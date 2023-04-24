I'm a Culinary School Grad, and This Angled Measuring Cup Set Is the Only One I'll Ever Use

I’m a bit of an OXO Good Grips enthusiast. From the Soap Dispensing Dish Brush Storage Set to the Salad Spinner, this innovative household product line that’s designed to make you more efficient around the house definitely improves chores. And once I started using the brand’s Three-Piece Angled Measuring Cup Set, I knew I was a goner.

As a culinary school graduate, I’m very picky about the gadgets I use in the kitchen (I’ve been known to bring my own vegetable peeler and microplane when doing prep work at loved ones’ houses in case they don’t have my preferred models on hand). Measuring cups are no exception, and since I started using this trio of liquid measuring cups—one each with a 1-cup, 2-cup, and 4-cup capacity—a few years back, I’ve found myself frequently singing its praises.

Amazon

To buy: $243.95; amazon.com.

For one thing, the cups have a patented angled surface that lets you see the measurements from above. It’s a genius innovation for anyone who has mis-poured the amount of olive oil or almond milk they need one too many times, thanks to having to constantly squat down to see the measuring cup lines every few seconds. Also on the practicality front, I love that these measuring cups provide measurements for cups, ounces, and milliliters, so you don’t have to do math converting units if a recipe doesn’t specify things in cups.

They’re simple to clean (dishwasher-safe) and have a non-slip handle that’s easy to grip as you make your way through a recipe and your hands become increasingly messy. Plus, the BPA-free body ensures you can feel good about using this product in your daily life without worrying about harmful chemicals leaching into your food.

What’s even better is that shoppers have awarded this must-have kitchen tool with almost 10,900 perfect ratings and 1,800 five-star reviews. “I definitely needed—and use—the set. They come out of the dishwasher clean, nest well enough for storage, and I use them all,” wrote one shopper who first used the measuring cups during a cooking class. Plus, they added that they are “delighted at how easy they are to read” because they’re clear.

Meanwhile, another shopper gives two big thumbs up to the products’ “great ergonomics,” noting that these measuring cups are good for cooks with neck issues. Yet another devotee of the measuring cups loves them so much that they give them to “every” newly married couple as part of their wedding gift.

Don’t wait until you’re lucky enough to receive these game-changing OXO Good Grips measuring cups as a gift. Instead, treat yourself and look forward to fuss-free prep work like never before. Now, time to whip up a batch of the fluffiest pancakes ever.