $13 Olay Fresh Reset Pink Mineral Complex Clay Face Mask Stick Amazon Buy on Amazon $10 $7 Milk Makeup Hydrating Oil Stick Sephora Buy Now $32 Tula Claycation Detoxing & Toning Face Mask Stick Tula Buy on Tula.com $36 $29 Tatcha The Serum Stick: Treatment & Touch Up Balm TATCHA Buy Now $49 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Shoppers ‘Look Forward’ to Bedtime Thanks to This Now-50%-Off Cooling Mattress Topper I Discover the Best Amazon Finds, and These 10 Fall Fashion Pieces Are Total Must-Haves The 50 Best Outlet Deals to Shop at Amazon This Weekend—Up to 74% Off