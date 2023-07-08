Get 38% Off This Best-Selling Microfiber Spray Mop Ahead of Prime Day

For $18, it’s a real steal.

By
Stephanie Osmanski
Steph Osmanski (she/her) writes about health, the planet, and being a woman—and part of that is shopping!
Published on July 8, 2023 06:00AM EDT

No matter how often you vacuum the hardwood or how clean you think you keep your tile floors, a mop is always a good idea. But not just any mop—you’ll want to make sure to invest in the right mop that gets the job done, and since hundreds of models are marked down right now for Amazon Prime Day, there’s never been a better time to add to your broom closet. Our pick is the Panda Grip Store Dry Wet Flat Mop Set, now on sale for only $18.

Currently 38 percent off for Prime Day, this flat mop comes with a 14-ounce refillable bottle and two washable microfiber pads that can be used again and again, which means no wasting money on refills, easy cleanup, and you, the shopper, get the most bang for your buck. Also included is a scraper for more easily removing hair and dirt from the microfiber pad before washing.

Amazon PD Panda Grip Wet Spray Mop

Amazon

The adjustable head swivels a full 360 degrees, allowing it to maneuver easily around furniture, corners, and other obstacles, and has a 50-inch long handle that can extend to reach tough spaces like under the couch, table, bed, or behind the fridge.

This pick is intended for deep-cleaning hard flooring, including laminate, tile, concrete, and hardwood, so perhaps the best feature of all is that the pull trigger activates the mister with no battery required. That means there is no need for electric charging, or switching out batteries every few months. It can also be used with the cleaning solution of your choice, so there’s no need to purchase any specific brand.

A best-seller in its category, the Panda Grip Store Dry Wet Flat Mop Set has an overall rating of 4.3 stars, and a total of 9,700 five-star ratings. Not only is it extremely popular, it’s also a fan-favorite option among pet owners.

One five-star reviewer said, “When using the pads dry, they are amazing at getting up pet hair, like seriously amazing.” The same reviewer added, “My Belgian Malinois sheds like crazy, and sweeping with a regular broom just doesn’t get anywhere near as much as she sheds each day, but this thing has been wonderful at it.” Another five-star reviewer wrote, “I absolutely love this mop, and it saves you money,” adding that “it works well” to pick up “dog hair with a dry cloth.”

Another reviewer called it “unbelievably easy to use,” adding that it’s “so easy to maneuver to approximately 4 inches under anything,” and that it “picks up hair you may have missed sweeping prior, if you have pets.” The same shopper added, “You have got to try this! It is the last one you will purchase.”

Reviewers without pets love it, too, with another reviewer raving, “This mop is a joy to use. It is very light and has a wider pad.” They also loved how “it swivels and is great to reach corners and tight spaces, as well as the bases of cabinets.” They added, “Cleaning is a breeze.”

If you’re in the market for a new mop, grab the Panda Grip Store Dry Wet Flat Mop Set, which comes with a refillable bottle and two washable microfiber pads that can be infinitely reused, and a scraper for removing hair and dirt. It’s on sale now for Amazon Prime Day for just $18—that’s 43 percent off its usual price.

More Mops to Shop for Prime Day

Joymoop Mop and Bucket

Amazon PD JOYMOOP Mop and Bucket with Wringer Set

Amazon

Shark WD201 HydroVac Cordless Pro XL 3-in-1 Vacuum

Amazon PD Shark WD201 HydroVac Cordless Pro XL

Amazon

Robot Braava Jet m6 Ultimate Robot Mop

Amazon PD iRobot Braava Jet m6

Amazon

O-Cedar ProMist Max Spray Mop

Amazon PD O-Cedar ProMist MAX Spray Mop

Amazon

Yeedi Vac 2 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

Amazon Prime Day yeedi vac 2 pro Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo

Amazon

KeFanta Self-Wringing Twist Mop

Amazon PD KeFanta Self-Wringing Twist Mop

Amazon

Steam and Go Steam Mop Floor Steamer

Amazon PD Steam and Go Steam Mop Floor Steamer

Amazon

Beyoco Microfiber Spray Mop

Amazon PD Beyoco Microfiber Spray Mop for Floor Cleaning

Amazon

Bissell 2747A PowerFresh Vac and Steam All-in-One Vacuum and Steam Mop

Amazon PD Bissell 2747A PowerFresh Vac & Steam All-in-One Vacuum and Steam Mop

Amazon
