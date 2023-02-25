5 Paint Colors That Are Going Out of Style in 2023

Want to change the mood of a room? Painting the walls can give a space an entirely different look. But paint can also make a room look dated. Like all design trends, paint colors come and go. So, it’s important to choose a shade that won’t look out of style by the time it dries. Not sure what color to go with for your next project? While we always recommend going with whatever colors you like, regardless of trends, if you want to avoid the paint colors interior designers predict are on their way out in 2023, then skip the hue below.

Any Shade of Grey

While grey was everywhere for years, this look has devolved into 50 shades of boring. “This year's color trends are all about taking risks. The tried and true all grey look is out,” says Tamarra Younis of Union of Art Interiors. “Opposites attract and unusual color combinations are hot in the new year. From mint paired with hot pink to Robin's egg blue with dusty olive or rust. Mix, don't match. It's time to get a little weird with your accent colors in the new year.”

However, if you like the idea of grey because you gravitate towards neutrals, Jessica Risko Smith of Jessica Risko Smith Interior Design recommends going with “glowy tones,” such as caramel, ochre, rust, and tobacco instead.

White

White walls, while they look clean and neutral can also be incredibly sterile. Smith predicts we'll see far fewer crisp white paint colors in 2023. “While crisp white is still a go-to for making spaces feel light, airy, and fresh, we all crave more and more grounding colors and gravitate toward earth tones in our homes. Whites with the subtlest tint of blues, tans, or stone-like hues will be key in creating a bit more depth while keeping it light.”

Pink

From blush to millennial, pink walls were in style for a very long time. But according to interior designer and HGTV star Shay Holland, this trend is over. “I just had a client repaint her pink living room walls. While dramatic hues make for popular viewing on social media and are great for inspiration, oftentimes what happens is people find there’s a big difference between what’s fun to look at versus what’s easy to live with.”

Red

Much like pink, red walls were everywhere for a while. “Splashy pinks and reds are great for fashion but tend to grate on people after living with them for a while,” says Holland. “Some retailers predict punchy colors will be the hot trend but my clients are generally asking for interiors that flow seamlessly without the jarring effect of an in-your-face statement. They want soothing monochromatic looks without monotony. They want a harmonious color palette that reflects a kind of energy that feels hopeful and replenishing in contrast to the harsh reality of the outside world.”

However, if you're stuck on the idea of red, but want to avoid having your home look dated, Holland suggests other ways to accomplish this idea. “I recommend turning up a home’s visual interest by combining an interesting mix of texture, pattern, lighting, plants, and artwork—not painting the living room a raspberry shade that you’ll have already grown tired of a year from now.”

Navy Blue and Dark Green

Holland says navy blue and saturated shades of green are also on their way out for 2023. The reason for this is that these colors were mostly used for accent walls, and becasue that look is no longer on trend, these colors aren’t either.

