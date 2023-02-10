Shoppers ‘Won’t Use Anything Else’ to Clean After Trying These Reusable Paper Towels

They're cute and eco-friendly.

Lauren Taylor
Reusable Paper Towels 4-pack
Think about how many paper towels you use on a daily basis for cleaning or drying your hands—probably a lot. So if you’re sick of all that waste, we have a solution for you: Papaya Reusable Paper Towels. Just one Papaya towel replaces 17 rolls of regular paper towels. They’re 20 times more absorbent, too, making your cleanups more efficient. And with more than 2,700 five-star reviews, customers are hooked, saying they “won’t use anything else” to clean now.

Papaya towels can be used to clean up spills, wipe down counters, and even to wash dishes, so you’ll get a lot of use out of them. One shopper noted that they clear up pet messes with the towels, too. They’re made of all-natural cellulose and cotton and are 100 percent compostable. Unlike paper towels and sponges, the towels are naturally antibacterial, so you won’t have to deal with mildew and mold (and the smells that come with them). 

Reusable Paper Towels 4-pack

Papaya

To buy: $36 for a pack of four; papayareusables.com.

Just rinse the towel out after using it, then hang it on the included hook to dry. If you need a deeper clean, you can stick Papaya towels on the top rack of the dishwasher or in the washing machine, then let them air dry. According to shoppers, they’re “easy to wash off,” and things like crumbs and hair don’t stick to them.

Reusable Paper Towels 4-pack

Papaya

To buy: $36 for a pack of four; papayareusables.com.

And another bonus of switching to Papaya: You’ll save money. In addition to being more eco-friendly, you also won’t have to constantly replenish your stock like you do with regular, disposable paper towels. The towels come in packs of two, four, and six, starting at $18 for a two-pack. You can also sign up for a subscription to receive refills every few months if needed, which comes with a small discount. 

Reusable Paper Towels 4-pack

Papaya

To buy: $36 for a pack of four; papayareusables.com.

Papaya towels come in lots of fun, colorful patterns, including lemons, flowers, strawberries, and eggs. Or if you prefer solids, there are a variety of neutral shades available, including Olive Martini (sage), French Mani (nude/light pink), and Peaches & Cream (peach).

Papaya reusable paper towels are an easy option to reduce waste while saving money. Shop from a pack of two towels for $18 to make the switch. 

