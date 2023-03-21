This Scalp Serum Drastically Cleaned and Enhanced My Curls After One Use

I hate to admit it that I only wash my hair once or twice a week. As I get older, the more I wash my hair, the more it grows. And since I take a lot of vitamins, I have to get a haircut every two weeks. I have 3C curls and sometimes shampoos, conditioners, and hair oils do not clean my hair how I expect.

If you have scalp issues like drying, flaking, product buildup, or oiliness post-shower, a scalp serum might do just the trick to nourish your scalp and hair follicles. While there are many products out there to treat these concerns, some can leave your hair with parched lengths and frazzled ends. With months of experimenting, I chose Pattern Beauty Scalp Serum because it ticked all those boxes and left my scalp clean and fresh.

When I used it for the first time, I noticed the scalp serum restored and refreshed my dry scalp. I felt a calming sensation and didn’t feel any tension after washing my hair. The scalp serum can be especially beneficial for those with waves, curls, and coils since it helps manage and control flakiness, irritation, and dryness to the scalp. You can start using the serum first thing before your hair care routine on either wet or dry hair. Apply the serum to the roots of your scalp and massage gently using your fingertips. Let the serum sit in your hair before you take a shower and wash with shampoo and conditioner.

To buy: $25; ulta.com.

The ultra-hydrating, dermatologist-tested serum soaks into your roots, so you can get those tight curls or scalp relief from protective styles like locs and tight braids. The serum soothes and cools roots with ingredients like aloe vera, glycerin, castor oil, and peppermint, rosemary, and lavender oils to deeply clean hair follicles, leaving it with an invigorating and refreshing smell.

Apparently, I’m not the only one who raves about this product. Hundreds of Ulta shoppers are giving this scalp serum five-star reviews. One shopper shares that this product leaves their scalp “feeling refreshed and hydrated and ready for a new week” and added that it feels like they are getting a “spa treatment” after every use. Another five-star reviewer shares they’ve been diagnosed with alopecia and this serum helped grow their hair back. A third shopper says they love how it “invigorates your scalp” and promotes hair growth.

Give your hair the love it deserves with the Pattern Beauty Scalp Serum and add it to your Ulta shopping carts right now.