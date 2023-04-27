You Won’t Believe How Many Outdoor Dining Furniture Deals Are Hiding at Amazon—Up to 67% Off

The weekend deals won’t last long, so scoop ‘em up now.

By
Sanah Faroke
Published on April 27, 2023 05:00AM EDT

Enjoying meals in the great outdoors is a long-standing tradition people can’t get enough of come springtime. But who said you need to camp outside to dine alfresco? Having family meals right in your backyard easily comes together with just a few staples, and the biggest must-have is outdoor dining furniture

If you’re planning to spend most meal times on the patio, you’ll want to check out these stylish outdoor options that all happen to be on sale right now. Actually, Amazon’s secret Gold Box Deals hub is filled with markdowns on big patio dining sets as well as bar tabletops, coffee tables, and bistro chair and table pieces—all up to 67 percent off this weekend. You’ll even recognize a few on-sale picks from popular brands like Ashley Furniture, Walker Edison, and Christopher Knight Home starting at just $74.

Outdoor Dining Furniture Weekend Deals

Anyone who likes to dine with the whole family needs to check out this outdoor patio set that seats six. This pick from Christopher Knight has a relaxed, yet modern look. You can thank the pretty wicker-weaved chairs and the sleek wooden table and bench combination. Since the table and bench both have a metal frame, you can also incorporate this set with other industrial-style furniture, too.  

Christopher Knight Home Salla Outdoor Acacia Wood Dining Set

To buy: $660 (was $829); amazon.com.

One really clever pick is this five-piece outdoor dining set from Safavieh. The minimalist wooden table and chair option comfortably accommodates four eaters and has enough tabletop space for dining family style. The best part is the set is also a space-saving must: The chairs can fold down flat and the drop leaf table can condense itself into a compact shell. And those chairs? Yep, they can be stored right inside the table’s cavity.  

Safavieh Outdoor Living Collection Arvin 5-Piece Dining Set

To buy: $357 (was $689); amazon.com.

Thinking about having your morning coffee in the garden? Why not do so while sitting at this bistro dining table? The dainty set has the most gorgeous peacock metalwork that’s unique compared to other simpler options out there. It comes with two chairs and a flower-esque table that can also be folded and put away. But you certainly don’t need to—the weather-resistant pick can hold up to rain, hail, and the like. Oh, and this option is 67 percent off right now. 

Alpine Corporation Indoor/Outdoor 3-Piece Patio Set

To buy: $114 (was $350); amazon.com.

Want to see what other outdoor dining furniture deals are happening at Amazon? Make your way through the list below before checking out the Gold Box Deals hub for yourself. 

Walker Edison Catalina Contemporary 5 Piece Solid Acacia Wood Set

To buy: $552 (was $885); amazon.com.

Signature Design by Ashley Gerianne Eucalyptus Wood Slat Top Coffee Table

To buy: $274 (was $376); amazon.com.

Flash Furniture 4 Pack Black Rattan

To buy: $165 (was $453); amazon.com.

Hanover 7-Piece Tan with a 60 Cast-top Six Traditions Rust-Free Outdoor Patio Set

To buy: $1,799 (was $2,399); amazon.com.

Greesum 3 Pieces Patio Furniture

To buy: $100 (was $120); amazon.com.

Crosley Furniture Griffith Metal Outdoor Chair

To buy: $74 (was $149); amazon.com.

Wicker Patio Barstool

To buy: $437 (was $819); amazon.com.

Walker Edison Maui Modern 3 Piece Dining Set

To buy: $646 (was $749); amazon.com.

4-Piece Outdoor Living Patio Set

To buy: $287 (was $632); amazon.com.

All-Weather Modern Outdoor Furniture for Backyard

To buy: $899 (was $1,499); amazon.com.

Horus Grey Cushions 7-Piece Dining Set

To buy: $748 (was $1,325); amazon.com.

