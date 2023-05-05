Our Place Just Updated Its Insta-Famous Always Pan, and Three Shopping Writers Put It to the Test

In my household, I'm in charge of planning dinners. I spend almost every day in the kitchen whipping up a savory evening meal, so my cookware needs to be versatile and practical—and if it looks pretty sitting on my stovetop so that it saves me essential storage space, that's a major plus as well. Case in point, the newly re-engineered Always Pan 2.0.

Although the original Always Pan was popular enough to sell out 30 times since its debut in 2019, there was always one drawback: It wasn't oven-safe. This time around, the Always Pan is oven-safe up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and boasts an improved nonstick surface with Our Place's proprietary Thermakind ceramic coating, which is designed to last 50 percent longer than the original. Additionally, it's made without the use of lead, cadmium, PTFEs, PFOAs, and PFAS—plus, it comes in various gorgeously muted shades.

Our Place

To buy: $115 (was $150); fromourplace.com.

I, along with my fellow Shopping Writers, Grace Smith and Gabriela Izquierdo, was given the opportunity to test out the Always Pan 2.0 ahead of its launch last month. This was my first Always Pan, although I'm already fond of the Perfect Pot and several handy kitchen accessories I use almost daily, like the color-coordinating Hot Grips and Fry Deck. Being able to depend on one piece of cookware for most recipes is a relief. The notched Beechwood Spatula is also game-changing—I no longer have to scramble to find a spoon rest, and I can even let it sit on the cool stainless steel handle with the lid on as I cook.

As a fan of the original Always Pan, Smith had the chance to compare the two. "With the new Always Pan's 10-in-1 capability, I don't feel overwhelmed by having to master another pan when tackling a new recipe," she shared. "While I loved the previous iteration, the upgraded Always Pan 2.0 won me over, especially for its oven-safe capabilities. The pan itself is durable and easy to use, and the lavender shade is absolutely gorgeous in my kitchen! Having compared the two pans, I did notice that the new model is lighter than the original, which is a definite plus, while retaining the nonstick, nontoxic, and very capable surface power the brand is renowned for."

Izquierdo's first introduction to Our Place also left her impressed. "It has been a lifesaver for someone who loves cooking but hates washing dishes," she said. "With all the capabilities of the other pots and pans in my cabinets in one, the Always Pan 2.0 has quickly become my most used tool. I used to dread having to scrape hardened food off of pans or, worse yet, leaving my dirty dishes to soak overnight, but the ceramic nonstick coating prevents food from getting stuck. The other day I ran out of butter but was craving pancakes. I did something I would never do on my other cookware—I poured the batter straight onto the pan at low heat and was amazed when I got perfectly golden cakes with no burnt batter left behind."

Best of all, Our Place has a sitewide Spring Sale that can save you up to 25 percent off cookware, kitchenware, accessories, and more, running through Monday, May 15. It's the perfect time to pick up that Mother's Day gift you've been putting off.

Plus, the Always Pan 2.0 is now just $115. Below are some more noteworthy picks you should consider.

