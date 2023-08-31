Amazon’s Labor Day Weekend Sale Has Tons of Outdoor Furniture on Sale—Up to 52% Off

Shoppers, this is your last chance to score comfortable outdoor furniture before summer comes to a close. And thankfully, Amazon is having a massive Labor Day weekend sale, including discounts on patio couches, dining sets, and lounge chairs—up to 52 percent off.

Labor Day weekend is a great time to shop for patio furniture as we transition into fall. Why? All those summertime items, like outdoor furniture, are steeply marked down—all within Amazon’s secret Gold Box Deals hub. You’ll find on sale Adirondack chairs, bar stool chairs, sectionals, and more from popular brands, like Walker Edison and Flash Furniture, but just for this weekend.

Best Outdoor Furniture Labor Day Deals

Yefu Adirondack Chair

Adirondack chairs are great for lounging after a long day thanks to their reclined design. This weather-resistant option has a sloped seat and a curved back, delivering comfort at its finest. You’ll also love its wide armrests that are big enough to rest your mug of apple cider on. Made with a plastic-like material, the chair can withstand rain, snow, and beyond. Plus, it’s available in 11 colors and three different sets.

Edenbrook Bayview Rattan Patio Furniture

If you’re looking for an outdoor couch this weekend, consider this stylish rattan sectional sofa that’s 33 percent off right now. The L-shaped sofa can comfortably seat three, however, everyone might want dibs on the chaise. It has a beautiful woven exterior that looks very bohemian and even has space under the sofa to store gardening tools, pool essentials, and outdoor cushions or blankets.

Walker Edison Vincent Five-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set

Take advantage of dining al fresco while it’s still warm with this Walker Edison dining table set. This gorgeous pick comes with a large slatted dining table and four chevron-style chairs to seat the whole family. The Amazon best-seller is made with solid wood, yet has a weather-resistant design to withstand the elements. You can score it in this pretty gray option, or shop it in natural or dark brown while it’s 50 percent off.

Want to see what other Amazon Labor Day Gold Box deals are happening right now? Scroll through the rest of the list below for more outdoor furniture sales before heading to Amazon for the full selection.

Flash Furniture Bordeaux French Bistro Bar Stool Set

Shintenchi Outdoor Patio Wicker Bistro Set

Greesum Three-Piece Rocking Conversation Set

Ciays 42-Inch Gas Fire Pit Table

Polywood Presidential Rocking Chair

Y-Stop Hanging Hammock Chair Swing

Walker Edison Estrella Scoop Chair Set

Oakland Living Patio Wicker Storage Box

Shintenchi Outdoor Conversation Set

Portal Oversized Zero-Gravity Reclining Chair