Kick Back and Relax This Summer With These Outdoor Lounge Chairs on Sale at Amazon Up to 52% Off

Including zero-gravity recliners, pool chairs, and more.

Published on June 23, 2023 07:00AM EDT

Summer is here and there are so many savings to be had on warm-weather essentials. With Amazon Prime Day around the corner, dozens of deals are already underway to celebrate the retailer’s biggest shopping event of the year. If you’re looking to soak up the sales and sun this June and beyond, take a look at this curated list of discounted patio lounge chairs, up to 52 percent off. 

Under Amazon’s Patio, Lawn, and Garden section, you can find a range of patio furniture and seating options, including this hub dedicated to patio lounge chairs. Discover a range of outdoor chair styles, including zero-gravity recliners, mesh pool chairs, folding Adirondack loungers, and more. Get ready to kick back and relax from the comfort of your backyard with finds starting at just $42.

Outdoor Lounge Chairs on Sale at Amazon

Grab your swimsuit and sunscreen, because this Ostrich Chaise Lounge Chair is calling your name for a relaxing beach day. The Amazon Best-Seller with more than 3,700 five-star ratings has shoppers saying it’s the “best summer purchase” and “perfect for sunbathing.” The popular lounger comes with several nifty features including armholes and a face cushion so you can fully unwind and remain comfortable. Plus, its folding design is portable and simple to tote around thanks to its built-in strap you can easily carry.

Amazon Prime Day Ostrich Chaise Lounge

Amazon

To buy:  $42 with coupon (was $68); amazon.com.

You’re never going to want to get up after settling into this Zero-Gravity Chair. The supportive recliner can smoothly adjust positions with its zero-gravity design that allows you to securely sit upright or effortlessly lean back. The popular chair has more than 5,400 five-star ratings and shoppers call it the “most comfortable chair” they own and “the greatest thing ever invented.”  Its mesh fabric and metal frame is weather-resistant, so you don’t have to worry about it being left out during unexpected showers. And you can fold it up to take with you to the beach, camping, or outdoor sporting games. Plus, the popular pick is now on sale for $48.

Amazon Prime Day Amazon Basics Outdoor Textilene Adjustable Zero Gravity Folding Reclining Lounge Chair with Pillow

Amazon

To buy: $48 (was $60); amazon.com.

Pool parties and backyard barbeques await with this Outdoor Lounge Chair Set. The two reclining chairs feature a durable aluminum frame that is rust-resistant and a mesh material that is weather-resistant, too. With tiny holes throughout, the breathable seating keeps you cool on a hot day—and it has built-in wheels on the back of the chair’s legs so you can move it to the shade or a different part of your patio. You can also choose from five different positions with the chair’s adjustable reclining design. Whether you want to lay completely flat or find the perfect in-between, you’re sure to love this chair’s comfortable feel.

Amazon Prime Day Christopher Knight Home Cape Coral Outdoor Aluminum Chaise Lounges

Amazon

To buy:  $380 (was $506); amazon.com.

Interested in seeing even more outdoor patio lounge chairs on sale at Amazon? Continue scrolling through for even more discounted picks.

Amazon Prime Day Signature Design by Ashley Clare View Outdoor Eucalyptus Wood Single Cushioned Lounge Chair

Amazon

To buy: $262 (was $568); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day SERWALL Patio Lounge Chair for Pool

Amazon

To buy: $200 with coupon (was $300); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day MacSports C932S-130 Blue Padded Cushion Outdoor Folding Lounge Patio Club Chair

Amazon

To buy: $58 (was $97); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day Lavish Home Navy Blue Outdoor Set of 2 Zero Lounge Chairs

Amazon

To buy: $97 (was $120); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day Mdeam Folding Adirondack Chair

Amazon

To buy: $190 with coupon (was $280); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day NATURAL EXPRESSIONS Chaise Lounge Outdoor

Amazon

To buy: $125 with coupon (was $200); amazon.com.

Amazon Prime Day Coastrail Outdoor Premium Zero Gravity Reclining Lounge Chair

Amazon

To buy: $113 (was $140); amazon.com.

