When it comes to design, paint has a magical quality to it. It’s the one DIY that most people can easily do, yet it has a major impact on how a room feels.



While neutral hues have been on-trend for a while now, it’s looking like summer 2023 will be a season of fun, bold colors. Whether it’s painting an accent wall, a piece of furniture, or the trim around a door, just a few coats can completely change the vibe of a space. Here are the five trendiest paint colors we're seeing so far this season.



Courtesy of Benjamin Moore

Raspberry Blush by Benjamin Moore

Rita Naffas, principal designer of Rita Naffas Design, is seeing lots of warm-toned red and orange paints this summer such as Rasberry Blush by Benjamin Moore. She tells me, “After several years of trending neutrals in paint color, we are seeing bold, dynamic colors making a comeback this year. Think vibrant warm tones of reds and oranges. They are a great way to make a statement.”

Krylon

Elderberry by Krylon

Those looking for a whimsical shade this season will love Elderberry by Krylon. Ideal for painting that old dresser you just can’t get rid of or that side table you picked up at a garage sale, this color adds a major dose of fun. “Krylon’s interpretation of the classically bright and youthful lilac shade takes a more mature and dusty form with Elderberry. Elderberry adds a subtle touch of whimsy and charm to bedrooms and creative spaces and creates a dreamy and imaginative ambiance that feels sophisticated and elevated,” says Ashley Banbury, NCIDQ interior designer and color marketing manager for Krylon and Dutch Boy paints.

Krylon

Harbor Blue by Krylon

What feels more like summer than a breezy shade of blue? “Krylon’s Harbor Blue elevates the home as a rad pop of color while maintaining a sense of serenity,” Branbury says. “This nostalgic yet modest true blue delivers a feeling of familiarity and bridges the gap between classic and modern.”

The designer also notes that this shade complements a plethora of hues, such as honey yellows, electric oranges, and rich chocolate browns.

Dutch Boy

Vintage Teal by Dutch Boy

Vintage Teal by Dutch Boy is refined yet bold, explains Banbury. “[This color is] captivating homeowners with its unique ability to infuse a room with a sense of moody sophistication while still maintaining an approachable and comfortable atmosphere. This rich and deep shade of teal effortlessly adds depth and character to any space, creating a captivating visual impact.”

This hue has a timeless quality that feels both charming and relaxing. “Vintage teal evokes a cozy and welcoming ambiance and the depth and saturation of the color create a sense of intimacy, making a room feel snug and inviting. The moody undertones of teal also contribute to a calming and soothing atmosphere, providing a much-needed escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.”

Dutch Boy

Peachy Keen by Dutch Boy

While neutrals have been on-trend for quite a while now, Peachy Keen invokes a sense of emotion more than a typical beige or taupe hue can. “Soft and warm peachy neutral hues are trending this summer for their ability to effortlessly infuse a sense of playfulness and optimism into a room without the need for bold and bright colors. Peachy hues reminiscent of sunsets, sandy dunes, and lazy summer days feel spirited and appropriate for summer whilst remaining tranquil and natural,” says Banbury. Peach is a versatile hue that can work with a range of decor styles, from a coastal-inspired aesthetic to more modern homes.