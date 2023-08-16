It’s Officially Sweatshirt Season, and These Are the Hoodies I’m Living in All Cozy Girl Fall

Even better, all my picks are under $50.

By
Stephanie Osmanski
Steph Osmanski (she/her) writes about health, the planet, and being a woman—and part of that is shopping!
Published on August 16, 2023 05:00PM EDT

Fall Hoodies Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

As hard as it is to put summer behind me, I’ve been slowly making the transition into a fall mindset. I’ve brought out the Halloween decor bin from the garage, and my bathing suits have been inching further toward the back of my closet. It’s a gradual process, but one thing that has gotten me most excited for the cooler temperatures and breezier weather is all the talk of “Cozy Girl Fall”—and with that comes big, comfy sweats that give off warm, homey vibes.

Oversized sweatshirts are having a major moment on TikTok and Instagram right now, and because I’m a shopping writer, my feed is packed with some of the cutest and coziest must-haves for the upcoming season. From roomy hoodies to chic zip-ups, I’m about to live in every one of these oversized sweatshirts, and if you want to live your best cozy girl fall life, too, shop my top Amazon picks—all under $50. 

Shop Fall Hoodies at Amazon

Efan Oversized Crew Neck  

Amazon EFAN Oversized Sweatshirt

Amazon

The ultimate big comfy sweatshirt, I want the Efan Oversized Crew Neck in every color—after all, there are 26 hues to choose from. It’s warm, but doesn’t cling to my body too much, otherwise I might overheat during the dog days of summer. It’s perfect for throwing on over a T-shirt and biker shorts for running quick errands, but it’s also cozy enough to nap in. I can tell you right now, I plan on doing both in this crew neck.

Anrabess Oversized Hoodie

Amazon ANRABESS Oversized Hoodies

Amazon

There’s something about a hoodie that screams, “autumn!” and this one is an instant classic. The Anrabess Oversized Hoodie comes in just about every color you can think of, including apricot, rust, and rose. I love that it’s a 50 percent polyester, 50 percent rayon blend, which means it has the perfect amount of give. It’s also fleece-lined, which I really appreciate, since I spend many fall weekends leaf-peeping at my vacation house in Vermont. It tends to get colder there faster, so packing this is a must-have for any New England weekend trips.

Hatant Acid Wash Athletic Hoodie

Amazon Hatant Sweatshirt

Amazon

When I think of fall, I definitely think of acid wash—especially if it’s a moody acid wash like this olive green. The Hatant Acid Wash Athletic Hoodie also comes in dark gray, coffee, and black, and is perfect for quick trips to the grocery store, or my commute to and from the gym. It’s a little bit cropped in the front and has a kind of faux V-neckline, and I love that it can be either dressed up with jeans, or dressed down with other cozy athleisure wear

Anrabess Half-Zip Cropped Zip Up 

Amazon ANRABESS Half Zip Cropped Sweatshirt

Amazon

Whether you’re searching for a new work-from-home hoodie or a cropped sweatshirt to wear to the gym, check out the Amazon sweatshirts I’ll be wearing all fall. And for under $50, you might as well grab two. 

Caracilla Two-Piece Loose Sweatsuit 

Amazon Caracilia 2 Piece Outfit

Amazon

Sweaty Rocks Print Pullover Sweatshirt 

Amazon SweatyRocks Casual Sweatshirt

Amazon

Anrabess Oversized Sweatshirt

Amazon ANRABESS Oversized Sweatshirt

Amazon

Zesica Long Lantern Sleeve Turtleneck

Amazon ZESICA 2023 Casual Turtleneck

Amazon

Shenhe Loose Drawstring Pullover

Amazon SHENHE Plus Size Loose Thermal Lined Graphic Sweatshirt

Amazon

Languwyqu Oversized Crew Neck 

Amazon Langwyqu Oversized Crewneck

Amazon

Trendy Queen Oversized Turtleneck Pullover

Amazon Trendy Queen Oversized Sweatshirt

Amazon
