Overdue family get-togethers and festive cheer mark the holiday season—often accompanied by beloved and traditional dishes to share. Our kitchens are put into full-on work mode this time of the year as we host potluck dinners and various other merry gatherings. Luckily, internet-loved cookware brand Our Place wants to help you get ready for the busy holiday cooking season and beyond with its newest launch of essential kitchen accessories.

My do-it-all Perfect Pot has earned a permanent spot on my stovetop, not just because it's in constant use, but also because it's beautiful and always gets compliments from house guests. Known for its clever, all-in-one kitchenware, we're not surprised that Our Place has translated its thoughtful design ethos into a lineup of perfectly coordinated, multifunctional kitchen tools with purpose. Familial foodie masterpieces deserve the grand treatment, and that’s made possible with these new kitchen staples.

Check out the latest coveted releases that combine style and functionality below.

Thanks to its perforated design that evenly submerges your eggs for a perfectly fluffed presentation, the new Egg Poacher is sure to become a breakfast-time staple. Designed to fit together beautifully with the Always Pan, you can cook up to four poached eggs at once with the removable silicone cups. Best of all, you can throw it in the dishwasher once you’ve finished cooking up brunch.

To buy: $45; fromourplace.com.

This minimalist design doesn't veer far from its name; in addition to being your new kitchen scissors, the Shear Genius tool can strip herbs, trim flower ends, and stabilize bones, and the tab on the soft-grip handle serves as an excellent box opener. They can also be taken apart for easy cleaning after you're done using them.

To buy: $25; fromourplace.com.

Every kitchen needs a sturdy, dependable cutting board, and Our Place gave us just that with its double-sided Daily Board. Available in the brand’s signature colorways, this kitchen staple was crafted with non-slip edges and made from 100 percent recycled materials. The gritty textured surface conceals knife marks, so it always looks as good as new.

To buy: $40; fromourplace.com.

The handcrafter Tagine is the perfect slow-cooking partner for your Always Pan. It now comes in three fun, limited-edition color options: Amber sunset marble, blue midnight marble, and soft lavender marble. The beautiful variations will seamlessly double as decor as it hides mouth-watering, long-simmer comfort cuisines inside.

To buy: $80; fromourplace.com.

Featuring Our Place's latest modern color—sear, a sophisticated matte black—the special edition Heirloom Set is perfect for gift-giving. The handmade Tagine is paired with the premium enameled cast iron Always Pan to assemble the ultimate kitchen powerhouse duo that can handle any recipe.

To buy: $225; fromourplace.com.

Store your leftovers in style with the Wander Bowl. Taking your lunch on the go is hassle-free with the microwave-safe ceramic bowl. Tupperware mishaps are a thing of the past with the custom-fit lid and silicone sleeve and strap to ensure everything stays in place—it also makes handling scolding reheats convenient.

To buy: $40; fromourplace.com.

In need of fresh tableware to serve your guests and family? Our Place’s sustainable dinnerware is a space-saving modular system, allowing you to effortlessly nestle everything together for compact storage. The hand-glazed design is also scratch-resistant. The timeless Starter Set comes with three sets of four Full Plates, Midi Plates, and Demi Bowls in six neutral hues to naturally fit into any kitchen.

To buy: $145; fromourplace.com.

