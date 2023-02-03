After Many Years Testing Candles, This Popular—and Beautifully Packaged—Candle Brand Is My New Go-To

These candles give my new apartment ambiance like never before.

Larry Stansbury
Published on February 3, 2023 01:00PM EST

Adorned Candle Collection Tout
Photo:

Otherland

As a shopping writer, candle browsing is a guilty pleasure of mine. Moving into my New Jersey apartment in November gave me the perfect opportunity to indulge in buying endless candles that I honestly do not have enough room for. Yankee Candle has been a fan favorite of mine, but since they discontinued many of my favorite candles, I go to Bed Bath & Beyond, not realizing I'm missing out on the best ones.

The process of finding a good candle can be daunting on its own, but knowing what to look for just adds to the challenge. It's winter, so I'm likely looking for a candle that has a cozy scent. As I was scrolling through Instagram, I came across an advertisement for Otherland candles. A representative from Otherland contacted me to ask if I would be willing to test three candles from their Adorned collection. They're sure to last for days with their 50-hour burn time, making them well worth the price. Coconut and soy wax are blended into each candle, which comes in a stylish, reusable container.

My first candle to burn in my bedroom was the Cinnamon Musk. The scent of this candle is spicy yet sweet, making it a musky and moody choice. There's a sexy and warm vibe to it, almost like a cologne. This is the perfect companion for a cozy night in, when you want to feel like you're unwinding in a luxurious cottage with a fire. The fragrance is a mixture of smooth almond, creamy cinnamon, and amber.

Adorned Candle

Otherland

To buy: $36; otherland.com.

In addition to the Cinnamon Musk candle, the Forest Veil candle adds a blend of chalet cedar, antique sandalwood, and emerald vetiver to my bedroom, which reminds me of a crisp winter morning spent in a field of fresh pine trees. There is also a refreshing lemony/citrus scent mixed with a warm and comforting sandalwood in the candle. 

Adorned Candle

Otherland

To buy: $36; otherland.com.

Lastly, the Pomander Woods candle smells like fall (my favorite season). You will experience the warmth and spice of honeybell oranges with toasted cloves, accompanied by a dark mahogany scent. It felt like I was near a campfire surrounded by my friends, making smores and telling stories.

Adorned Candle

Otherland

To buy: $36; otherland.com.

There is no doubt that I am very impressed with Otherland candles. The branding, packaging, and quality are top-notch, and I’m recommending them to all of my friends and family. Head to the site and shop seasonally warm fragrances for $36. 

More Must-Shop Deals

