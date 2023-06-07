Home Decorating Outdoor Living Amazon Has Everything You Need to Host the Ultimate Backyard Soiree This Summer—Starting at Just $10 Outdoor entertaining essentials all under $40. By Gabriella Maestri Gabriella Maestri Gabriella is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for Real Simple. She loves covering all things fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and upcoming trends. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on June 7, 2023 05:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon ‘Tis the season for pool parties and backyard barbecues. And if you’re hosting an outdoor gathering this summer, but are in need of refreshing your outdoor decor and entertaining collection, look no further. This new Amazon section is filled with popular finds that’ll help you become the ultimate summer party host—all under $40. Amazon’s Outdoor Entertaining Essentials Hub has an assortment of highly-rated picks for dining, grilling, and decorating your backyard. You can expect to find a range of items to delight guests including electric s’more kits, water-resistant picnic blankets, and vinyl tablecloths. Plus, several items are also discounted and start as low as $10. Outdoor Entertaining Essentials Under $40 DII Outdoor Vinyl Tablecloth, $10 (was $13) Nostalgia Electric S’mores Maker, $28 (was $30) Scuddles Picnic Blanket, $26 with coupon (was $27) Tossware Pop Color Plastic Wine Glass Set, $17 Gibson Home Brist Melamine Dinnerware Set, $34 (was $40) Tiki Molded Glass Table Torch Set, $30 Takeya Airtight Pitcher, $15 with coupon (was $23) Brightown Outdoor String Lights, $17 with coupon (was $20) Twine Galvanized Rustic Metal Tub, $32 mDesign Plastic Cutlery Storage Organizer, $17 (was $20) This New Amazon Section Is Dedicated to Stylish Summer Dresses for Every Warm-Weather Occasion—Starting at $22 Cleaning up after a dinner party can be a lot of work, especially when it's outdoors. Worry about less mess by layering your patio dining table with this popular vinyl tablecloth. It’s wrinkle- and stain-resistant, so you can easily wipe down the cover with water or an antibacterial spray instead of having to scrub it. Plus, the tablecloth is available in four sizes and three colors to accommodate your outdoor furniture. Amazon To buy: $10 (was $13); amazon.com. Summer nights have never been sweeter thanks to this best-selling electric s’mores maker. The portable device has secured more than 10,600 five-star ratings from shoppers saying it’s “perfect for entertaining” and is “fun and easy for kids to use.” This pick makes it easy to camp in your backyard or indoors by plugging the flameless heater into an outlet. The kit comes with two stainless steel forks to roast marshmallows and four compartment trays to add your favorite toppings. The best part? It only takes minutes to make! Amazon To buy: $28 (was $30); amazon.com. Get ready for the perfect park lunch or backyard movie night with this best-selling picnic blanket. The durable blanket features a water-resistant material on the back that keeps moisture from seeping through, so you can sit on damp grass or by the shore with ease. And it features a layer of foam delivering extra padding for comfortable sitting. Whether you want to hang outside your home or pack it up for use at the beach, this blanket is easy to fold up and can be carried with its built-in strap. Amazon To buy: $26 with coupon (was $27); amazon.com. Interested in seeing even more outdoor entertaining essentials at Amazon? Continue scrolling for even more summer finds under $40. Amazon To buy: $17; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $34 (was $40); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $30; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $15 with coupon (was $23); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $17 with coupon (was $20); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $32; amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $17 (was $20); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $32 with coupon (was $38); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $16 (was $17); amazon.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Amazon Shoppers Say These Best-Selling Wedges are ‘the Most Comfortable Sandals’ They Own This Cordless Dyson Vacuum Has Shoppers ‘Baffled at the Amount of’ Debris It Picks Up—and It’s Over $100 Off Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Sling Bag From Amazon Is ‘the Perfect Size”—-and It’s on Sale for 25% Off