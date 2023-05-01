Home Cleaning Dusting and Polishing I Swear by This Genius $17 Tool That’s Designed to Dust Under and Around Your Appliances Did I mention it’s washable? By Perri Ormont Blumberg Perri Ormont Blumberg Perri Ormont Blumberg is a freelance writer and editor with 10+ years of experience. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on May 1, 2023 05:00PM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Marcus Millan I am very good at procrastinating cleaning tasks, especially dusting in tricky places, like on top of and under the fridge, toaster, blender base, coffee table, and more. But thanks to this handy, ergonomic tool, this particular chore is no longer one I put off for weeks (months) at a time. The OXO Good Grips Under Appliance Microfiber Duster makes easy work out of crouching into awkward corners and liberating dust and debris from above your fridge, beneath your oven, and the like. Personally, I love that this savvily designed duster bends to clean under furniture and appliances and in between tight, hard-to-reach spaces (like that sliver of space between your fridge and the wall, or around your trash bin). Amazon To buy: $17; amazon.com. Crafted with two types of microfiber, the duster features long fluffy strands for effective cleaning and a comfy, non-slip grip so you can hold onto the tool easily as you clean. Best of all, the removable microfiber duster catches dust effectively without the need for more cleaning chemicals—and you can wash the cloth cover in cold water in the washing machine between uses. But if you do need to replace the cover, you can purchase a refill at Amazon, too. Another perk? The large size (it’s 33.5 inches long) of this cleaning accessory means you can clean bigger surfaces like blinds or a shelf on a coffee table swiftly. After my apartment recently endured smoke damage from a restaurant fire below, this tool really came in handy for getting rid of soot everywhere from the bathroom vanity cabinet to random crevices behind desk lamps. It was so helpful that we could just plop the fabric duster in the wash when it was time to get it clean and embark on round two of cleaning. Without this oversized under appliance duster, I’d probably still be on my hands and knees cleaning. 13 Places You're Forgetting to Dust in Your Home—but Need to ASAP I’m not the only fan, either—the duster has earned more than 1,800 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers, and nearly 500 rave reviews. “[It’s] so great to clean under a refrigerator, cabinets, and washer and dryer without having to move them,” wrote one customer, adding that they also find the OXO duster to be helpful in removing dust that sticks on the walls, on shelving units, and the back of furniture. Another shopper called the duster a “helping hand,” echoing that it’s a “great tool when you don't want to or can't move appliances or furniture. A third reviewer said the duster “works like magic to clean everything out and the debris sticks to the duster making it super easy to use,” adding, “It just blows me away how efficient it is.” Key takeaway: “Don't hesitate to buy!” To that, I’ll add, don’t hesitate to buy two—or at least an additional cover—because you’re going to love this so much you’ll want an extra one on hand for when the removable cover is in the wash. Powering through your Sunday afternoon cleaning to-do list has never been easier. Shop the OXO Good Grips Under Appliance Microfiber Duster for just $17 at Amazon. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Amazon Shoppers Say This $10 TikTok-Approved Makeup Primer Acts as an 'Adhesive for Your Foundation' Every Money-Saving Secret I've Learned by Shopping Amazon for a Living 11 Clever Amazon Bathroom Storage Solutions That Will Revamp Your Space—and Prices Start at $7