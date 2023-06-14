These Popular Patio Bistro Sets Are All Quietly on Sale in This Hidden Amazon Home Section, Starting at $89

Save up to 58 percent on outdoor furniture finds.

By
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella Maestri
Published on June 14, 2023 07:00AM EDT

Quality Outdoor Living Hermosa 3 Piece Chat Set Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Amazon

Now that summer is here, chances are you’re spending most of your time relaxing outside. In order to fully maximize the sunshine without traveling far, you may need to refresh your outdoor seating. Luckily, these space-saving bistro sets are perfect for any balcony, backyard, or deck—and they’re all on sale up to 58 percent off. 

Amazon’s popular Home section offers a plethora of patio bistro sets, so you can comfortably relax and entertain guests day or night. You can discover several bistro set styles to match your home’s aesthetic, such as wicker options that deliver a farmhouse look, or metal picks that give more of an industrial vibe. The best part? Prices start at just $89. 

Patio Bistro Set Deals at Amazon

This three-piece patio set is the definition of coastal meets modern. The sleek black chairs and coffee table are made from wicker and have an underlying steel frame. The two chairs each come with comfortable white seat cushions, so you can kick back and relax. Plus, the set can easily be wiped down and the cushions come with removable covers for washing. Add additional throw pillows for a plush look. 

Tangkula AM0583HM 3 Piece Patio Furniture Set

Amazon

To buy: $112 (was $200); amazon.com.

This Ashley Furniture Bistro Set is on sale for its lowest price in a month. The compact design includes two wicker basket chairs and a matching wooden table with durable black legs. It creates a fun, beachy ambiance thanks to the handwoven design, yet is durable due to its resin material. Plus, it’s perfect to sit on and enjoy during afternoons at the pool or evening barbecues. One shopper wrote that they assembled the three-piece set by themself in less than an hour and loves the simple and cute style. 

Amazon Signature Design by Ashley Coral Sand Bistro Set

Amazon

To buy: $162 (was $307); amazon.com.

For work for home days where you just want to soak in the sun, opt for this spacious four-piece set that’s the perfect outdoor spread. The patio furniture comes with two mesh chairs, a loveseat, and a glass top table that offers plenty of room for you to lounge alone or with friends. Stay cool with its lightweight back and seat material that is water resistant and easy to wipe down with a rag. It’s available in four different colors and is up to 34 percent off. 

Amazon Flamaker 4 Pieces Patio Furniture Outdoor furniture Outdoor Patio Furniture Set

Amazon

To buy: $133 with coupon (was $145); amazon.com.

Continue scrolling through to find even more discounted patio bistro finds, or head on over to Amazon’s outdoor section to browse the full assortment. 

Quality Outdoor Living 65-YZ03HM Hermosa 3 Piece Chat Set

Amazon

To buy: $275 (was $400); amazon.com.

Amazon OC Orange-Casual 3 Piece Patio Furniture Set, Outdoor Wicker Conversation Set

Amazon

To buy: $160 (was $200); amazon.com.

Alpine Corporation MSY100A-OR Bistro Set

Amazon

To buy: $89 (was $160); amazon.com.

Amazon SAFAVIEH Outdoor Collection Pate Natural/ White Cushions/ Navy Pillows 3-Piece Bar Table Bistro Set

Amazon

To buy: $319 (was $660); amazon.com.

Amazon EAST OAK Breezeway Patio Furniture Set

Amazon

To buy: $240 with coupon (was $330); amazon.com.

Amazon Crosley Furniture KO10009TU Bates 3-Piece Retro Metal Outdoor Bistro Set with Table and 2 Chairs

Amazon

To buy: $246 (was $439); amazon.com.

Amazon Walker Edison Ravello Contemporary 3 Piece Acacia Wood Outdoor Modular Chat Set with Cushions, Set of 3

Amazon

To buy: $301 (was $709); amazon.com.

Amazon SAFAVIEH Outdoor Collection Pate Natural/ White Cushions/ Navy Pillows 3-Piece Bar Table Bistro Set

Amazon

To buy: $210 (was $442); amazon.com.

Amazon Flash Furniture 28'' Round Glass Metal Table with Gray Rattan Edging and 2 Gray Rattan Stack Chairs

Amazon

To buy: $115 (was $136); amazon.com.

