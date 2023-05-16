This Versatile Bench Scraper Is My Most-Used Kitchen Tool—and It’s Only $12 at Amazon

I use it for everything from cutting pizza dough to cubing cheese.

By
Rachel Simon
Rachel Simon headshot
Rachel Simon
Rachel has written for Dotdash Meredith's Ecommerce team since 2020, covering home goods, tech, fashion, beauty, and more. She's interviewed dozens of experts and is always on top of the latest trends and product releases.
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 16, 2023 07:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

OXO Scraper-Chopper First-Person Review tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Amazon

Now that the weather’s improving, my husband and I love nothing more than spending our evenings on our patio making burgers on the grill or pizzas in the oven. And no matter what’s on the menu, we always make sure our must-have cooking tools are by our side, including this bench scraper that’s come in handy more times than I can count.

Available on Amazon, the Oxo stainless steel tool is seriously versatile. We’ve used it for cutting pizza dough, chopping veggies, slicing cheese, wiping off cutting boards, and more. The blade, which is sharp enough to quickly and precisely cut through tough skins and thick surfaces, has one-quarter-inch markings so you can measure as you work. Plus, the comfortable, nonslip handle is easy to hold and feels sturdy in your hands. And despite the tool’s durable make, it’s super lightweight (just 8 ounces) and compact, so you can use it on end without getting tired and store it neatly in a drawer whenever it’s not needed. It’s also dishwasher safe for quick nightly cleanup.

OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Scraper

Amazon

To buy: $12; amazon.com.

At only $12, the bench scraper is a steal, considering how much help it’ll bring you time and time again. For me, it’s seriously a game-changer and has quickly become one of my most-used tools in the kitchen when I’m meal prepping and cleaning, or out on the patio when I’m cooking.

More than 12,300 Amazon shoppers have left the tool a perfect rating and 2,400 shoppers have awarded it with a five-star review. “I never knew how much I needed this product until I started using it. Now it is one of the most essential utensils in my kitchen,” wrote one shopper. Another person called it “invaluable,” explaining that it’s “especially helpful on a smooth top because you can just swoosh away any spills on the burner before they burn up.” And then there’s another reviewer who said, “I use this thing like five times a day. It’s the best way to pick stuff up, divide up ingredients, and clean up my work space. [It’s] so incredibly useful in the kitchen!”

Clearly, I’m not the only person who’s so glad they added this great tool to their collection. And you can add an Oxo bench scraper too while it’s only $12 at Amazon.

Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Neutral Home Decor Tout
This Elevated Amazon Storefront Takes Neutral Decor to a New Level in Your Home—All Under $50
Home Soft Goods One-Off: Bath Mat Deal TOUT
These Bath Mats Look ‘Expensive and Chic,’ but You Can Score the Set of 2 for Just $35
Purple Restore Mattress Tout
Purple’s New Temperature-Control Restore Mattress Is the Reason I’ve Gotten Sleep in My Third Trimester
Related Articles
Most-Loved Kitchen Storage Essentials Tout
Amazon Is Packed With Smart Storage Solutions for a Clutter-Free Kitchen, Starting at Just $25
UMECORE Tap Light Push Lights TOUT
I Can Finally See in My Cabinets Thanks to This Set of $13 Stick-On Puck Lights From Amazon
Mother's Day Weekend Amazon Deals Tout
The 47 Best Amazon Deals Worth Shopping This Mother’s Day Weekend
New Arrival Tout
Spice Up Your Kitchen This Spring With These Popular New Arrivals at Amazon—All Under $30
OXO Good Grips 3-Piece Angled Measuring Cup Set Tout
I'm a Culinary School Grad, and This Angled Measuring Cup Set Is the Only One I'll Ever Use
Amazon Outlet Deals TOUT
Kate Spade, Bissell, Nespresso, and More Are Up to 72% Off on Amazon This Weekend
Under-Appliance Duster
I Swear by This Genius $17 Tool That’s Designed to Dust Under and Around Your Appliances
cleaning-products-professional-cleaners-prefer-realsimple-GettyImages-1469991492
These Are the Cleaning Products Professional Cleaners Actually Prefer
kitchen shears
The 7 Best Kitchen Shears of 2023
Best Spatulas of 2023
The 10 Best Spatulas of 2023 for Every Recipe
Samsung Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator
The 7 Best Refrigerators of 2023
Mother's Day Amazon cookware TOUT
Here Are the Best Cookware Deals to Shop Ahead of Mother's Day on Amazon—Up to 64% Off
Our Place Egg Poacher Tout
I Was Never Able to Nail This Tricky Cooking Technique Until This Clever Tool Made It So Easy to Master
One of the best vacuum sealers on a yellow background.
The 8 Best Vacuum Sealers of 2023
How to clean a burnt pot
How to Clean a Burnt Pot
The Weber Original Kettle Premium Charcoal Grill on a wavy blue background.
The 7 Best Grills of 2023