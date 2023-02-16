Paperless Post Is Paperless No More

We all love Paperless Post for its chic email invitations and electronic greeting cards for everything from birthday parties to bachelorette parties and baby showers. Their beautifully designed graphics always make us smile. With the launch of its new party shop, the brand has taken its signature aesthetic off the screen and directly to your party with a full line of decor and accessories, guaranteed to make any celebration even more special.

Here are some of our favorite products from the line as well as some helpful party tips from James Hirschfeld, CEO and co-founder of Paperless Post.

Opt For A Pre-Curated Party Kit

Too busy to plan every detail of the party? Want to style a beautiful event in just minutes? Choose from one of Paperless Post’s Party Kits, which includes everything you need for eight guests from plates to napkins, decor, and even fun balloons. Each kit has a variety of customizations so you can truly make it your own.

Paperless Post Party Shop

Photo Walls for the Win

Who doesn’t love a photo wall? They’re more popular than ever these days. They also give guests something to do other than eating and drinking.

If you’re having a party for kids, Hirschfeld suggests using a Shark Foil Balloon for the photo wall, which is part of the Under the Sea collection.

On the other hand, if the party is for adults only, consider using the Leafy Green Balloon Arch. Don’t forget a tripod with a ring light for higher-quality party pictures.

Bring on The Games

Planning a party for the little ones? Give them lots of things to do. Hirschfeld tells me, “It’s important to have activities to entertain them and ride out those inevitable sugar rushes. Keep this in mind when planning decor. For example, a unicorn-themed party could feature a ‘pin the horn on a unicorn’ game, or a dinosaur party could include a matching piñata.”



Paperless Post Party Shop

Don't Just Serve Treats...Display Them

“Hosts can also find creative ways to display treats and party favors to match a party theme,” says Hischefeld. “The Ice Cream Cart Centerpiece and Cake, Ice Cream, & Sweets themed collection are perfect for curating a kid-friendly tablescape that will also impress the parents.” These displays also make for great social media posts.



Paperless Post Party Shop

Have Fun With Wearable Decor

Why not make decor wearable? Paperless Post has everything from fun party hats with pom-poms to construction-themed party hats. Or level it up with a Mermaid Tiara. And yes, there are even flower crowns for both kids and adults (Homechella-themed party, anyone?).

Coordinate Without A Theme

Not into theme parties? That’s okay. Paperless Post Party Shop has plenty of options for you with curated and color-coordinated tableware.

One example of this is the brand’s collaboration with famed macaron maker Ladurée. There’s so much gorgeous decor in this sweet pastel-colored line, including scalloped and flower print plates and cups. This set is ideal for any celebration, whether it's a baby shower, bridal shower, or even just a sophisticated Girls' Night In party. You’ll just wish the set wasn’t disposable.