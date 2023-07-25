Shopping Before Summer’s Over, You Can Grab Adirondack Chairs Under $199 During Wayfair’s Outdoor Clearance Sale Picture it: You, an Adirondack chair, and a good book all curled up. By Stephanie Osmanski Stephanie Osmanski Steph Osmanski (she/her) writes about health, the planet, and being a woman—and part of that is shopping! Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on July 25, 2023 10:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Real Simple / Reese Herrington Summer is full of long days splashing in the pool, planning family activities, and if you’re lucky enough, weekends away. But on the off chance you get a moment (or two) to simply relax, there’s nothing like curling up on an Adirondack chair with the beverage of your choice and a good read. The “It” chair of the summer, Adirondacks are great for front porches or back patios alike, as they can either stand alone or form a circle around an outdoor firepit, but unfortunately, these iconic chairs usually cost upwards of $400. Thankfully though, Wayfair’s Outdoor Clearance Sale is coming to the rescue with plenty of Adirondack chairs under $199. Grab a new Adirondack chair from Wayfair before the summer’s over. Scroll down for our favorite picks below. Wayfair Adirondack Chairs Sale Rosecliff Heights Alteriq Solid Wood Adirondack Chair, $88 (was $94) Rosecliff Heights Shandel Outdoor Adirondack Chair, $102 (was $129) Rosecliff Heights Almat Pine Rocking Outdoor Adirondack Chair, $103 (was $113) Lovoin Plastic Adirondack Chair, $125 (was $207) Rosecliff Heights Bartonville Plastic Adirondack Chair, $140 (was $150) Sand & Stable Bessy Pine Rocking Outdoor Adirondack Chair, $98 (was $150) Rosecliff Heights Mckelvy Outdoor Adirondack Chair, $190 (was $264) PolyTeak Plastic Adirondack Chair, $159 (was $249) Rosecliff Heights Alteriq Solid Wood Adirondack Chair Wayfair Buy on Wayfair $94 $88 If you prefer an all-wood lounger, the Rosecliff Heights Alteriq Solid Wood Adirondack Chair is a real steal at less than $90 right now. In addition to the black version pictured above, it also comes in beige, dark brown, dark gray, natural, and navy blue—all at the same price point. The chair is foldable, so it stores away easily when it’s not in use. Rosecliff Heights Shandel Outdoor Adirondack Chair Wayfair Buy on Wayfair $129 $102 Made of durable all-weather plastic, the Rosecliff Heights Shandel Outdoor Adirondack Chair is UV-resistant, weather-resistant, and fade-resistant, meaning it will last you a long time before it ever needs to be replaced. With a width of 29.5 inches and a height of almost 37 inches, this Adirondack chair is built bigger than most others, offering the most comfort possible. It has a higher backrest and a wider seat—plus, in lieu of a side table, its armrests are wide enough to balance a water or stemmed glass on top. Rosecliff Heights Almat Pine Rocking Outdoor Adirondack Chair Wayfair Buy on Wayfair $113 $103 Ideal for the front porch or back patio, the Rosecliff Heights Almat Pine Rocking Outdoor Adirondack Chair combines two fan-favorite chairs into one. You get all the sturdiness and chicness of an Adirondack, and the comfort and rock-ability of a rocking chair. For only $103, grab a book, a glass of wine or water, and get rocking. Check out Wayfair’s Adirondack chair sale to shop the sale, and browse more picks below. Lovoin Plastic Adirondack Chair Wayfair Buy on Wayfair $207 $125 Rosecliff Heights Bartonville Plastic Adirondack Chair Wayfair Buy on Wayfair $150 $140 Sand & Stable Bessy Pine Rocking Outdoor Adirondack Chair Wayfair Buy on Wayfair $150 $98 Rosecliff Heights Mckelvy Outdoor Adirondack Chair Wayfair Buy on Wayfair $264 $190 PolyTeak Plastic Adirondack Chair Wayfair Buy on Wayfair $249 $159 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit More Must-Shop Products This Air Purifier ‘Drastically Reduced’ Allergens in Shoppers’ Homes, and It’s 39% Off Ahead of Prime Day I Randomly Purchased This $18 Bed Rest Pillow Months Ago, and It’s the Most Comfortable Thing for Lounging Kopari's Newest Lotion Tackles KP, Roughness, and Body Bumps Without Drying Out My Sensitive Skin