Quick! Parachute Home Just Dropped a Rare Sale With Steals Up to 76% Off

The right bedding and bath products have the power to transform an everyday ritual into an indulgent, luxurious occasion that never gets tired (even when you do.) So the team at Real Simple tests a lot of home and bedding brands. A lot. Out of our waffle robes, sheets, blankets, towels, and more, one brand appears again and again as an editor-loved favorite: Parachute Home. Case in point: I brought its buttery soft linen bedding in my carry-on during a trip, and each night reassured me that I was right in my decision to bring it.

While we’re always on the lookout for the best steals and deals, Parachute Home hardly ever goes on sale. And just ahead of this year’s Sleep Awareness Week, the brand is hosting its first-ever warehouse sale, where you can take an extra 20 percent off “last chance” items while supplies last using code HAPPYHOME20. The discount ends on March 13, so you’ll want to scoop up these rare deals sooner rather than later. Some steals—cough, like this gorgeous vintage bolster pillow cover I’ve added to my cart already—are up to 76 percent off.

With temperatures rising, it’s also a fantastic time to refresh your home linens and swap out your winter fabrics for lighter, airier blends—or to stock up on heavier, cold-weather picks for next year while they’re discounted. Here are 9 favorites from the sale we’re eyeing.

9 Picks We’re Eyeing from the Parachute Home Warehouse Sale

Parachute

Linen Fitted Sheet

I don’t know about you, but as soon as the weather warms, I crave all-linen everything. The light and airy fabric looks elegant, gets softer over time, and even looks better wrinkled—what’s not to love? Use this sale to pick up a pair of the sheets that made Parachute Home famous, available in six different colors, while they’re 32 percent off.

To buy: from $82 with code HAPPYHOME20 (was from $120); parachutehome.com

Parachute

Washed Velvet Quilt

Now, an (almost) post-winter sale is actually the prime time to stock up on cozy, heavy fabrics you’ll reach for when the brrr hits by fall. This gorgeous washed velvet quilt (available in a bronze and dark green) will do the trick, exuding a regal elegance that makes a statement on any bed. The soft-to-touch feel is positively indulgent when you want to bundle up.

To buy: from $191 with code HAPPYHOME20 (was from $299); parachutehome.com

Parachute

Summit Side Table

This past fall, Parachute Home expanded its minimalistic, functional home offerings by launching a furniture line—and it is in fact stunning. Use this stacked discount opportunity to splurge on a stylish side table you wouldn’t normally buy at full price. The small footprint, attractive walnut stain, and sparse design will align with any decor. Act fast while the nightstand is 36 percent off.

To buy: $255 with code HAPPYHOME20 (was $399); parachutehome.com.

Parachute

Cloud Cotton Robe

What’s better than swaddling yourself into a robe at the end of the day? Having one that’s warm yet light enough to reach for during any season. True to its textile origins, Parachute Home excels in crafting this lightweight, comfortable waffle robe that Instagram can’t get enough of. The robe comes in burgundy, celery green, and mustard yellow—and it’s ultra-giftable, making it a helpful buy to have on hand for upcoming holidays and birthdays (although it would absolutely count as a gift to yourself.)

To buy: $70 with code HAPPYHOME20 (was $109); parachutehome.com

Parachute

Stoneware Mug Set

Now, now, as much as we’re dying to swap all the bedding in the house for the Parachute Home equivalents during this impressive warehouse sale, the brand also offers multiple kitchenware items and home goods to round out your decor, like this set of four stoneware mugs. I wouldn’t mind sipping and yawning over these sturdy, chic beauties every morning. The price point might be even friendlier than the caffeine while the set’s a whopping 56 percent off.

To buy: $39 with code HAPPYHOME20 (was $89); parachutehome.com.

Parachute

Vintage Bolster Pillow Cover

Whether you’re a throw pillow fiend or just have the one you bury your head in every night, you might find yourself captivated by Parachute’s Vintage Bolster Pillow Cover. It’s subtle enough to go with any existing collection—although bonus points for mixing and matching with any of Parachute’s various bedding colorways—yet striking enough to make your bedroom look instantly put-together. Add immediate polish with this design, currently an impressive 76 percent off as part of the sale.

To buy: $26 with code HAPPYHOME20 (was $109); parachutehome.com.

Parachute

Linen Tank

Perhaps the most surprising yet appealing item on this list? A breezy, cropped linen tank available in five muted colors. It’s comfy enough you’ll want to wear it to bed (which is, uh, why it’s made by a bedding brand) yet fashionable enough to style as part of an outfit you’ll actually wear in public. For me, this was an immediate add-to-cart thanks to the 61-percent discount.

To buy: from $19 with code HAPPYHOME20 (was from $49); parachutehome.com.

Parachute

Linen Shower Curtain

Take a moment to evaluate your shower curtain. Are the ends gross? Is it looking a bit too raggedy after months of wear and tear? The right curtain can have the same effect in the bathroom as in the bedroom: It elevates and frames any space. Go ahead and match your shower curtain to the rest of your textiles with this 48-percent-off Linen Shower Curtain that’s sure to impress.

To buy: $56 with code HAPPYHOME20 (was $109); parachutehome.com.

Parachute

Classic Turkish Cotton Washcloths

Oh, and we’d be remiss if we didn’t feature actual towels, like these plush, luxurious, highly-praised ones that shoppers swear are “soft to the touch after many washes.” You might feel like you’re transported to the spa—face mask and cucumbers not included. There is little I love more than a fresh washcloth, and stocking up on the collection is majorly tempting while discounted up to 57 percent off.

To buy: $6 with code HAPPYHOME20 (was $14); parachutehome.com.

