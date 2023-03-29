This Hydrating Shampoo and Leave-In Conditioner Volumized My 3C Curls After One Use

Having a great hair day after washing your curls and coils is one of the best feelings in the world. Even though curly hair is beautiful, it can be a (literal) pain in the neck. It doesn't matter what type of curls you have, from S-shaped waves to spiral curls to kinks and coils, wash day is a challenge—and anyone with curly hair knows that how well their curls hold up throughout the week depends on the products they use in the shower.

Creating healthy, bouncy hair requires a solid routine that includes shampoo and leave-in conditioner. I was sent a sample of Pattern Beauty’s Hydrating Shampoo and Leave-In Conditioner and these two products gave me definition and volume to start the week with good hair.

Ulta

To buy: $38; ulta.com.

The hydrating shampoo gives me a great foam when I lather it in my hands before applying it to my hair. It’s infused with aloe vera, coconut oil, and honey that deeply cleans and moisturizes my curls and coils. After using the shampoo, my hair felt like cotton, and I noticed my curls were locked in, creating a bouncy look that I’ve been waiting a long time to achieve. The shampoo didn’t weigh my curls down and it smells like fresh aloe and jasmine. Plus, this product is color-safe, cruelty-free, and free of parabens, phthalates, silicones, SLS, and formaldehyde.

Ulta

To buy: $42; ulta.com.

Leave-in conditioners add hydration while defining curls. This leave-in hair conditioner is formulated with heavenly natural oils, including, jojoba, olive, tea tree, castor, and avocado oils, along with honey. I applied the leave-in conditioner to my hair after getting out of the shower. It is lightweight and doesn't leave my hair oily and greasy. The brand also suggests adding its jojoba or argan oil serums for added moisture and shine. I also love the bergamot and sandalwood scent it leaves on my hair.

Thousands of Ulta shoppers are loving the effects of the shampoo and leave-in conditioner. One five-star reviewer shared their hair “hasn't felt this soft in years” after using the shampoo. Another shopper said they couldn’t find a product that didn’t weigh their curls down until using the leave-in conditioner, explaining that it’s “perfect” for their curls.

Give your curls the definition it needs by heading to Ulta and adding the Pattern Beauty Hydrating Shampoo and Leave-In Conditioner I love to your shopping carts now.