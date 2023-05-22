Hurry! Shop Parachute's Long-Awaited Sitewide Sale to Save on Must-Have Bedding, Furniture, and Home Goods

Memorial Day is almost here, signaling the official start of summer and ushering in some of the best sales of the year. A good night's sleep is essential for your daily health and performance, but snoozing is especially hard if you're stuck with stuffy, stiff bedding. If you'll be splurging on any homewares this season, let it be luxurious bedding that will transform your evening routine into a relaxing ritual. Today, editor-loved brand, Parachute Home, is kicking off its early Memorial Day sale, so you won't have to wait for this weekend to score a great deal on bedroom essentials.

Considering Parachute only has two sales a year, you shouldn't sleep on this savings opportunity. (Pun intended.) Through Monday, May 29, you can save 20 percent across all categories—yes, even on furniture and mattresses. This discount will automatically be applied at checkout.

With so many stunning finds to choose from, we handpicked 12 exceptional deals that are sure to upgrade your home for summer, from buttery soft bed sheets that will keep you cool and sweat-free to chic storage finds for stowing away your linens. Be sure to keep scrolling to see our top recommendations.



Parachute

Makeup Towel Set

Did you know that Parachute even makes a stylish makeup-removing towel set? These top-rated towels are made from the same long-staple Turkish cotton as the brand's best-selling Soft Rib Towel collection. These are the perfect eco-friendly alternative to wasteful makeup wipes.

To buy: $20 (was $25); parachutehome.com.



Parachute

Percale Sheet Set

We're huge fans of Parachute's cooling Percale Sheet Set that’s made from soft, high-quality Egyptian cotton. The material is supposed to feel better with every wash and is a lightweight option that remains cool to the touch—a perfect option for hot sleepers.

To buy: From $104 (was from $129); parachutehome.com.

Parachute

Down Alternative Pillow

It's recommended to replace your pillows at least every one to two years, and this hypoallergenic down alternative features a microfiber fill to deliver unparalleled comfort. It's available in standard and king sizes, and you can even choose between soft, medium, and firm densities.

To buy: From $64 (was from $79); parachutehome.com.



Parachute

Hand-Knit Rug

Your bathroom is incomplete without this perfectly rated piece. This ultra-soft and plush hand-knit bathroom rug is constructed from Turkish cotton and features a beautiful tasseled trim and delicately braided edges, lending to a cozy, artisan vibe.

To buy: From $56 (was from $69); parachutehome.com.

Parachute

Cloud Linen Gauze Pillow Cover

Breathe new life into your decorative pillows with these comfy pillow covers. The cotton, flax linen blend covers come in three neutral tones that won't clash with your current decor. Your guests might never want to leave after feeling your snuggly throw pillows.

To buy: $48 (was $59); parachutehome.com.



Parachute

Palm Leaf Nesting Basket

In case you haven't already heard, Parachute has plenty of elevating decor to offer, including these versatile hand-braided nesting baskets. They come in small, medium, and large sizes and are ideal for tucking away guest linens, sheets, or living room throws.

To buy: From $40 (was from $49); parachutehome.com.



Parachute

Classic Turkish Cotton Slippers

Your feet could use a little TLC, too—and these slippers will match your Classic Turkish Cotton Robe. Embrace the comfort of these terry slippers while trotting around your home in style, and they also boast ribbed rubber soles for durability.

To buy: $32 (was $39); parachutehome.com.



Parachute

Organic Cotton Breeze Comforter

The new Organic Cotton Breeze Comforters will be your go-to for the scorching summer. The fill is made from a 100 percent recycled down alternative and housed in a breathable, organic cotton shell to keep you calm and cool throughout the night.

To buy: From $184 (was from $229); parachutehome.com.



Parachute

Cloud Cotton Robe

You might never want to change back into your clothes after lounging in the customer-loved Cloud Cotton Robe. It's also shoppable in a fun array of muted yet cheery shades like blush pink and moss green, and you can grab it in sizes XS to 3XL.

To buy: $88 (was $109); parachutehome.com.



Parachute

Soft Rib Towel Set

Your bathroom called, and it wants a luxe upgrade. Start with a set of these supremely soft ribbed towels featuring 450 grams of long-staple cotton per square meter. They’re an incredibly absorbent option as well as quick drying.

To buy: $148 (was $185); parachutehome.com.



Parachute

Organic Cloud Cotton Duvet Cover Set

If you're going into a complete bedding overhaul, then it's the perfect time to invest in a duvet cover set that also includes two matching shams for your pillows. The layered organic cotton makes for an extraordinarily fluffy and inviting top cover for your bed.

To buy: From $240 (was from $299); parachutehome.com.



Parachute

Eco Comfort Mattress

The highly-rated Eco Comfort Mattress was thoughtfully designed with soft ends for your head and feet and a firmer center to offer extra support for your back and hips. Compared to conventional mattresses, this model features five times as many pocketed steel coils for superior sturdiness.

To buy: From $1,199 (was from $1,499); parachutehome.com.

Parachute has hundreds of other products on sale. To see everything they have to offer, check out their Memorial Day Sale. You can also save up to 79 percent on the brand's "last chance" section.