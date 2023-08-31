Home Decorating Outdoor Living Amazon’s Labor Day Weekend Sale Has Tons of Outdoor Furniture on Sale—Up to 52% Off And the weekend deals start at just $50. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke is an Associate Commerce Editor at Dotdash Meredith. She has written for Real Simple, Food & Wine, People, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, and more since 2021. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 31, 2023 05:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez Shoppers, this is your last chance to score comfortable outdoor furniture before summer comes to a close. And thankfully, Amazon is having a massive Labor Day weekend sale, including discounts on patio couches, dining sets, and lounge chairs—up to 52 percent off. Labor Day weekend is a great time to shop for patio furniture as we transition into fall. Why? All those summertime items, like outdoor furniture, are steeply marked down—all within Amazon’s secret Gold Box Deals hub. You’ll find on sale Adirondack chairs, bar stool chairs, sectionals, and more from popular brands, like Walker Edison and Flash Furniture, but just for this weekend. Best Outdoor Furniture Labor Day Deals Yefu Adirondack Chair, $111 (was $140) Flash Furniture Bordeaux French Bistro Bar Stool Set, $354 (was $511) Shintenchi Outdoor Patio Wicker Bistro Set, $115 (was $150) Edenbrook Bayview Rattan Patio Furniture, $206 (was $307) Walker Edison Vincent Five-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set, $498 (was $1,005) Greesum Three-Piece Rocking Conversation Set, $126 (was $150) Ciays 42-Inch Gas Fire Pit Table, $210 (was $260) Polywood Presidential Rocking Chair, $194 (was $259) Y-Stop Hanging Hammock Chair Swing, $50 (was $70) Walker Edison Estrella Scoop Chair Set, $396 (was $825) The Fall Home Decor Pieces Interior Designers Always Buy on Amazon—All Under $55 Yefu Adirondack Chair Amazon Buy on Amazon $140 $111 Adirondack chairs are great for lounging after a long day thanks to their reclined design. This weather-resistant option has a sloped seat and a curved back, delivering comfort at its finest. You’ll also love its wide armrests that are big enough to rest your mug of apple cider on. Made with a plastic-like material, the chair can withstand rain, snow, and beyond. Plus, it’s available in 11 colors and three different sets. Edenbrook Bayview Rattan Patio Furniture Amazon Buy on Amazon $307 $206 If you’re looking for an outdoor couch this weekend, consider this stylish rattan sectional sofa that’s 33 percent off right now. The L-shaped sofa can comfortably seat three, however, everyone might want dibs on the chaise. It has a beautiful woven exterior that looks very bohemian and even has space under the sofa to store gardening tools, pool essentials, and outdoor cushions or blankets. Walker Edison Vincent Five-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $1005 $498 Take advantage of dining al fresco while it’s still warm with this Walker Edison dining table set. This gorgeous pick comes with a large slatted dining table and four chevron-style chairs to seat the whole family. The Amazon best-seller is made with solid wood, yet has a weather-resistant design to withstand the elements. You can score it in this pretty gray option, or shop it in natural or dark brown while it’s 50 percent off. Want to see what other Amazon Labor Day Gold Box deals are happening right now? Scroll through the rest of the list below for more outdoor furniture sales before heading to Amazon for the full selection. Flash Furniture Bordeaux French Bistro Bar Stool Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $511 $354 Shintenchi Outdoor Patio Wicker Bistro Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $150 $115 Greesum Three-Piece Rocking Conversation Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $150 $126 Ciays 42-Inch Gas Fire Pit Table Amazon Buy on Amazon $260 $210 Polywood Presidential Rocking Chair Amazon Buy on Amazon $259 $194 Y-Stop Hanging Hammock Chair Swing Amazon Buy on Amazon $70 $50 Walker Edison Estrella Scoop Chair Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $825 $396 Oakland Living Patio Wicker Storage Box Amazon Buy on Amazon $200 $150 Shintenchi Outdoor Conversation Set Amazon Buy on Amazon $146 $110 Portal Oversized Zero-Gravity Reclining Chair Amazon Buy on Amazon $95 $67 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Collapsible Food Storage Containers—and More Clever Items to Simplify Your Life These Popular Bottle Cleaning Brushes Are Down to Just $1 Apiece Ahead of Labor Day The 80 Best (and Only) Amazon Labor Day Sales You Need to Know About This Year