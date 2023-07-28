I Have Friends With Pantry-Envy Thanks to These Containers at Target That Organized My Space, Starting at $10

Growing up, I was a typical messy teenager with little regard for the joy that a neat and tidy home can bring. Now that I’m a homeowner with a family of five, including three kids who come with a lot of snack requests, organization has become my love language—especially in my kitchen where I unavoidably spend a good amount of time. With all of the condiments, snacks, drinks, and grab-and-go items that regularly enter and leave my home, having them arranged and easily accessible at all times is a must.

To get my pantry to my desired orderly state, I turned to Target for organization solutions that work for my whole family—and my pantry layout—and have since received dozens of compliments on the setup from my kids’ friends and their closet-envious parents. The best part is that the transformation was very affordable, as there are so many budget-friendly storage options for every type of space, including bins of all shapes and sizes, and prices start at $10.

mDesign Four-Pack Plastic Organizer Bin With Handles

Target

My husband buys too many condiments to count, including numerous types of hot sauce, salad dressings, salsas, teriyaki sauces—the list goes on. We always have backups on hand, so I grabbed this four-pack of narrow organizer bins for those extra bottles. Our smaller bottles fit into the more narrow 16-inch by 3.75-inch bins, while the wider bottles, like ketchup and barbecue sauce, line up neatly in the 16-inch by 5.75-inch bins.

The handles make it easy to move the bins around if I need to, and they also make it easy for my kids to grab what they need. Plus, at just 5 inches high, they can easily fit on any shelf space. After grabbing the four-pack, I found the bins were also the ideal size for holding our granola bars, cereal bars, and protein bars, so I added more to my space. They’re also good for storing soda cans and drink bottles that don’t yet fit in the fridge or housing your spice collection.

mDesign Plastic Four-Section Organizer Bin

Target

For the individual snack packs of pretzels, crackers, and popcorn, I opted for mDesign’s even wider bins that perfectly accommodate the bags’ sizes. I can unload each pack I buy directly from the supermarket into the clear bin to quickly find what I need. And for the items that I only have a few of, I’m a fan of these sectioned bins for just $16. As someone who doesn’t like their food touching on the plate (which translates to my organization philosophy), I appreciate that the bin can accommodate a mix of snacks or kitchen staples in one spot while still staying clutter-free. You can also grab them in additional sizes, which are great for tea bags, seasonings, dried fruit bags, and more.

Oxo Pop 4.5-Quart Cereal Dispenser

Target

With so many people living in my house, each with different preferences in cereal, I grabbed a few of these Oxo cereal storage containers and dispensers that fit the family-sized boxes we buy at the store. Not only does it prevent the cereal from getting stale once it’s been opened thanks to an airtight seal, but it’s easy to handle, and my kids can pour their own cereal in the morning thanks to a contoured design free from fussing with a box top and plastic bag.

Brightroom Plastic Food Storage Container

Target

For a while, I had messy boxes and bags of baking supplies like flour and brown sugar stuffed in plastic zip bags, which were equally as messy and always looked unkempt. Once I couldn’t stand looking at them anymore, I decided to make a budget-friendly investment in these $10 plastic containers that store and preserve my ingredients. I dumped them out from their original packaging to neatly store them and appreciate the containers’ stackable, space-saving design.

Target has tons more pantry storage solutions to fit every space—and budget—so keep scrolling to shop even more of my organization picks that have gotten high marks from friends below.

Brightroom Soda Fridge and Pantry Organizer

Target

YouCopia StoraLid Container Lid Organizer