Our Place Just Launched a Cast Iron Version of Its Instagram-Favorite Perfect Pot, and We're Obsessed

Raise a hand if you’ve ever majorly crushed on Instagram-favorite direct-to-consumer brand Our Place? Oh, so it’s not just me staring at the colorways for minutes at a time on the brand’s website. Good. The 8-in-1 Always Pan made an immediate splash on the ‘net upon launch thanks to its gorgeous design and bonafide myriad of uses. And then came the brand’s Perfect Pot, a Dutch oven living up to its lofty name. A shopping writer on the Real Simple team even called it “the most used piece of cookware in [her] home.” Now, I’m bracing myself (and my wallet) for its biggest launch yet: the Cast Iron Perfect Pot.

While we’re used to heritage brands hawking cast iron—powerhouse pots and pans that will last for years and generations in your kitchen—this L.A.-based kitchenware brand stole our attention with this multifunctional cast iron pot. With a mission to connect others over the delight of home cooking, Our Place always toes the line between trendy and timeless.

Our Place

To buy: $175; fromourplace.com.



The Cast Iron Perfect Pot is a 5.5-quart enameled cast iron pot (of course) that can braise, roast, bake, deep fry, slow cook, serve, and store. Unlike other new cast iron, the premium material does not require seasoning beforehand, and offers “superior browning.” (I volunteer as tribute to test its capabilities.) Your purchase also comes with a self-basting lid in the same enameled cast iron, a beechwood scraper designed to nest two ways, and custom silicone Hot Grips that fit around the helper handles of your pot so you’ll never burn yourself again. The pot itself is of course compatible with all cooktops, including induction.

Our Place would win us over for aesthetics alone. Each of its pieces are an immediate attention-grabber that can transform the look and feel of a kitchen. It’s the brand’s focus on 8-in-1 designs and multifunctional cookware to save time (and cabinet space) that really seals the deal as a constant add-to-cart. As you grow more comfortable with your newest kitchen tool, the brand offers multiple accessories à la carte—such as a fry deck, steamer tray, and more—to help you tackle any cuisine you set your mind to. In accordance with the brand’s sustainability ethos, each piece is also carbon-neutral.

Head to Our Place to shop the new Cast Iron Perfect Pot now. Popular colorways have a tendency to sell out quickly, so snag your favorite before it’s gone—and reap the benefits for years to come.

