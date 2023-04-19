Target Just Quietly Marked Down Hundreds of Outdoor Furniture and Accessories to Get Your Space Summer-Ready

Flowers are blooming, birds are chirping, and your outdoor living space is begging for some attention now, too. As you begin to dust off your seasonal furniture, decor, and more, you may notice more wear and tear than is worth repairing. Instead, consider adding some new pieces to your warm-weather collection, and Target has just the sale to get you started.

Right now, the retailer opened a hidden deals section with hundreds of outdoor living items to help you upgrade your space for less. Look for bigger investments like outdoor dining sets and comfy space-saving seating for up to 64 percent off during the sale which lasts through April 29. You can also find small, less expensive ways to refresh your outdoor space, like adding a weatherproof outdoor rug to style a patio or placing throw pillows on a couch for comfort and color, with options up to 70 percent off in certain sizes.

Whether you’re looking for big or small ways to give your patio or deck a boost for spring and summer, Target has tons of deals to fit any space. Here are some of the best we’ve found, starting at just $3.

Target

Outdoor Furniture Deals

Perhaps your wicker dining chairs are starting to fray, or maybe your couch cushions have received a lot of love over the years and are not so, well, cushiony anymore. For those who enjoy entertaining during the summer or just want a comfortable way to relax al fresco, Target’s outdoor furniture deals have options for every size space. Dining sets include two-seat options for smaller spaces like this set that’s also easy to store. Larger tables to accommodate up to eight people are also on sale, including this waterproof cushioned set with ergonomic chairs and a durable acacia wood table.

You can also grab new seating for up to 62 percent off, with plenty of sizes to fit any deck or patio. This three-piece sectional, available in gray and blue, is ideal for lounging or entertaining, and comes with a wicker and glass coffee table that shoppers say is “very sturdy and comfortable.” Or, get super comfortable with this wicker egg chair that offers thick 5-inch cushions and can support up to 450 pounds.

Target

Outdoor Rug Deals

An outdoor rug designed to withstand weather helps to define distinct sections of your outdoor space, while also adding color and texture. Target has more than 1,100 outdoor rugs on sale right now, including this waterproof indoor/outdoor style in a chevron pattern that’s stain resistant, so you don’t have to worry as much about dirt and spills. To give your backyard a taste of the tropics, grab this leafy rug that’s on sale for up to a whopping 70 percent off in 23 convenient sizes. One shopper said it gave their “dull patio the pop of color it needed.”

Target

Outdoor Decor Deals

Aside from rugs, Target’s outdoor decor includes simple touches like throw pillows that start at just $7, including this “firm and fashionable” option that’s 30 percent off in three colors. Placing planters in your backyard area is an easy way to bring color and decor to your space, and you can find options in a variety of colors and sizes like this Room Essentials style to put on end tables and coffee tables starting at just $3.

While not quite decor, a patio or deck umbrella with LED lights offers both comfort and shade during hot, sunny days, and an interesting ambiance at night. This solar umbrella is 64 percent off and shoppers say it “provides a lot of coverage.”

Get ahead of the official outdoor season with these spring- and summer-ready deals during Target’s outdoor living sale. Be sure to grab these upgrades for your space before they sell out, or when the sale ends on April 29.

