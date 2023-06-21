These Clever Outdoor Furniture Pieces All Have Hidden Storage Inside, and They Start at $51

They’re perfect for yards, patios, decks, and balconies.

Published on June 21, 2023 05:00PM EDT

There’s nothing more satisfying than discovering multi-use products that can save money and space in your house. Now that it’s summer, it’s time to uncover clever items for the outside of your home, too. Rather than tossing cushions and gardening tools in the garage or a closet, store them inside your outdoor furniture so you’ll know exactly where to find them. Not sure where to start? We searched Amazon to select must-have storage solutions for your yard, patio, deck, or balcony. 

One of our favorite items is this sofa that converts into a daybed. Included in the set are a couch, footstool/coffee table, and two side tables all for $280. The set is so versatile: You can place the storage table under the couch to save space, put it in front of the sofa as a coffee table, or push it against the seating to turn it into an ottoman. 

There are storage options for small spaces, such as balconies and porches, too. For example, this end table is just over 1-foot tall and wide, yet it has an 11.5-gallon capacity. Our picks are made from weather-resistant materials, including resin, plastic, steel, and rattan, to ensure they hold up to the elements. 

Keep reading below to find affordable benches, side tables, and sofas with hidden compartments to keep outdoor supplies tidy—starting at just $51.

Amazon Outdoor Furniture With Storage

Amazon Keter Outdoor Patio Furniture and Hot Tub Side

Amazon

To buy: $158 (was $160); amazon.com.

This set of side tables is perfect for entertaining guests this summer. The nifty bar table has a hidden cooler to hold drinks and ice underneath the tabletop. When you’re not using the cooler, just close the lid to turn it into a standard accent table. The deck box stores outdoor items in the inside compartment, and it can be used as a side table or as an extra seat (weight capacity is 220 pounds). The tables are made of weather-resistant resin and plastic that won’t rust or peel.

Amazon YITAHOME 33 Gallon Round Deck Box, Outdoor Storage Box

Amazon

To buy: From $82 (was $100); amazon.com.

The 33-gallon capacity of this barrel side table can easily accommodate cushions, tools, towels, and more. With its versatile 27- by 17-inch size, the barrel can act as a side or coffee table, footstool, or an additional seat. It’s made of waterproof and UV- and weather-resistant resin, but looks like it’s constructed with panels of wood. The handles on both sides allow you to easily move it around your outdoor space, too. 

Amazon Greesum Patio Furniture Set Multifunctional Outdoor Sectional Sofa

Amazon

To buy: $280; amazon.com.

Get everything you need for your backyard with this furniture set that includes a couch with cushions, two side tables, and a coffee table. Not only is there hidden storage inside all of the tables, but the couch can also be turned into a sofa bed by pushing the coffee table against it and adding a cushion. And if you’re not using the table, it can be placed underneath the couch to save room. The pieces are made of all-weather rattan with a steel frame and waterproof pillows. 

You’ll find even more outdoor storage furniture below, starting at just $51.

Amazon Suncast 22 Gallon Small Resin Storage Seat, Java, SSW600J

Amazon

To buy: $54; amazon.com.

Amazon Keter Solana 70 Gallon Storage Bench Deck Box for Patio Furniture

Amazon

To buy: From $150 (was $200); amazon.com.

Amazon YITAHOME Outdoor Coffee Table with Extra Storage 11.5

Amazon

To buy: $51 (was $55); amazon.com.

Amazon Safavieh Outdoor Collection Brisbane Grey Storage Bench

Amazon

To buy: From $266 (was $566); amazon.com.

