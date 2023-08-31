Amazon’s Labor Day Weekend Sale Has Tons of Outdoor Furniture on Sale—Up to 52% Off

And the weekend deals start at just $50.

Published on August 31, 2023 05:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Outdoor Furniture LDW Gold Box Deals tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Daisy Rodriguez

Shoppers, this is your last chance to score comfortable outdoor furniture before summer comes to a close. And thankfully, Amazon is having a massive Labor Day weekend sale, including discounts on patio couches, dining sets, and lounge chairs—up to 52 percent off. 

Labor Day weekend is a great time to shop for patio furniture as we transition into fall. Why? All those summertime items, like outdoor furniture, are steeply marked down—all within Amazon’s secret Gold Box Deals hub. You’ll find on sale Adirondack chairs, bar stool chairs, sectionals, and more from popular brands, like Walker Edison and Flash Furniture, but just for this weekend. 

Best Outdoor Furniture Labor Day Deals   

Yefu Adirondack Chair

Yefu Plastic Adirondack Chair

Amazon

Adirondack chairs are great for lounging after a long day thanks to their reclined design. This weather-resistant option has a sloped seat and a curved back, delivering comfort at its finest. You’ll also love its wide armrests that are big enough to rest your mug of apple cider on. Made with a plastic-like material, the chair can withstand rain, snow, and beyond. Plus, it’s available in 11 colors and three different sets.   

Edenbrook Bayview Rattan Patio Furniture

Amazon Edenbrook Bayview Rattan Patio Furniture - Mix and Match Outdoor Furniture, L-Shape Sofa Only, Brown Rattan/Cream

Amazon

If you’re looking for an outdoor couch this weekend, consider this stylish rattan sectional sofa that’s 33 percent off right now. The L-shaped sofa can comfortably seat three, however, everyone might want dibs on the chaise. It has a beautiful woven exterior that looks very bohemian and even has space under the sofa to store gardening tools, pool essentials, and outdoor cushions or blankets.  

Walker Edison Vincent Five-Piece Outdoor Patio Dining Set

Amazon Walker Edison 4 Person Outdoor Wood Chevron Patio Furniture Dining Set Table Chairs All Weather Backyard Conversation Garden Poolside Balcony, 5 Piece

Amazon

Take advantage of dining al fresco while it’s still warm with this Walker Edison dining table set. This gorgeous pick comes with a large slatted dining table and four chevron-style chairs to seat the whole family. The Amazon best-seller is made with solid wood, yet has a weather-resistant design to withstand the elements. You can score it in this pretty gray option, or shop it in natural or dark brown while it’s 50 percent off. 

Want to see what other Amazon Labor Day Gold Box deals are happening right now? Scroll through the rest of the list below for more outdoor furniture sales before heading to Amazon for the full selection.

Flash Furniture Bordeaux French Bistro Bar Stool Set

Amazon Flash Furniture Bordeaux Commercial Grade French Bistro Bar Height Stool, Stackable Indoor/Outdoor Dining Stool, 30" High, Black/White and Natural Finish

Amazon

Shintenchi Outdoor Patio Wicker Bistro Set

Amazon Shintenchi 3 Pieces Outdoor Patio Furniture Set, Modern Wicker Bistro Set, Conversation Rattan Chair of 2 with Coffee Table for Yard Porch Poolside Lawn

Amazon

Greesum Three-Piece Rocking Conversation Set

Amazon Greesum 3 Pieces Rocking Wicker Bistro Set

Amazon

Ciays 42-Inch Gas Fire Pit Table

Amazon Ciays 42 Inch Gas Fire Pit Table, 50,000 BTU Propane Pits for Outside with Steel Lid and Lava Rock, 2 in 1 Firepit Table Gatherings Parties on Patio Deck Garden Backyard

Amazon

Polywood Presidential Rocking Chair

Amazon POLYWOOD R100GY Presidential Outdoor Rocking Chair

Amazon

Y-Stop Hanging Hammock Chair Swing

Y- STOP Hammock Chair Hanging Rope Swing

Amazon

Walker Edison Estrella Scoop Chair Set

Amazon Walker Edison Estrella Modern 2 Piece Rattan Scoop Chair Set

Amazon

Oakland Living Patio Wicker Storage Box

Amazon Oakland Living Charcoal Black Indoor and Outdoor Balcony Patio Deck Porch Pool 113 Gallon Wicker Storage Box Trunk Bin with Metal Frame

Amazon

Shintenchi Outdoor Conversation Set

Amazon Shintenchi 4 Pieces Patio Furniture Set All Weather Textile Fabric Outdoor Conversation Set, with Glass Coffee Table, Loveseat, 2 Single Chairs for Home, Garden, Lawn, Porch

Amazon

Portal Oversized Zero-Gravity Reclining Chair

Amazon PORTAL Oversized Mesh Back Zero Gravity Reclining Patio Chairs, XL Padded Seat Folding Patio Lounge Chair with Adjustable Pillow and Cup Holder for Poolside Backyard Lawn

Amazon
