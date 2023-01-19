It’s Your Last Chance to Get These Outdoor Voices Best-Sellers, and They’re Up to 70% Off

As if we needed an excuse to buy another exercise dress.

By
Grace Smith
Grace Smith Headshot
Grace Smith
Published on January 19, 2023 08:00PM EST

Outdoor Voices Sale tout
Photo:

Outdoor Voices

Outdoor Voices is a familiar joy. Known for its popular exercise dress that’s a welcome addition to the errands, walking, yoga rotation. Don’t skip out on the rest of the site: From beanies to leggings to sweaters, the activewear-focused retailer nails the balance between comfortable, functional, and stylish. 

Our favorite spot on its site? The OV Extra Sale section, where Outdoor Voices places last-chance items up to 70 percent off before they’re gone forever. With such impressive steals, we’re eyeing some picks to add to cart, whether you’re layering up for the winter or already anticipating those warmer spring and summer days.

Here are eight picks to get you started, with discounts up to 70 percent off.

Shop 8 Outdoor Voices Sale Items

OV Beanie

Outdoor Voices

OV Beanie

Crafted from merino wool and recycled polyester, this beanie will keep your noggin nice and warm throughout the winter. The wool construction is cozy in the cold but breathable in the warmth, making it a fine pick for year-round wear. Act now while it’s 50 percent off.

To buy: $14 (was $30); outdoorvoices.com

SuperForm Full Length Legging

Outdoor Voices

SuperForm Full Length Legging

In the depths of the chilliest temps, a full-length legging is a must to keep the winds from biting your ankles. Dial up the serotonin by choosing a bright, cheery color like this warm mustard yellow shade that’s up to 70 percent off.

To buy: $29 (was $98); outdoorvoices.com

Powerhouse Dress

Outdoor Voices

Powerhouse Dress

Outdoor Voices is famous for its quintessential exercise dress, putting the athletic and leisure into athleisure. This one-stop-shop garment looks polished enough to wear to most functions, but it’s also breezy enough to, you know, actually support your sport or recreation pursuits. This unlined version features a back cutout, adjustable straps, locking zipper, and swan hooks. It’s available in both black and a striking blue, each on sale.

To buy: $49 (was $100); outdoorvoices.com.

CloudKnit Stirrup Legging

Outdoor Voices

CloudKnit Stirrup Legging

Stirrup leggings are remarkably convenient when layering up for the bitter cold. The strap keeps the pants from riding up, and makes it oh-so-easy to slide wool socks and boots over the pair. The brand’s signature CloudKnit material is formulated for everyday wear (think low-sweat activities and lounging) with a lightweight and breathable feel.

To buy: $49 (was $78); outdoorvoices.com.

SuperForm Rib Longsleeve

Outdoor Voices

SuperForm Rib Longsleeve

Picking the right base layer can go a long way in improving your comfort levels through March and beyond. This stretchy, soft long sleeve in a frosty blue-gray is a beautiful shade that’s neutral enough to match with most outfits—and it’s made for you to sweat in. 

To buy: $39 (was $58); outdoorvoices.com

SuperForm Double Strap Bra

Outdoor Voices

SuperForm Double Strap Bra

If you’re anything like me, you forget to replenish sports bras, holding onto the same ratty ones for years. The Outdoor Voices OV Extra Sale is an ideal opportunity to stock up on the strappy essentials. The SuperForm Double Strap Bra is sleek, lightweight, and sweat-wicking—and currently a whopping half off.

To buy: $29 (was $58); outdoorvoices.com.

Rugby three inch Short

Outdoor Voices

Rugby 3” Shorts

Looking forward to springtime? We don’t blame you. But hey, heavyweight cotton kind of works for all seasons, right? The delicate pink of these shorts adds a fresh softness to your loungewear. Bonus points for a branded waistband that’s actually cute.

To buy: $34 (was $48); outdoorvoices.com.

FrostKnit Zip Pullover

Outdoor Voices

FrostKnit ¼ Zip Pullover

Finish off your cart with a fantastic outer layer— like this brushed knit pullover in a stylish neutral shade. It’s warm to wear but delightfully sweat-wicking, plus it includes reflective details for low-light visibility. 

To buy: $69 (was $98); outdoorvoices.com.

More Must-Shop Deals:

