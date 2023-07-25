Before Summer’s Over, You Can Grab Adirondack Chairs Under $199 During Wayfair’s Outdoor Clearance Sale

Picture it: You, an Adirondack chair, and a good book all curled up.

By
Stephanie Osmanski
Stephanie Osmanski
Stephanie Osmanski
Steph Osmanski (she/her) writes about health, the planet, and being a woman—and part of that is shopping!
Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 25, 2023 10:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Wayfair Adirondack Chair Sale Tout
Photo:

Real Simple / Reese Herrington

Summer is full of long days splashing in the pool, planning family activities, and if you’re lucky enough, weekends away. But on the off chance you get a moment (or two) to simply relax, there’s nothing like curling up on an Adirondack chair with the beverage of your choice and a good read. 

The “It” chair of the summer, Adirondacks are great for front porches or back patios alike, as they can either stand alone or form a circle around an outdoor firepit, but unfortunately, these iconic chairs usually cost upwards of $400. Thankfully though, Wayfair’s Outdoor Clearance Sale is coming to the rescue with plenty of Adirondack chairs under $199.

Grab a new Adirondack chair from Wayfair before the summer’s over. Scroll down for our favorite picks below.

Wayfair Adirondack Chairs Sale

Rosecliff Heights Alteriq Solid Wood Adirondack Chair

Wayfair Alteriq Solid Wood Adirondack Chair

Wayfair

If you prefer an all-wood lounger, the Rosecliff Heights Alteriq Solid Wood Adirondack Chair is a real steal at less than $90 right now. In addition to the black version pictured above, it also comes in beige, dark brown, dark gray, natural, and navy blue—all at the same price point. The chair is foldable, so it stores away easily when it’s not in use.

Rosecliff Heights Shandel Outdoor Adirondack Chair

Shandel Outdoor Adirondack Chair

Wayfair

Made of durable all-weather plastic, the Rosecliff Heights Shandel Outdoor Adirondack Chair is UV-resistant, weather-resistant, and fade-resistant, meaning it will last you a long time before it ever needs to be replaced. With a width of 29.5 inches and a height of almost 37 inches, this Adirondack chair is built bigger than most others, offering the most comfort possible. It has a higher backrest and a wider seat—plus, in lieu of a side table, its armrests are wide enough to balance a water or stemmed glass on top.

Rosecliff Heights Almat Pine Rocking Outdoor Adirondack Chair

Wayfair Almat Pine Rocking Outdoor Adirondack Chair

Wayfair

Ideal for the front porch or back patio, the Rosecliff Heights Almat Pine Rocking Outdoor Adirondack Chair combines two fan-favorite chairs into one. You get all the sturdiness and chicness of an Adirondack, and the comfort and rock-ability of a rocking chair. For only $103, grab a book, a glass of wine or water, and get rocking.

Check out Wayfair’s Adirondack chair sale to shop the sale, and browse more picks below.  

Lovoin Plastic Adirondack Chair

Wayfair Outdoor Adirondack Chair

Wayfair

Rosecliff Heights Bartonville Plastic Adirondack Chair

Wayfair Bartonville Foldable Outdoor Adirondack Chair

Wayfair

Sand & Stable Bessy Pine Rocking Outdoor Adirondack Chair

Wayfair Bessy Pine Rocking Outdoor Adirondack Chair

Wayfair

Rosecliff Heights Mckelvy Outdoor Adirondack Chair

Wayfair Mckelvy Outdoor Adirondack Chair With Table

Wayfair

PolyTeak Plastic Adirondack Chair

Wayfair PolyTEAK Plastic Adirondack Chair

Wayfair
Was this page helpful?

More Must-Shop Products

Welov Air Purifier Sale CPC Tout
This Air Purifier ‘Drastically Reduced’ Allergens in Shoppers’ Homes, and It’s 39% Off Ahead of Prime Day
Rest Pillow at Target Tout
I Randomly Purchased This $18 Bed Rest Pillow Months Ago, and It’s the Most Comfortable Thing for Lounging
Kopari Body Bump Lotion Launch Tout
Kopari's Newest Lotion Tackles KP, Roughness, and Body Bumps Without Drying Out My Sensitive Skin
Related Articles
Adirondack Chairs
The 9 Best Adirondack Chairs of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Amazon Prime Day Deal Roundup Extended Deals Tout
These Are the 94 Best Deals You Can Still Shop After Amazon Prime Day
Outlet Furniture Deals PD Tout
The 50 Best Amazon Outlet Furniture Deals to Shop This Fourth of July at Amazon
Target Compete Sale (I'm a Target-Obsessed Shopping Writer...) Tout
I’m a Target-Obsessed Shopping Writer, and These Are the 12 Items You Have to Shop During Target Circle Week
Best Deck Boxes
The 10 Best Deck Boxes of 2023
rsp outdoor patio dining sets test walker edison delray classic 6 piece acacia wood x back
The 12 Best Patio Dining Sets of 2023
Best Patio Furniture
The Best Outdoor Furniture of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
blue beach chair leaning against wall next to beach bag with Real Simple Selects badge
The 10 Best Beach Chairs of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Commerce Photo Composite
The 8 Best Lawn Chairs of 2023 for Relaxing Outdoors
Best Zero Gravity Chairs
The 11 Best Zero-Gravity Chairs of 2023 for Ultimate Relaxation
Best Pool Floats
The 15 Best Pool Floats of 2023 for Relaxing in the Water
indoor-outdoor rugs in shades of green
The 9 Best Indoor-Outdoor Rugs of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Fire Pits Tout
The 9 Best Fire Pits of 2023 to Upgrade Your Outdoor Space
The Best Beach Canopies, Tents, and Umbrellas, Tested and Reviewed
The 12 Best Beach Canopies, Tents, and Umbrellas of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
Best Outdoor Planters
The 20 Best Outdoor Planters of 2023 for Every Space and Style
Best Outdoor Solar Lights
The 10 Best Outdoor Solar Lights of 2023, Tested and Reviewed