After Many Years Testing Candles, This Popular—and Beautifully Packaged—Candle Brand Is My New Go-To

As a shopping writer, candle browsing is a guilty pleasure of mine. Moving into my New Jersey apartment in November gave me the perfect opportunity to indulge in buying endless candles that I honestly do not have enough room for. Yankee Candle has been a fan favorite of mine, but since they discontinued many of my favorite candles, I go to Bed Bath & Beyond, not realizing I'm missing out on the best ones.

The process of finding a good candle can be daunting on its own, but knowing what to look for just adds to the challenge. It's winter, so I'm likely looking for a candle that has a cozy scent. As I was scrolling through Instagram, I came across an advertisement for Otherland candles. A representative from Otherland contacted me to ask if I would be willing to test three candles from their Adorned collection. They're sure to last for days with their 50-hour burn time, making them well worth the price. Coconut and soy wax are blended into each candle, which comes in a stylish, reusable container.

My first candle to burn in my bedroom was the Cinnamon Musk. The scent of this candle is spicy yet sweet, making it a musky and moody choice. There's a sexy and warm vibe to it, almost like a cologne. This is the perfect companion for a cozy night in, when you want to feel like you're unwinding in a luxurious cottage with a fire. The fragrance is a mixture of smooth almond, creamy cinnamon, and amber.

To buy: $36; otherland.com.

In addition to the Cinnamon Musk candle, the Forest Veil candle adds a blend of chalet cedar, antique sandalwood, and emerald vetiver to my bedroom, which reminds me of a crisp winter morning spent in a field of fresh pine trees. There is also a refreshing lemony/citrus scent mixed with a warm and comforting sandalwood in the candle.

Lastly, the Pomander Woods candle smells like fall (my favorite season). You will experience the warmth and spice of honeybell oranges with toasted cloves, accompanied by a dark mahogany scent. It felt like I was near a campfire surrounded by my friends, making smores and telling stories.

There is no doubt that I am very impressed with Otherland candles. The branding, packaging, and quality are top-notch, and I’m recommending them to all of my friends and family. Head to the site and shop seasonally warm fragrances for $36.