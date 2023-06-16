Target’s Highly Curated Outdoor Furniture Sale Includes These 7 ‘Very Cozy’ Seating Options—All for 50% Off

With summer just days away, you’ve likely already started taking advantage of the warm weather by spending some time in your outdoor space. There’s nothing quite as relaxing as sitting in the shade (or under the hot sun, no judgment) in your favorite cozy chair. To fully enjoy your deck or patio, consider upgrading your current seating, or adding new conversation zones with comfortable seating options for you and your guests.

To help you get started, Target marked down 101 highly curated outdoor furniture pieces, which include soft and cushioned chairs, day beds, and loveseats, and everything is 50 percent off—but for just two more days. Through 11:59 p.m. PT on July 17, you can update your backyard space with statement-making accent chairs, rattan daybeds for lounging, conversation chairs, and much more. But don’t wait, as colors and pieces are selling out quickly. To help you sort through the dozens of options, we narrowed it down to our seven favorite comfy seating options on sale at Target now.

Comfortable Outdoor Seating on Sale at Target

Opalhouse Calla Canopy Accent Chair

Target

Make a statement and offer the gift of shade on a hot summer day with this canopy chair. It’s on sale in charcoal and white, and made with a durable, rust-resistant steel frame that looks like bamboo. The removable cushions and canopy are weather-resistant, so the piece can stay outside throughout the summer, however covering it may help to extend its life. One shopper said the chair is “very cozy for reading, napping, or just lounging around,” while also noting that it’s “easily movable, but heavy enough to stay put.”

To buy: $238 (was $475); target.com.

Opalhouse Rattan Daybed With Roll-Up Cushion

Target

Not quite an outdoor sofa, this daybed arrives in three separate pieces to create the ultimate lounging arrangement. The daybed comes with a roll-up cushion, and the frame is made with an all-weather rattan weave design that will last through the seasons. Add pops of color with bright throw pillows to this piece that one shopper said is “one of the prettiest pieces of furniture that I have seen.”

To buy: $213 (was $425); target.com.

Threshold Foxborough Two-Pack Club Chair

Target

Add a conversation set to your outdoor space with this set of two firm yet comfortable cushioned chairs. The frame is made of water-resistant wicker and rust-resistant steel for a timeless look. Shoppers overwhelmingly raved about the chairs, with one person specifically commenting on their durability, sharing that the cushions “survived [them] spilling coffee” but that “the coffee did not absorb” and they were able to easily wipe it off with a cloth. Another reviewer said that the chairs are “uber comfortable” and that they now “use [their] yard nightly.” If you need even more seating options, grab the matching loveseat that’s also 50 percent off.

To buy: $325 (was $650); target.com.

Threshold Halsted Wicker Loveseat

Target

If you have a smaller space or are just in need of additional seating, this comfortable wicker loveseat is a must-have. The cushions are pre-treated with Scotchgard to prevent staining from spills and moisture, so you can entertain guests all summer without worry. It’s available for 50 percent off in tan and navy to match any aesthetic—or for the adventurous versus cautious type. One shopper who has owned the loveseat “since 2016” said that they “seriously can’t believe how wonderfully it has held up.” They continued that it’s “held up against weather, through three moves, and it’s still kicking.”

To buy: $325 (was $650); target.com.

Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Topanga Club Chair With Ottoman

Target

This chair and ottoman set adds both a pop of color and some interest to an otherwise basic outdoor layout. The chair is designed with a curved back and soft cushions so you can lounge comfortably, and the frame is made to last through any type of weather. Shoppers say it’s easy to put together, with one reviewer sharing that it’s “so big and cozy, and the cushions are very comfortable.”

To buy: $213 (was $425); target.com.

Threshold Fringe Hammock

Target

While a hammock doesn’t exactly count as seating, it does count as comfort and this style is no exception. For the ultimate lounging (and by lounging we mean napping) experience, this fringe hammock exudes style and cozy comfort. It’s available in a natural and colorful striped option, and can support up to 250 pounds. The hammock is also fade-resistant to hold up during sunny days, and is made with weather-resistant fabric.

To buy: $43 (was $85); target.com.

Room Essentials Three-Piece Small Space Set

Target

For those with a small space to work with, this three-piece set offers soft seating with a matching small table to enjoy your time spent outside. Its cushions feature a fade-resistant fabric to keep them looking like new, while the metal mesh chair provides a simple and modern decor option. One customer said they “get so many compliments” on the set, noting that it’s “so comfy to sit in” and works well on their apartment balcony.

To buy: $163 (was $325); target.com.

With this sale running until 11:59 p.m. PT tomorrow, June 17, don’t wait to give your outdoor space a cozy upgrade with these comfy seating options that are 50 percent off at Target.