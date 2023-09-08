I Tried Parachute’s New Lightweight Towels, and They’re Shockingly Soft and Absorbent

And they don’t compromise on plushness, either.

By
Lily Gray
Lily Gray headshot
Lily Gray
Lily Gray has been a writer with Dotdash Meredith since 2020. She is a home e-commerce writer for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 8, 2023 07:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Parachute Towels Review Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez

Over the course of the summer, I was beginning to feel frustrated with the quality of my towels. I had replenished my bathroom towels after a move last May, and I felt quickly disappointed. Lesson learned: Investing in high-quality towels is well worth it. So when popular California-based bedding and bath brand, Parachute, offered to send me a sample set of its new ultra-lightweight bath towels to test, I jumped at the opportunity. 

Parachute’s new Featherweight Plush Towels are the latest drop from the shopper- and editor-loved brand—and, spoiler alert, they live up to their name. The towels are made of a unique blend of 50 percent organic cotton, 35 percent Tencel lyocell, and 15 percent linen to achieve maximum softness and absorbency. 

Featherweight Plush Towel Set in White

Parachute Featherweight Plush Towels

Parachute

And believe me, the quality is noticeable upon first touch. I was skeptical about the towels’ ability to absorb water given their thin structure, but they soaked up droplets with one swipe, and dried quickly to prepare for their next use. They’re also shockingly soft, tempting me to stay in the bathroom a minute longer to savor the luxury. 

Featherweight Plush Towel Set in Charcoal

Parachute Featherweight Plush Towels

Parachute

Similar to other towel brands, these Parachute towels shed quite a bit of lint during their first wash and dry cycle; however, the lint buildup was minimal with subsequent washes. I’ve noticed the bath towels have had slight shedding and pilling, but that has also subsided with frequent washing. Given the quality of the surprisingly light and pillowy towels, it’s well worth running them through the laundry a few times to get that hotel-like feel. 

Featherweight Plush Bath Towel in Haze

Parachute Featherweight Plush Towels

Parachute

Along with bath towels, the new launch includes bath sheets, hand towels, washcloths, and bath mats. Plus, you can shop the bath bundle that includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. They each come in three colors—but we must warn you, Parachute’s newest color, Haze, is already selling out. 

If your bathroom needs a linen upgrade, head to Parachute to shop my newest home obsession. Or browse the brand’s other bath varieties below. 

Featherweight Plush Tub Mat

Parachute Featherweight Plush Tub Mat

Parachute

Classic Turkish Cotton Towel

Parachute Classic Turkish Cotton Towels

Parachute

Classic Turkish Cotton Robe

Parachute Classic Turkish Cotton Robe

Parachute

Waffle Towels

Parachute Waffle Towels

Parachute

Soft Rib Towels

Parachute Soft Rib Towels

Parachute
Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Fall Blouses Under $50 Tout
Wow, These Fall Blouses Are Cute and Comfy, and They’re Under $50 at Amazon
Floatley Cozy Wireless Adjustable Bra Tout
I Didn’t Realize How Unsupported My Chest Was Until This Comfy Wireless Bra Lifted It
Tretorn Comfortable Shoe One-Off tout
Hurry! These Comfortable Tretorn Sneakers Are Quietly Up to 71% Off at Amazon
Related Articles
Brooklinen Labor Day Sale Tout
12 Must-Haves to Shop From Brooklinen’s Labor Day Sale While Everything Is 20% Off
various sheet sets folded on bed
The 10 Best Hemp Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Assortment of best bath towels on bathroom counter next to plant
The 17 Best Bath Towels of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
The Citizenry Stonewashed Linen Tout
I’m a Shopping Writer, and The Citizenry’s Labor Day Sale Is the One I’ve Been Waiting for All Year
LDW: Jenni Kayne Home Sale
Stock Up on Neutral Home Essentials From This Luxe Brand's Sitewide Labor Day Sale
Brooklinen Launch Tout
Brooklinen’s Newest Launch May Be Its Prettiest Yet—and It’s All on Sale
One of the best gifts for friends, a Stanley travel mug, on a tricolor blue background.
The 43 Best Gifts for Best Friends of 2023
Best Cooling Bed Sheets, bed sheets in purple and yellow in a stack
The 11 Best Cooling Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Winix 5500-2 4-Stage True HEPA Air Purifier displayed on wood floor between table and chair
Shop 50 of the Best Deals on Real Simple-Tested Products This Labor Day
Roundup: Best Amazon LDW Deals Tout
The 80 Best (and Only) Amazon Labor Day Sales You Need to Know About This Year
Tushy Exclusive Offer Tout
You Can Save 20% on the Tushy Bidet Attachment Our Shopping Editors Love Thanks to Our Exclusive Code
Better Homes & Gardens HygroCotton Sheet Set
The 15 Best Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Beach Towels
The 10 Best Beach Towels of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
A set of one of the best linen sheets on a bed with a Real Simple Selects badge.
The 10 Best Linen Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Bamboo Sheets
The 10 Best Bamboo Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Deep Pocket Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
The 10 Best Deep Pocket Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed