This Sleep Awareness Week, We’re Eyeing These Cozy Pajamas to Get the Best Snooze Yet

I haven’t always been a fan of formal pajamas. On many nights in college, a ratty pair of sweats and my favorite T-shirt did the trick. As I graduated directly into the COVID-19 pandemic and struggled with periods of insomnia, however, I realized that separate nighttime clothes served an important purpose in improving the quality of my sleep and breaking up the monotony of my day.

For one, changing clothes distinctly divided the day’s stages and told my brain it was time to wind down. Certain fabrics even soothed or cooled my body and internal temperature, making it easier to slip into slumber. I’m a picky, fitful sleeper, and every trick helps me chase those elusive Zs. Plus, the right pair is simply pleasurable—a small, daily luxury that makes me feel relaxed.

This Sleep Awareness Week, as we get ready for bed an hour “earlier” than normal as the clocks changed, we rounded several pairs of pajamas that will help signal your brain that it’s bedtime. Here are 11 favorites.

11 Editor-Picked Pajama Sets to Help You Sleep

My entire family’s obsessed with Lake Pajamas. As a grouping of very tall people, we love that many pairs come in tall sizes with classic patterns and fabrics that feel soothing and luxurious against the skin. Each set—or nightgown—is crafted to be breathable and regulate your temperature at night, a gift to sleepers who often complain about being too hot or cold while they snooze. I’ve recently spent most nights in this DreamKnit Kimono Set, adoring its wide-leg design and stylish robe-like tie.

Stars Above Beautifully Soft Notch Collar Nightgown

I became especially attuned to the right pajamas in June when my grandmother was in hospice and could hardly tolerate any fabric on her sensitive skin. This sleep shirt was one of the only pairs of pajamas she loved and wore in the end, and the rest of my family soon quickly bought their own sets to match. I lived in this button-down nightshirt while grieving, finding the ultra-soft modal blend beyond comforting—and at less than $20 a pop, I ended up buying several pairs to rotate between.

I’ve been crushing on these rainbow stripes from Ban.do, a brand known for always nailing the intersection between cozy and cheerful. Who says dopamine dressing only lasts while you’re awake? With a vibrant zing of color and soft, pre-shrunk cotton poplin, this funky button-down top is sure to be your new summer uniform. It also comes in a long-sleeve version for those who crave a full-coverage snooze.

Clearly, you have to pair with the colorful matching bottoms to fully dress the rainbow part. While I’m partial to this jolly ROYGBIV pattern, the brand offers these warm pajamas in ten cheery patterns ranging from daisies to tropical fruits. The leisure pants have a comfortable fit, “roomy” side pockets (can confirm), and a drawstring waist—plus, they get softer with every wash.

These are my go-to PJs when the temperatures start to climb. The brand preaches “embracing the soft side of life,” and the pajamas are, in fact, buttery against the skin. A lightweight feel, timeless contrast piping, and flattering cut ensure they’re nearly always out of stock (so run, don’t walk). As a bonus, the Gisele Set uses Tencel modal fibers made from renewable raw beech tree pulp, so they’re high quality and sustainable in alignment with eco-friendly shoppers’ priorities.

Admittedly, my favorite sleep item is this silky, short chemise. I wear it just for and by myself—it feels so good and airy on hot spring and summer nights—but it would of course delight a romantic partner too. A lace V-neck and racer back add striking detail to the nightgown, and it’s the most comfortable of any chemise I’ve ever tried. The fabric is stretchy and breathable, and it’s machine-washable to boot.

Skip the fluffy blanket entirely and just opt for a pajama set that does the job. Some people prefer thick, snuggly pajamas no matter what the weather and this fleece set of two will surely be a delight to lounge in. Better yet, the pair’s available in a whopping 17 colorways.

Where better to look for a sleep-boosting set of pajamas than a bedding brand itself? Popular sleep goods brand Brooklinen is here to save the day with a chic oversized set in a super-fine cotton. Of course, that means you’ll encounter bedding-like pricing, but fear not! This Sleep Awareness Week, the set’s even 20 percent off.

You may prefer sleepwear that doubles as a base layer in the daytime—undershirts and boyshorts, for example. In that case, look no further than the Abercrombie Featherweight Rib Sleep Tank, a body-hugging ribbed top that’s light enough to sleep in, lounge in, or layer.

For the nights you want to kick off the covers, complete the set with these similarly practically-naked ribbed shorts when you barely want to wear anything. These slim-fitting bottoms have an elastic waistband for comfort, and are available in both black and white for when you (inevitably) decide to stock up on the style.

Silk immediately evokes decadence and luxury. That “I should be wearing this in a five-star hotel feeling.” Washable silk evokes the same—plus the functionality makes you actually reach for this set again and again. Available in five striking colors, the Lunya Washable Silk Set (consisting of a tank and pull-on shorts) is an icon for a reason.

