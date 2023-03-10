There Are So Many Spring Patio Furniture Pieces on Sale at Amazon Right Now—Up to 80% Off

It may be hard to believe, but backyard dinners and garden parties are right around the corner. As spring approaches, it’s time to plan for those sunshine-filled days by sprucing up your patio furniture. Lucky for you, we’ve done the heavy lifting, and we found deals on popular outdoor furniture starting at $33.

Whether you’re looking for smaller patio arrangements to fill your space or complete outdoor dining sets to host company, these top-rated patio furniture deals found within Amazon’s hidden Gold Box section are sure to impress. You’ll find bistro wicker sets, Adirondack chairs, and glass coffee tables—all on sale up to 80 percent off. Trust us, these on-sale picks will deliver your dream backyard stat.

Spring Patio Furniture Deals at Amazon

Ideal for small backyards or balconies, this discounted steel patio bistro set has a small footprint and cozy feel. It comes with a coffee table and two lightweight foldable chairs for everyday lounging. Plus, these sturdy and affordable pieces are on sale and have hidden a coupon, delivering a double discount for up to 35 percent off.

To buy: $108 with coupon (was $160); amazon.com.

Looking for some shade? Enjoy relaxing poolside or having lunch under this essential sunny day cover. The 9-foot umbrella is large enough to cover a family of six and is also waterproof and ultraviolet-resistant. It also features an easy-to-crank system that allows the canopy to tilt, providing shade on all angles. The umbrella is available in 15 different colors and designs.

To buy: $50 (was $70); amazon.com.

This lightweight metal end table is meant to brighten up any outdoor patio space. Its small and compact size is a great accent piece to complement sofas or chairs you already have at home. This garden table is easy to assemble, can hold up to 50 pounds, and is rust resistant thanks to its powder-coated steel frame. And an added bonus? It’s at its lowest price yet in over a month.

To buy: $37 (was $40); amazon.com.

With more than 36,300 five-star ratings, this lounge set is a shopper favorite, which is why some Amazon shoppers call it the “perfect reclining chairs for outdoors.” These zero-gravity chairs have all the bells and whistles, featuring a shelf for your cup and electronic device, adjustable padded headrests, and a lockable reclining system. The chairs have an easy-to-fold design, perfect to set up camp in your backyard or take with you on the go.

To buy: $100 (was $130); amazon.com.

If you’re ready to cool off in the most fabulous way, this pop-up gazebo has your name written all over it. Offering up to 121 square feet of spacious set up and constant air flow stream from the tent’s top air vent, this canopy is the epitome of patio luxury. Rain or shine, this best-selling outdoor shelter will shield your group from pesky bugs and flower pollen with its zippered mesh walls. Plus, the tent offers sun protection top.

To buy: $180 (was $220); amazon.com.

There are so many more patio furniture sales to shop on Amazon. Keep scrolling for more spring savings with these fantastic finds.

To buy: $118 (was $157); amazon.com.

To buy: $100 (was $180); amazon.com.

To buy: $220 (was $250); amazon.com.

To buy: $35 (was $58); amazon.com.

To buy: $116 (was $170); amazon.com.

To buy: $58 (was $291); amazon.com.

To buy: $146 with coupon (was $200); amazon.com.

To buy: $200 (was $250); amazon.com.

To buy: $85 (was $90); amazon.com.

To buy: $33 was ($46); amazon.com.