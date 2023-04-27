Home Decorating Outdoor Living You Won’t Believe How Many Outdoor Dining Furniture Deals Are Hiding at Amazon—Up to 67% Off The weekend deals won’t last long, so scoop ‘em up now. By Sanah Faroke Sanah Faroke Instagram Sanah is an Amazon Ecommerce Writer at Meredith Corp. covering everything in the lifestyle space, including home essentials and kitchen must-haves. She lives for a good deal and secretly pretends to shop for herself for the sake of an article. When she's not writing, you can find her searching for cooking recipes, rewatching her favorite shows, and trying to keep her plants alive. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on April 27, 2023 05:00AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon Enjoying meals in the great outdoors is a long-standing tradition people can’t get enough of come springtime. But who said you need to camp outside to dine alfresco? Having family meals right in your backyard easily comes together with just a few staples, and the biggest must-have is outdoor dining furniture. If you’re planning to spend most meal times on the patio, you’ll want to check out these stylish outdoor options that all happen to be on sale right now. Actually, Amazon’s secret Gold Box Deals hub is filled with markdowns on big patio dining sets as well as bar tabletops, coffee tables, and bistro chair and table pieces—all up to 67 percent off this weekend. You’ll even recognize a few on-sale picks from popular brands like Ashley Furniture, Walker Edison, and Christopher Knight Home starting at just $74. Outdoor Dining Furniture Weekend Deals Christopher Knight Home Salla Outdoor Dining Set, $660 (was $829) Walker Edison Catalina Acacia Counter Height Dining Set, $552 (was $885) Ashley Furniture Gerianne Outdoor Coffee Table, $274 (was $376) Flash Furniture Rattan Outdoor Stack Chair Pack, $165 (was $453) Safavieh Arvin Outdoor Dining Set, $357 (was $689) Hanover Cast Aluminum Outdoor Swivel Dining Set, $1,799 (was $2,399) Greesum Rattan Wicker Chair Conversation Set, $100 (was $120) Alpine Corporation Peacock Feather Metal Outdoor Bistro Set, $114 (was $350) Crosley Furniture Griffith Metal Outdoor Chair, $74 (was $149) 13 Spring Mantel Decor Must-Haves From Amazon to Refresh Your Fireplace This Season—Up to 47% Off Anyone who likes to dine with the whole family needs to check out this outdoor patio set that seats six. This pick from Christopher Knight has a relaxed, yet modern look. You can thank the pretty wicker-weaved chairs and the sleek wooden table and bench combination. Since the table and bench both have a metal frame, you can also incorporate this set with other industrial-style furniture, too. Amazon To buy: $660 (was $829); amazon.com. One really clever pick is this five-piece outdoor dining set from Safavieh. The minimalist wooden table and chair option comfortably accommodates four eaters and has enough tabletop space for dining family style. The best part is the set is also a space-saving must: The chairs can fold down flat and the drop leaf table can condense itself into a compact shell. And those chairs? Yep, they can be stored right inside the table’s cavity. Amazon To buy: $357 (was $689); amazon.com. Thinking about having your morning coffee in the garden? Why not do so while sitting at this bistro dining table? The dainty set has the most gorgeous peacock metalwork that’s unique compared to other simpler options out there. It comes with two chairs and a flower-esque table that can also be folded and put away. But you certainly don’t need to—the weather-resistant pick can hold up to rain, hail, and the like. Oh, and this option is 67 percent off right now. Amazon To buy: $114 (was $350); amazon.com. Want to see what other outdoor dining furniture deals are happening at Amazon? Make your way through the list below before checking out the Gold Box Deals hub for yourself. Amazon To buy: $552 (was $885); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $274 (was $376); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $165 (was $453); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $1,799 (was $2,399); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $100 (was $120); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $74 (was $149); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $437 (was $819); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $646 (was $749); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $287 (was $632); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $899 (was $1,499); amazon.com. Amazon To buy: $748 (was $1,325); amazon.com. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products Give Your Mom a Pick-Me-Up This Mother’s Day by Sending Her a Trade Coffee Delivery Subscription Elevate Your Home With Smart Devices from Google, Blink, and More—All on Sale at Amazon This Popular Kitchen Brand Just Dropped New Instagram-Worthy Cookware in a Surprising Collab