Style Clothing Sweaters and Tops It’s Officially Sweatshirt Season, and These Are the Hoodies I’m Living in All Cozy Girl Fall Even better, all my picks are under $50. By Stephanie Osmanski Stephanie Osmanski Steph Osmanski (she/her) writes about health, the planet, and being a woman—and part of that is shopping! Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 16, 2023 05:00PM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Tyler Roeland As hard as it is to put summer behind me, I’ve been slowly making the transition into a fall mindset. I’ve brought out the Halloween decor bin from the garage, and my bathing suits have been inching further toward the back of my closet. It’s a gradual process, but one thing that has gotten me most excited for the cooler temperatures and breezier weather is all the talk of “Cozy Girl Fall”—and with that comes big, comfy sweats that give off warm, homey vibes. Oversized sweatshirts are having a major moment on TikTok and Instagram right now, and because I’m a shopping writer, my feed is packed with some of the cutest and coziest must-haves for the upcoming season. From roomy hoodies to chic zip-ups, I’m about to live in every one of these oversized sweatshirts, and if you want to live your best cozy girl fall life, too, shop my top Amazon picks—all under $50. Shop Fall Hoodies at Amazon Efan Oversized Crew Neck, $26 (was $53) Anrabess Oversized Hoodie, $23 with coupon (was $30) Hatant Acid Wash Athletic Hoodie, $40 Anrabess Half-Zip Cropped Zip-Up, $30 with coupon (was $33) Caracilla Two-Piece Loose Sweatsuit, $48 Sweaty Rocks Print Pullover Sweatshirt, $31 Zesica Long Lantern Sleeve Turtleneck, $28 with coupon (was $46) Shenhe Loose Drawstring Pullover, $24 Langwyqu Oversized Crew Neck, $28 with coupon (was $50) Trendy Queen Oversized Turtleneck Pullover, $25 with coupon (was $27) Efan Oversized Crew Neck Amazon Buy on Amazon $53 $26 The ultimate big comfy sweatshirt, I want the Efan Oversized Crew Neck in every color—after all, there are 26 hues to choose from. It’s warm, but doesn’t cling to my body too much, otherwise I might overheat during the dog days of summer. It’s perfect for throwing on over a T-shirt and biker shorts for running quick errands, but it’s also cozy enough to nap in. I can tell you right now, I plan on doing both in this crew neck. Anrabess Oversized Hoodie Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $23 There’s something about a hoodie that screams, “autumn!” and this one is an instant classic. The Anrabess Oversized Hoodie comes in just about every color you can think of, including apricot, rust, and rose. I love that it’s a 50 percent polyester, 50 percent rayon blend, which means it has the perfect amount of give. It’s also fleece-lined, which I really appreciate, since I spend many fall weekends leaf-peeping at my vacation house in Vermont. It tends to get colder there faster, so packing this is a must-have for any New England weekend trips. Hatant Acid Wash Athletic Hoodie Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 When I think of fall, I definitely think of acid wash—especially if it’s a moody acid wash like this olive green. The Hatant Acid Wash Athletic Hoodie also comes in dark gray, coffee, and black, and is perfect for quick trips to the grocery store, or my commute to and from the gym. It’s a little bit cropped in the front and has a kind of faux V-neckline, and I love that it can be either dressed up with jeans, or dressed down with other cozy athleisure wear. Anrabess Half-Zip Cropped Zip Up Amazon Buy on Amazon $33 $30 Whether you’re searching for a new work-from-home hoodie or a cropped sweatshirt to wear to the gym, check out the Amazon sweatshirts I’ll be wearing all fall. And for under $50, you might as well grab two. Caracilla Two-Piece Loose Sweatsuit Amazon Buy on Amazon $48 Sweaty Rocks Print Pullover Sweatshirt Amazon Buy on Amazon $31 Anrabess Oversized Sweatshirt Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $24 Zesica Long Lantern Sleeve Turtleneck Amazon Buy on Amazon $46 $28 Shenhe Loose Drawstring Pullover Amazon Buy on Amazon $24 Languwyqu Oversized Crew Neck Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $28 Trendy Queen Oversized Turtleneck Pullover Amazon Buy on Amazon $27 $25 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products 7 Splurge-Worthy Dorm Room Upgrades You’ll Actually Use Every Day These 15 Clever—and On-Sale—Amazon Storage Solutions Will Declutter Your Entryway in Minutes Bissell’s Air Purifier That Has Shoppers ‘Breathing So Much Better’ in Hours Is Up to 56% Off at Amazon