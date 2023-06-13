The New Wonder Oven From Our Place Is a 6-in-1 Kitchen Workhorse That Will Give You Back Some Counter Space

Our Place has given us all kinds of kitchen essentials over the last few years, from its versatile Always Pan 2.0 to its swoon-worthy Tableware collection. Just when you think they can't perfect one more culinary delight, they do, and this time it's with its new Wonder Oven. Don't be fooled by the cheerfully darling little package; this small but mighty appliance lets you broil, roast, bake, air fry, and toast while also boasting a unique steam-infusion feature to revive leftovers and keep meats tender using a small water inlet lid at the top of the device.

The Wonder Oven is equipped with a wire wrack, nonstick baking pan, air fryer basket, and crumb tray and is available in Our Place's signature gray "steam," black "char," "blue salt," and limited edition blush "spice" shades for $195. It's designed with three dials to control the temperature, time, and cooking functions for air frying, reheating, broiling, roasting, and toasting. Additionally, it preheats in 2.5 minutes and cooks 30 percent faster than traditional countertop ovens. And despite its petite proportions, you can cook two levels simultaneously, according to the brand, as well as roast a whole chicken (up to 4.5 pounds).

To buy: $195; fromourplace.com.

Our Place sent me a free sample to test ahead of the launch, so I used it to replace my old oven air fryer, which was twice the size and cost. Although I've only been able to use the countertop oven for a week, it's left me so satisfied I've already made plans to gift my former air fryer to a friend. The accessories aren't dishwasher-safe, but I hand-wash everything most of the time anyway, so that wasn't a deal breaker.

I can mostly speak to the toasting, reheating, air frying, and baking features. I used my Wonder Oven to make crispy french fries, mozzarella sticks, hot ham and cheese sandwiches, and frozen burritos. I also successfully reheated day-old crab rangoon. I did have one glitch with my first attempt at air-frying mozzarella sticks, but it was only because I hadn't sufficiently frozen them—my second batch came out gooey, crunchy, and perfect.

The Wonder Oven is surprisingly small at 11.6 inches high, 10.6 inches deep, and 11.5 inches wide, but it was more than adequate for helping me whip up quick and easy dinners for two and reheat leftovers for lunches. I'm also used to using digital controls, so the knobs were a minor adjustment, but I didn't have any issues operating them. All in all, I'm happy to have some much-needed countertop space back, and the powerful device looks gorgeous and sleek sitting in my kitchen.

