Amazon Is Dropping Tons of Deals on Stylish Outdoor Dining Furniture Sets This Weekend—Up to 85% Off

With warmer weather on the horizon, it’s time to start venturing into the great outdoors. And by the great outdoors, we mean your backyard. The space is an extension of your home, and dining outside is one of the many benefits to having that patio space. Now all you need is some dining furniture and you’re in business. Don’t have any? No worries; there are plenty of options on sale right now—up to 85 percent off.

Whether you’re looking for a set to seat the whole family or are filling the gaps in your existing outdoor furniture, there’s something for everyone. Because outdoor patio furniture can be expensive, scooping them up on sale is a smart choice, and Amazon’s hidden Gold Box Deals hub is the perfect place to look. There are markdowns on bistro sets, dining benches, and even conversation seating you have to check out.

Outdoor Dining Furniture Set Deals

Ashley Furniture is a top-tier brand in the home space, so finding a set on sale is pretty great. This three-piece patio furniture pick that comes with a long table and two benches is currently 42 percent off. It has metal legs that also add to its industrial appearance. The wooden tops, however, soften up the look, giving you a minimalist feel that’s still warm and inviting.

Amazon

To buy: $433 (was $751); amazon.com.

If you’re looking for a dining space for large gatherings, this outdoor dining set from Walker Edison is it. The patio furniture set seats six people and comes with a rather large dining table, allowing you to dine family style. And if you need more room, the table can extend out to accommodate more plates. This pick is made with acacia wood and has a unique lattice design on the chairs, making it a fun statement piece. You can get it in this natural wood option or go for it in dark brown, gray, dark gray, or white.

Amazon

To buy: $1,091 (was $1,445); amazon.com.

While you may host guests over the weekend, there may be times you want to enjoy the yard alone with your morning coffee. This cute bistro set is a great option for those quiet moments; it seats two and is accompanied by a small table ideal for breakfast or lunch in the garden. The set is made with rust-resistant metal, so you can leave it out on lightly rainy days. Plus, you can get it in nine fun colors, including blue, green, yellow, and red.

Amazon

To buy: $114 (was $160); amazon.com.

But there are so many more secret outdoor dining furniture deals on Amazon right now. Scroll through this list for more options for outdoor dining now.

Amazon

To buy: $407 (was $659); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $333 (was $728); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $638 (was $715); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $126 (was $830); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $2,199 (was $2,849); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $584 (was $1,009); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $722 (was $819); amazon.com.

Amazon

To buy: $539 (was $1,071); amazon.com.

