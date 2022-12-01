The Pantone Color of the Year 2023 Is a Fun and Fearless Hue

The Pantone Color of the Year is more than just a trend-setting hue that will soon pop up in stores, be worn on the runway, and get brushed on the walls of our homes—it's a cultural litmus test that measures the moment we're in. When selecting the Pantone Color of the Year 2023, Viva Magenta 18-1750, an exuberant shade of crimson red, the color experts not only evaluated the design world, but also the spirit of our time. Their determination: it had to be a courageous color that reflects inner strength. Strong and spirited, Viva Magenta landed the role.

Once the Pantone team decided on the feeling they wanted the chosen color to evoke, the selection of Viva Magenta was easy. "I don't think we've ever had a time when we had a big controversy," says Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute. "We're all very much on the same page." The psychology behind the color comes first, and after extensive research—including inspiration pulled from art exhibits, travels, fashion shows, even TikTok videos—the color is chosen.

“The last few years were transformative in many ways in terms of people’s sense of self, and the way well-being, priorities, and identity are being thought about,” says Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Color Institute. Inspired by the red hue of cochineal, a natural dye derived from the cochineal bug, the vivid hue is "rooted in the primordial," Eiseman explains. Yet it's also a modern color that can be used in bold new ways, from an unexpected eyeshadow to an attention-grabbing accent wall.

To emphasize how futuristic the color can be, Pantone worked with designers from Huge to create AI-generated art with Midjourney. The resulting design is now the hero image for the 2023 Pantone Color of the Year (pictured above). Sci-fi elements combine with a tree bark-inspired texture to produce an unusual image that's at once surreal and naturalistic.

Ways to Work Viva Magenta into Your Life

Benjamin Moore

Sure, bursts of color from blankets and throw pillows are nice, but when decorating with this vivacious color, be brave and brush it right on the wall. The color experts at Pantone recommend using it in a hallway or entryway—these liminal spaces allow you to enjoy the color every day, but because you don't spend too much time in these areas, the color never feels overwhelming.

Paint: Magenta, benjaminmoore.com.

Hermes

Get this energizing, elegant color to wear to holiday parties and festive dinners out. With "viva" right in the name, this color is all about embracing life.

Nail polish: Rose Magenta, $45, hermes.com.

Anthropologie

Want an instant confidence boost? Wear a shade of Viva Magenta. Even better: this magenta maxi dress is Anthropologie's bestselling, best-reviewed dress—so you know it's stunning and comfortable.



Dress: The Somerset Maxi Dress, $170, anthropologie.com.

