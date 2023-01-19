Style Skincare Pacifica's New Vitamin C-Powered Line Is the Key to a Radiant Midwinter Complexion Exfoliate your way to luminous skin. By Wendy Vazquez Wendy Vazquez Instagram Twitter Website Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on January 19, 2023 11:00AM EST Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Real Simple / Tyler Roeland The only thing I like better than finding glow-inducing skincare products is discovering that it's also budget-friendly. I'm no stranger to lavish and expensive beauty products that make a difference, but there's something extra satisfying about uncovering formulas that can work just as well as their high-end counterparts at a fraction of the price. That's one of the reasons why I adore Pacifica, a vegan, cruelty-free beauty brand that you may recognize from the aisles of some major retailers. More importantly, its products are effective and affordable, so they tend to fly off the shelves. Earlier this month, Pacifica launched an extension to its popular Glow Baby line with the introduction of the Super Lit Face Lotion, Hydrodew Gel Moisturizer, and Enzyme Face Scrub. The collection is centered around—you guessed it—giving dry winter skin a healthy dose of hydration to unleash a radiant glow. The formulas are also paraben-, phthalate-, and mineral oil-free. I have a hard time keeping a dewy complexion during this time of year, which usually means I need to step up my exfoliation game. So, I jumped at the chance to test them before the launch. These under-$20 glow rescuers didn't disappoint. Ulta To buy: $20; ulta.com. Initially, I was intimidated by the deep tan tint of the Glow Baby Super Lit SPF 30 Face Lotion. However, my skin drank up the antioxidant-rich mineral pigments without leaving behind any unsightly cast on my face or hands. I like that the formula combines SPF 30 with skincare ingredients like brightening vitamin C, Kakadu plum, and fine-line fighting apple cell extract for a smooth morning routine. Two pumps of lotion are enough to saturate my face and neck, and I always use a third to protect the back of my hands. Ulta To buy: $18; ulta.com. My current skincare routine incorporates vitamin C in the mornings, and the Glow Baby Hydrodew Gel Moisturizer delivers a dose of invigorating delight after cleansing. It is comparable to some of my other vitamin C-powered moisturizers that are more than double its price. The super-concoction is paired with exfoliating pumpkin and grape juice to keep you dewy and bright. I apply a pea-sized swirl all over to help wake up my skin. Ulta To buy: $14; ulta.com. The Glow Baby Enzyme Face Scrub's two-in-one formula exfoliates with chemical and enzymatic ingredients from pineapple and papaya enzymes, glycolic acid, and lactic acid, along with tiny beads for manual scrubbing. It's also teeming with complexion-enhancing vitamin C, fruit extracts, and rice starch to help restore radiance. I was impressed by how soft and smooth it left my skin after just one use. I've found my midwinter escape in the refreshing 'Glow Baby' Super Lit Face Lotion, Hydrodew Gel Moisturizer, and Enzyme Face Scrub. Check out Pacifica's budget-friendly skincare products at Ulta to round out your current routine. More Must-Shop Deals The Popular Mock Turtleneck Sweater That ‘Feels Luxurious’ and Comes in 20+ Colors Is 59% Off at Amazon It's Back! Jones Road's 'New Year, Same You' Set Includes Everything You Need for a Minimalist Routine The Famous Beast Blender Makes the Smoothest Shakes I’ve Ever Had, and It’s 20% Off Right Now Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit