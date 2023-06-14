Home Decorating Outdoor Living These Popular Patio Bistro Sets Are All Quietly on Sale in This Hidden Amazon Home Section, Starting at $89 Save up to 58 percent on outdoor furniture finds. By Gabriella Maestri Gabriella Maestri Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 14, 2023 07:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Amazon Now that summer is here, chances are you’re spending most of your time relaxing outside. In order to fully maximize the sunshine without traveling far, you may need to refresh your outdoor seating. Luckily, these space-saving bistro sets are perfect for any balcony, backyard, or deck—and they’re all on sale up to 58 percent off. Amazon’s popular Home section offers a plethora of patio bistro sets, so you can comfortably relax and entertain guests day or night. You can discover several bistro set styles to match your home’s aesthetic, such as wicker options that deliver a farmhouse look, or metal picks that give more of an industrial vibe. The best part? Prices start at just $89. Patio Bistro Set Deals at Amazon Tangkula Patio Furniture Set, $112 (was $200) Ashley Furniture Coral Sand Bistro Set, $162 (was $307) Flamaker Outdoor Patio Furniture Set, $133 with coupon (was $146) Quality Outdoor Living Hermosa Patio Set, $275 (was $399) OC Orange-Casual Outdoor Wicker Set, $160 (was $200) Alpine Corporation Metal Bistro Set, $89 (was $160) Safavieh Outdoor Bar Table Bistro Set, $319 (was $660) East Oak Breezeway Patio Furniture Set, $240 with coupon (was $330) Crosley Furniture Retro Metal Outdoor Bistro Set, $246 (was $439) Walker Edison Ravello Outdoor Chat Set, $301 (was $709) Keep Cool This Summer With These 10 Breezy Linen Pieces at Amazon—All Under $50 This three-piece patio set is the definition of coastal meets modern. The sleek black chairs and coffee table are made from wicker and have an underlying steel frame. The two chairs each come with comfortable white seat cushions, so you can kick back and relax. Plus, the set can easily be wiped down and the cushions come with removable covers for washing. Add additional throw pillows for a plush look. Amazon To buy: $112 (was $200); amazon.com. This Ashley Furniture Bistro Set is on sale for its lowest price in a month. The compact design includes two wicker basket chairs and a matching wooden table with durable black legs. It creates a fun, beachy ambiance thanks to the handwoven design, yet is durable due to its resin material. Plus, it’s perfect to sit on and enjoy during afternoons at the pool or evening barbecues. One shopper wrote that they assembled the three-piece set by themself in less than an hour and loves the simple and cute style. Amazon To buy: $162 (was $307); amazon.com. For work for home days where you just want to soak in the sun, opt for this spacious four-piece set that’s the perfect outdoor spread. The patio furniture comes with two mesh chairs, a loveseat, and a glass top table that offers plenty of room for you to lounge alone or with friends. Stay cool with its lightweight back and seat material that is water resistant and easy to wipe down with a rag. It’s available in four different colors and is up to 34 percent off. Amazon To buy: $133 with coupon (was $145); amazon.com. Continue scrolling through to find even more discounted patio bistro finds, or head on over to Amazon’s outdoor section to browse the full assortment. Amazon To buy: $275 (was $400); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $160 (was $200); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $89 (was $160); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $319 (was $660); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $240 with coupon (was $330); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $246 (was $439); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $301 (was $709); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $210 (was $442); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $115 (was $136); amazon.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products I Only Want These Cooling, Real Simple-Tested Bamboo Sheets on My Bed From Now on Whoa! This $370 Stick Vacuum That ‘Literally Runs Forever’ Is Just $66 at Amazon Today This Soft Robe Is Like Wrapping Myself in a Lightweight Summer Blanket, and We Have an Exclusive Sale Code