This Internet-Favorite Cookware Brand Expanded Its Traditionware Line With a Lunar New Year-Inspired Launch

Lunar New Year: The centuries-old Chinese holiday is quickly approaching. Sunday, January 22 marks the Year of the Rabbit and the start of the Spring Festival, with millions celebrating through the Lantern Festival on Sunday, February 5. The major holiday is enjoyed worldwide with firecrackers, parades, red envelopes, and of course, delicious feasts. If you’re prepping for your own holiday dinner, check out Our Place’s newest launch featuring cookware in the symbolic red color.

The internet-famous and editor-loved cookware brand just expanded its ‘Traditionware’ line with three new items inspired by the Chinese holiday. The Year of the Rabbit Collection features a limited-edition firecracker color in its Always Pan and Perfect Pot, along with brand new rabbit-inspired rice bowls that come with a set of four chopsticks and chopstick rests.

The best-selling Perfect Pot has 10 functions in one, including boiling, baking, braising, crisping, roasting, steaming, and straining—perfect for celebratory dishes like noodles, rice, and meat and fish. You can also use it to pour, serve, and store food. The stockpot features a nonstick coating and comes with a wooden spoon and roasting rack that doubles as a steamer. The best part? It comes in nine colors, but be sure to check out the fiery-red hue as a nod to the Lunar New Year.

Grab the popular Always Pan in the new firecracker shade while supplies last. Similar to the Perfect Pot, this pan replaces several miscellaneous cookware thanks to its eight-in-one functionality. The nonstick pan sautés, sears, steams, braises, strains, fries, boils, serves, and stores dishes like veggies, eggs, and meats. You can even pair it with the spruce steamer for perfectly-made dumplings.

If you’re going to get just one thing from this collection, make it this set of hand-glazed rice bowls designed by Vanilla Chi. Crafted with high-quality stoneware, these bowls are perfect for enjoying rice, soups, and salads—and they’re microwave- and oven-safe. Each bowl is painted with a Year of the Rabbit-inspired pattern and hand-washing is recommended to preserve the artwork. The bowls even come with a set of bamboo chopsticks that feature a glossy, gradient tip, along with glazed chopstick rests.

Head to Our Place to shop the decorative and functional Year of the Rabbit collection to dress your table before the celebrations begin—but hurry, these items are bound to sell out quickly.