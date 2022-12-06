Match Pantone’s Magentaverse With These 14 Fashion and Beauty Products

Pantone recently announced its Color of the Year for 2023—a bright reddish pink color called Viva Magenta. It’s a brave, fearless, and exuberant hue, and according to Pantone: “Viva Magenta welcomes anyone and everyone with the same verve for life and rebellious spirit.” The company also mentioned it’s inspired by nature, specifically “the red of cochineal, one of the most precious dyes.” And the color is part of a whole “Magentaverse” that includes other shades and complementary colors, like pale and bright pinks, reds, and neutrals.

And if you want to incorporate the vibrant colors of the Magentaverse into your wardrobe to give yourself some energy for the new year, we rounded up 14 items—from makeup to sweaters to bags—to match. We searched retailers like Sephora, Lululemon, Abercrombie & Fitch, Spanx, and more to find fashion, accessories, and beauty products that simply scream Viva Magenta and embrace similar hues.

Sephora

Tom Ford Lip Color Matte Lipstick in Velvet Cherry

This matte lipstick will add a fun pop of magenta to your look, and it contains Vitamins C and E and is paraben- and sulfate-free for sensitive skin. Shoppers say it looks easily glides onto their lips, and it’s matte but still moisturizing. One reviewer said it didn’t come off even after eating and drinking.

To buy: $58; sephora.com.

Sephora

Nars Velvet Matte Lipstick Pencil in Damned

This vegan matte lipstick pencil is a cult favorite with over 3,000 five-star ratings on Sephora. The lipstick formula is non-drying and long-lasting with Vitamin E. One reviewer called it their go-to lip product and said it lasts longer than other non-liquid lip products.

To buy: $27; sephora.com.

Ulta

OPI Infinite Shine Long-Wear Nail Polish in Pompeii Purple

If you constantly chip your manicures, you need to try this nail polish that provides up to 11 days of wear, making it similar to gel polish. It’s chip-resistant and formulated with ProStay Technology that reviewers say “lasts forever.” Another shopper commented it’s “literally the best nail purchase I have ever [made].”

To buy: $14; ulta.com.

Sephora

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Grateful

This viral blush has garnered more than 2,000 five-star ratings on Sephora. It’s long-wearing so it stays on all day long, and the liquid is easy to apply and blends well with other beauty products. Plus, it’s cruelty-free, vegan, and free from parabens and sulfates.

To buy: $20; sephora.com.

abercrombie

Abercrombie & Fitch Classic Short Cardigan in Dark Pink

The dark pink color of this cardigan will look great with both casual and dressy outfits. The cardigan is made with a fluffy wool-blend fabric and has pockets and a button-up front. You can pair it with neutrals for some extra color or go full Barbiecore.

To buy: $70; abercrombie.com.

Lululemon

Lululemon Hooded Define Jacket in Sonic Pink

For a brighter magenta, try this pink workout jacket. The super soft fabric is lightweight and sweat-wicking with Lycra to help it stretch and retain its shape. According to shoppers, the stretchy fabric is “form fitting without being too tight.”

To buy: $128; lululemon.com.

Spanx

Spanx Velvet Leggings in Rich Burgundy

You can be cozy and chic this winter with these velvet burgundy leggings that shoppers call the “GOAT.” The Contoured Power Waistband hits at your natural waist and provides extra coverage, so you don’t have to worry about the waistband rolling down. Plus, the high-waisted style will make your legs look super long.

To buy: $98; spanx.com.

Macy's

Calvin Klein Women's Velvet Blazer in Cranberry

This velvet cranberry blazer is perfect to add some festive flair to your office holiday party look this season. The blazer’s lined and has two front hip pockets and padding in the shoulders. One reviewer commented that it drapes nicely, and shared that they’re even getting it in another (less Pantone-inspired) color.

To buy: $90 with code FRIEND (was $129); macys.com.

Amazon

Btfbm Quilted Lightweight Long Sleeve Sweatshirt in Wine Red

This quilted half-zip pullover sweatshirt is a cute casual look, and the relaxed fit is slightly loose to make it extra comfortable. With more than 6,800 five-star ratings on Amazon, it’s extremely popular with shoppers. One reviewer said they are “in love with this pullover” and “already looking to get more [colors].”

To buy: $36 (was $42); amazon.com.

Lululemon

Lululemon Invigorate High-Rise Tight 25 Inches in Magenta Purple

Made with Lululemon’s fastest drying Everlux fabric, these leggings are great for working out, but they’re also cute enough to wear every day. The fabric is breathable and sweat-wicking and has four-way stretch. The leggings even have pockets so you can be totally hands-free when wearing them.

To buy: $99 (was $128); lululemon.com.

madewell

Madewell Piazza Mini Crossbody Bag in Rich Mauve

This purse is made with “buttery soft” sustainable leather, and the small size is perfect for carrying just the necessities. The bag has a magnetic and a drawstring closure and an adjustable shoulder strap. According to one reviewer, “the best part is that it’s like three bags in one! A crossbody, little satchel, or a clutch.”

To buy: $71 with code JOLLY (was $118); madewell.com.

Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Tote. Nordstrom

Longchamp Le Pliage Expandable Tote in Dahlia

This is a classic tote bag that’s ideal for travel or work, and it can be expanded for additional storage. Plus, the water-resistant nylon makes it useful for any weather. Shoppers call it a “perfect universal bag.”

To buy: $195; nordstrom.com.

Jcrew

J.Crew Crystal Drop Earrings in Sweet Dahlia

These art deco-inspired pink crystal earrings are made with at least 30 percent recycled materials, including gold-plated recycled brass casting and recycled glass. With both light and dark pink tones, these earrings will match just about anything.

To buy: $19 with code SHOPFAST (was $38); jcrew.com.

Jcrew

J.Crew Italian Leather Touchscreen Gloves in Midnight Burgundy

Leather gloves are a must-have for winter, and this pair is lined with cashmere, making them exceptionally soft and warm. And you don’t even have to take them off to use your phone because they have touchscreen-friendly fingers. The classic style makes this pair great to “have and use year after year,” according to shoppers. And they’re also available in a brighter pink color if you want a more statement-making style

To buy: $55 (was $138); jcrew.com.