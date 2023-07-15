This ‘Lightning Fast’ Salad Spinner Sells 4,000 Units a Week on Amazon—and It’s the Only One I’ll Ever Use

As a culinary school grad, I’ve spent a lot of time in the kitchen. And as a shopping writer, I’ve also spent a lot of time trying new culinary gadgets. I’ll be the first to tell you: A lot of kitchen gizmos are a waste of money. For instance, I’m firmly in the camp that you don’t need a garlic press (it’s just another thing to clean! And if you learn proper knife skills, mincing garlic takes only a few seconds).

But a salad spinner? Gosh, everyone needs a good salad spinner. Especially when it’s as meticulously crafted as the OXO Good Grips Large Salad Spinner. This July, OXO's Good Grips Salad Spinner turns 25, and with 23,700 five-star ratings and counting on Amazon, you can see why the product has been around so long.

It's a breeze to use thanks to the push of a button, doubles as a colander, and is "lightning fast" as one Amazon customer who was clearly thrilled to join the “no more soggy salads for me” club pointed out. The product gets your salad greens and veggies clean and dry with a non-slip pump and brake button you can operate with one hand, and the basket can be removed from the clear bowl (which works nicely as a serving bowl for salads!) for use as a colander when straining pasta, beans, steamed veggies, and the like, too.

I’ve been using it for years ever since the team at OXO sent a sample of it my way, and trust me, within your first use you’ll see why it’s earned one of the top spots in Amazon’s best-sellers list in the salad spinners category and sells about 4,000 units a week on the site. OXO has also made sure that this salad spinner made it into some important hands, like chef Ina Garten. The salad spinner even made a cameo in @bakedbymelissa’s viral caesar salad video that left everyone’s mouths watering this past spring.

Shoppers proclaim that it “actually does live up to the hype,” and one even called it the “best lettuce dryer [they’ve] owned.” It makes sense, since OXO went to great lengths to ensure it’s a rigorously tested and user-friendly product, having ushered it through four iterations of the tool since it was launched in 1998. (You can even read more about its innovative and interactive design process on the brand’s site.)

As another shopper put it, “This is just fun to use! [It] makes eating healthy not seem like such a chore.” And I couldn’t agree more. More greens and less grinding away at prep work in the kitchen—what more could you ask for?

You can shop the OXO Good Grips Salad Spinner at Amazon and at oxo.com.