Amazon Has Everything You Need to Host the Ultimate Backyard Soiree This Summer—Starting at Just $10

Outdoor entertaining essentials all under $40.

By
Gabriella Maestri
Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends.
Published on June 7, 2023 05:00AM EDT

Outdoor Entertaining Essentials Tout
Photo:

Amazon

‘Tis the season for pool parties and backyard barbecues. And if you’re hosting an outdoor gathering this summer, but are in need of refreshing your outdoor decor and entertaining collection, look no further. This new Amazon section is filled with popular finds that’ll help you become the ultimate summer party host—all under $40. 

Amazon’s Outdoor Entertaining Essentials Hub has an assortment of highly-rated picks for dining, grilling, and decorating your backyard. You can expect to find a range of items to delight guests including electric s’more kits, water-resistant picnic blankets, and vinyl tablecloths. Plus, several items are also discounted and start as low as $10.

Outdoor Entertaining Essentials Under $40 

Cleaning up after a dinner party can be a lot of work, especially when it's outdoors. Worry about less mess by layering your patio dining table with this popular vinyl tablecloth. It’s wrinkle- and stain-resistant, so you can easily wipe down the cover with water or an antibacterial spray instead of having to scrub it. Plus, the tablecloth is available in four sizes and three colors to accommodate your outdoor furniture. 

DII Indoor/Outdoor Vinyl Tabletop Collection Grid Pattern

Amazon

To buy: $10 (was $13); amazon.com.

Summer nights have never been sweeter thanks to this best-selling electric s’mores maker. The portable device has secured more than 10,600 five-star ratings from shoppers saying it’s “perfect for entertaining” and is “fun and easy for kids to use.” This pick makes it easy to camp in your backyard or indoors by plugging the flameless heater into an outlet. The kit comes with two stainless steel forks to roast marshmallows and four compartment trays to add your favorite toppings. The best part? It only takes minutes  to make! 

Nostalgia Indoor Electric S'mores Maker

Amazon

To buy:  $28 (was $30); amazon.com.

Get ready for the perfect park lunch or backyard movie night with this best-selling picnic blanket. The durable blanket features a water-resistant material on the back that keeps moisture from seeping through, so you can sit on damp grass or by the shore with ease. And it features a layer of foam delivering extra padding for comfortable sitting. Whether you want to hang outside your home or pack it up for use at the beach, this blanket is easy to fold up and can be carried with its built-in strap. 

Extra Large Picnic & Outdoor Blanket Dual Layers for Outdoor Water-Resistant Handy Mat Tote Spring Summer Blue and White Striped Great for The Beach

Amazon

To buy: $26 with coupon (was $27); amazon.com.

Interested in seeing even more outdoor entertaining essentials at Amazon? Continue scrolling for even more summer finds under $40. 

TOSSWARE POP 14oz Vino - Color Series SET OF 12, Premium Quality

Amazon

To buy: $17; amazon.com.

Gibson Home Brist Melamine Dinnerware Set, Service for Four

Amazon

To buy: $34 (was $40); amazon.com.

TIKI 1116040 Brand Molded Glass Table Decorative Outdoor Torch

Amazon

To buy: $30; amazon.com.

Takeya Pitcher Made in The USA

Amazon

To buy: $15 with coupon (was $23); amazon.com.

Brightown Outdoor String Lights

Amazon

To buy: $17 with coupon (was $20); amazon.com.

Twine Rustic Farmhouse Decor Ice Bucket & Galvanized

Amazon

To buy: $32; amazon.com.

mDesign Plastic Cutlery Storage Organizer Caddy Bin Tote with Handle

Amazon

To buy: $17 (was $20); amazon.com.

GIGALUMI Hanging Solar Mason Jar Lights

Amazon

To buy: $32 with coupon (was $38); amazon.com.

Citronella Candles in Coarse Pottery Container

Amazon

To buy: $16 (was $17); amazon.com.

