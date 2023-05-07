These Clever Outdoor Lights on Amazon Are All on Sale Up to 50% Off

Plus, they have thousands of five-star ratings.

By
Sanah Faroke
Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021.
Published on May 7, 2023 07:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Photo:

Real Simple / Tyler Roeland

Enjoying your backyard post-sunset can’t happen unless you have the right kind of lighting. Sure, your porch may have some overhead lighting, but what about the rest of your space? That’s where these essential lights come in—they both decorate and illuminate your yard in the most stylish way possible. Oh, and they’re all loved by Amazon shoppers. 

Outdoor lighting doesn’t have to be totally functional. Just look at these options that have a knack for creating that oasis right at home thanks to their design, light settings, and more. Plus, every single lighting solution on this list is equipped with thousands of five-star ratings on Amazon. You’ll find string lights, solar-powered options, pathway picks, and more hiding in this Outdoor Home section. Bonus: They’re all also on sale—up to 50 percent off.

Every outdoor gathering needs some party lights! These extremely stylish string lights are the ones Amazon shoppers can’t get enough of. In fact, they have more than 6,300 five-star ratings from people who actually say that “this is the one to buy.” The string lights have a vintage look thanks to their Edison-style LED bulbs and black string cables. And because they can hold up in the rain, wind, and sun, you can keep these up year-round. 

Brightech Ambience Pro Outdoor String Lights

Amazon

To buy: $44 with coupon (was $54); amazon.com.

Whether you want to light the path from your driveway to your front door or highlight shrubbery in the back, these in-the-ground ones will do it. They come as a pack of six and are designed with pointed ends to hold steady in your yard. The great thing is these lights have a solar panel on the top that absorbs the sun’s energy and utilizes it come dusk for up to eight hours of nightly use. 

MAGGIFT 8 Lumens Solar Garden Lights

Amazon

To buy: $22 (was $27); amazon.com.

And if you want to create a warm ambiance on your deck, you’ve got to check out these solar lights that are on sale with a hidden coupon. Just install them on the railing, stairs, or really any flat surface, and watch them light up your space. These deck lights also have a solar-panel design, so you can essentially assemble these anywhere sans an outdoor outlet. The set is available in this traditional yellow light as well as a colorful option for outdoor gatherings. 

SOLPEX Solar Deck Lights Outdoor 16 Pack

Amazon

To buy: $32 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com

Want to see what other on-sale outdoor lighting picks have tons of five-star ratings? Take a peek at the list below for even more deals hiding at Amazon. 

Twinkle Star Christmas Copper Fairy Lights

Amazon

To buy: $10 (was $20); amazon.com.

InnoGear Solar Outdoor Lights

Amazon

To buy: $63 (was $90); amazon.com.

Brightech Ambience Pro Solar Powered Outdoor String Lights

Amazon

To buy: $31 with coupon (was $36); amazon.com.

GIGALUMI Solar Outdoor Lights

Amazon

To buy: $24 (was $50); amazon.com.

Tuffenough Solar Outdoor Lights

Amazon

To buy: $29 with coupon (was $40); amazon.com.

Solar Outdoor Lights 12 Packs

Amazon

To buy: $30 (was $50); amazon.com.

OYOCO Patio Umbrella Light

Amazon

To buy: $12 (was $14); amazon.com.

