Before Summer’s Over, You Can Grab Adirondack Chairs Under $199 During Wayfair’s Outdoor Clearance Sale

Summer is full of long days splashing in the pool, planning family activities, and if you’re lucky enough, weekends away. But on the off chance you get a moment (or two) to simply relax, there’s nothing like curling up on an Adirondack chair with the beverage of your choice and a good read.

The “It” chair of the summer, Adirondacks are great for front porches or back patios alike, as they can either stand alone or form a circle around an outdoor firepit, but unfortunately, these iconic chairs usually cost upwards of $400. Thankfully though, Wayfair’s Outdoor Clearance Sale is coming to the rescue with plenty of Adirondack chairs under $199.

Grab a new Adirondack chair from Wayfair before the summer’s over. Scroll down for our favorite picks below.

Wayfair Adirondack Chairs Sale

Rosecliff Heights Alteriq Solid Wood Adirondack Chair

Wayfair

If you prefer an all-wood lounger, the Rosecliff Heights Alteriq Solid Wood Adirondack Chair is a real steal at less than $90 right now. In addition to the black version pictured above, it also comes in beige, dark brown, dark gray, natural, and navy blue—all at the same price point. The chair is foldable, so it stores away easily when it’s not in use.

Rosecliff Heights Shandel Outdoor Adirondack Chair

Wayfair

Made of durable all-weather plastic, the Rosecliff Heights Shandel Outdoor Adirondack Chair is UV-resistant, weather-resistant, and fade-resistant, meaning it will last you a long time before it ever needs to be replaced. With a width of 29.5 inches and a height of almost 37 inches, this Adirondack chair is built bigger than most others, offering the most comfort possible. It has a higher backrest and a wider seat—plus, in lieu of a side table, its armrests are wide enough to balance a water or stemmed glass on top.

Rosecliff Heights Almat Pine Rocking Outdoor Adirondack Chair

Wayfair

Ideal for the front porch or back patio, the Rosecliff Heights Almat Pine Rocking Outdoor Adirondack Chair combines two fan-favorite chairs into one. You get all the sturdiness and chicness of an Adirondack, and the comfort and rock-ability of a rocking chair. For only $103, grab a book, a glass of wine or water, and get rocking.

Check out Wayfair’s Adirondack chair sale to shop the sale, and browse more picks below.

Lovoin Plastic Adirondack Chair

Wayfair

Rosecliff Heights Bartonville Plastic Adirondack Chair

Wayfair

Sand & Stable Bessy Pine Rocking Outdoor Adirondack Chair

Wayfair

Rosecliff Heights Mckelvy Outdoor Adirondack Chair

Wayfair

PolyTeak Plastic Adirondack Chair