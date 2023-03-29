Shopping This Hydrating Shampoo and Leave-In Conditioner Volumized My 3C Curls After One Use My curls are now shiny, defined, and frizz-free. By Larry Stansbury Larry Stansbury Larry Stansbury is a producer for Dotdash Meredith, a published author, and a freelance writer. His work appears in nationally known publications and websites for Real Simple, Parents, Good Housekeeping, Woman's Day, PopSugar, Sports Illustrated, and Prevention. Highlights: * Producer for Dotdash Meredith * Work has appeared in Real Simple, Parents, Good Housekeeping, Woman's Day, PopSugar, Sports Illustrated, and Prevention * Author of two books: Conquering Adversity One Step at a Time and Before and By Now, a collection of poetry Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on March 29, 2023 05:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Pamela Jew Having a great hair day after washing your curls and coils is one of the best feelings in the world. Even though curly hair is beautiful, it can be a (literal) pain in the neck. It doesn't matter what type of curls you have, from S-shaped waves to spiral curls to kinks and coils, wash day is a challenge—and anyone with curly hair knows that how well their curls hold up throughout the week depends on the products they use in the shower. Creating healthy, bouncy hair requires a solid routine that includes shampoo and leave-in conditioner. I was sent a sample of Pattern Beauty’s Hydrating Shampoo and Leave-In Conditioner and these two products gave me definition and volume to start the week with good hair. Ulta To buy: $38; ulta.com. The hydrating shampoo gives me a great foam when I lather it in my hands before applying it to my hair. It’s infused with aloe vera, coconut oil, and honey that deeply cleans and moisturizes my curls and coils. After using the shampoo, my hair felt like cotton, and I noticed my curls were locked in, creating a bouncy look that I’ve been waiting a long time to achieve. The shampoo didn’t weigh my curls down and it smells like fresh aloe and jasmine. Plus, this product is color-safe, cruelty-free, and free of parabens, phthalates, silicones, SLS, and formaldehyde. Ulta To buy: $42; ulta.com. Leave-in conditioners add hydration while defining curls. This leave-in hair conditioner is formulated with heavenly natural oils, including, jojoba, olive, tea tree, castor, and avocado oils, along with honey. I applied the leave-in conditioner to my hair after getting out of the shower. It is lightweight and doesn't leave my hair oily and greasy. The brand also suggests adding its jojoba or argan oil serums for added moisture and shine. I also love the bergamot and sandalwood scent it leaves on my hair. Thousands of Ulta shoppers are loving the effects of the shampoo and leave-in conditioner. One five-star reviewer shared their hair “hasn't felt this soft in years” after using the shampoo. Another shopper said they couldn’t find a product that didn’t weigh their curls down until using the leave-in conditioner, explaining that it’s “perfect” for their curls. Give your curls the definition it needs by heading to Ulta and adding the Pattern Beauty Hydrating Shampoo and Leave-In Conditioner I love to your shopping carts now. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products This Popular Blanket Brand Has an Ultra-Soft, Hooded Robe That We Want to Live in All Winter These Breathable Bamboo Gardening Gloves Fit 'Like a Second Skin' but Still Protect Your Hands Shoppers Say They Would Buy This Long Sleeve Dress ‘a Hundred Times Over’—and It’s on Sale