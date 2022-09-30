Our Place Just Launched Dinnerware That Might Be Even Better Than Its Instagram-Famous Always Pan

And yes, it’s all stackable.

By Grace Smith
Published on September 30, 2022

Our Place Host with the Most tout
Our Place Host with the Most tout. Photo:

Our Place

Trendy direct-to-consumer kitchen brand Our Place already won over customers with its 8-in-1 Always Pan and multifunctional Perfect Pot, but it has  cemented its claim on kitchen cupboards everywhere with its biggest launch ever—an extensive (and yes, equally colorful) collection of tableware.

The L.A.-based brand’s foray into dining goods may not be surprising. After all, its mission is to connect others over the power of home cooking. Our Place previously launched hand-blown drinking glasses in 2021, but its Tableware collection, which arrived on September 27, is a bona-fide ecosystem meant to serve everyone from solo diners to sprawling dinner parties. Delightfully complementary colorways mean you can add in pieces à la carte at your convenience or overhaul your entire tablescape with just a click of the checkout button.

Our Place Tablewear set
Our Place Tablewear set.

Our Place

To buy: $145; fromourplace.com.

The new Our Place capsule includes scratch-resistant ceramic and hand-glazed essentials like plates, bowls, mugs, serving platters, carafes, and more. Plate sizes include Mini (extra small), Demi (small), Midi (medium), and Full (large). 

Shallow Midi Bowls are ideal for pastas and salads in a half-plate-half-bowl situation, while Demi Bowls are more traditionally sized—although still stackable. Mini Bowls? Handy for storing spices, dips, and toppings.

The Our Place Tableware collection is absolutely made for your next dinner party, offering convenient bundles so that you can shop all at once. The bundles range from The Starter Set, a useful core choice to begin building—or replacing—a tableware collection, to the Everyone’s Invited bundle with a whopping 36 pieces. Choose from dusky pink Spice, oatmeal Steam, dark gray Char, and orange-brown Terracotta for your colorway, or opt for a Mixed collection consisting of all four.

Most importantly, the collection embodies Our Place’s aesthetics, convenience, and determination to do good. Each piece is entirely carbon neutral. Everything is also stackable, taking up minimal space, and it’s all dishwasher-, microwave-, oven-, and fridge-safe. Because after hours of food and wine with friends and family, do you really want to hand wash everything you’ve just used? 

Head to Our Place to shop the Tableware collection now. In the past, the brand’s collections have sold out hours after going live, so you’ll want to act fast. 

