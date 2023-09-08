I Tried Parachute’s New Lightweight Towels, and They’re Shockingly Soft and Absorbent

Over the course of the summer, I was beginning to feel frustrated with the quality of my towels. I had replenished my bathroom towels after a move last May, and I felt quickly disappointed. Lesson learned: Investing in high-quality towels is well worth it. So when popular California-based bedding and bath brand, Parachute, offered to send me a sample set of its new ultra-lightweight bath towels to test, I jumped at the opportunity.

Parachute’s new Featherweight Plush Towels are the latest drop from the shopper- and editor-loved brand—and, spoiler alert, they live up to their name. The towels are made of a unique blend of 50 percent organic cotton, 35 percent Tencel lyocell, and 15 percent linen to achieve maximum softness and absorbency.

And believe me, the quality is noticeable upon first touch. I was skeptical about the towels’ ability to absorb water given their thin structure, but they soaked up droplets with one swipe, and dried quickly to prepare for their next use. They’re also shockingly soft, tempting me to stay in the bathroom a minute longer to savor the luxury.

Similar to other towel brands, these Parachute towels shed quite a bit of lint during their first wash and dry cycle; however, the lint buildup was minimal with subsequent washes. I’ve noticed the bath towels have had slight shedding and pilling, but that has also subsided with frequent washing. Given the quality of the surprisingly light and pillowy towels, it’s well worth running them through the laundry a few times to get that hotel-like feel.

Along with bath towels, the new launch includes bath sheets, hand towels, washcloths, and bath mats. Plus, you can shop the bath bundle that includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. They each come in three colors—but we must warn you, Parachute’s newest color, Haze, is already selling out.

If your bathroom needs a linen upgrade, head to Parachute to shop my newest home obsession. Or browse the brand’s other bath varieties below.

