This Versatile Bench Scraper Is My Most-Used Kitchen Tool—and It’s Only $12 at Amazon

Now that the weather’s improving, my husband and I love nothing more than spending our evenings on our patio making burgers on the grill or pizzas in the oven. And no matter what’s on the menu, we always make sure our must-have cooking tools are by our side, including this bench scraper that’s come in handy more times than I can count.

Available on Amazon, the Oxo stainless steel tool is seriously versatile. We’ve used it for cutting pizza dough, chopping veggies, slicing cheese, wiping off cutting boards, and more. The blade, which is sharp enough to quickly and precisely cut through tough skins and thick surfaces, has one-quarter-inch markings so you can measure as you work. Plus, the comfortable, nonslip handle is easy to hold and feels sturdy in your hands. And despite the tool’s durable make, it’s super lightweight (just 8 ounces) and compact, so you can use it on end without getting tired and store it neatly in a drawer whenever it’s not needed. It’s also dishwasher safe for quick nightly cleanup.

Amazon

To buy: $12; amazon.com.

At only $12, the bench scraper is a steal, considering how much help it’ll bring you time and time again. For me, it’s seriously a game-changer and has quickly become one of my most-used tools in the kitchen when I’m meal prepping and cleaning, or out on the patio when I’m cooking.

More than 12,300 Amazon shoppers have left the tool a perfect rating and 2,400 shoppers have awarded it with a five-star review. “I never knew how much I needed this product until I started using it. Now it is one of the most essential utensils in my kitchen,” wrote one shopper. Another person called it “invaluable,” explaining that it’s “especially helpful on a smooth top because you can just swoosh away any spills on the burner before they burn up.” And then there’s another reviewer who said, “I use this thing like five times a day. It’s the best way to pick stuff up, divide up ingredients, and clean up my work space. [It’s] so incredibly useful in the kitchen!”

Clearly, I’m not the only person who’s so glad they added this great tool to their collection. And you can add an Oxo bench scraper too while it’s only $12 at Amazon.