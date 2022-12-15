This 8-in-1 Pan Practically Replaces Your Entire Cookware Collection—and Is Only $99 for a Limited Time

It’s the pan you’ve seen all over Instagram and TikTok—whichever platforms you may be on. Direct-to-consumer kitchen brand Our Place has won over consumers with its colorful eight-in-one Always Pan, which is functional enough to replace most of your kitchen pans and pretty enough to inspire bragging. Now through January 8, the Always Pan is on sale for 30 percent off, dropping its overall price to $99.

Founded on a mission to connect people over the intimacy of a home cooked meal, L.A.-based Our Place delights in making mealtimes fun. Accordingly, the Always Pan currently comes in six vibrant colorways: sage, a dusky pink, gray-blue, charcoal, soft purple, and a berry pink (developed in collaboration with Selena Gomez).

To buy: $99 (was 145); fromourplace.com.

The Always Pan is lightweight at only 3 pounds, making its versatility even more impressive. The pan is 10 inches in diameter, with a 2.7-inch depth and 2.6-quart capacity. With your buy, you receive a nesting steamer basket and colander as well as a sleek beechwood spatula—so you can get cookin’ right away. It’s compatible with all countertop stove models, including induction, and its ceramic coating is crafted without potentially toxic materials like PFOAs, PTFEs, other PFAs, lead, cadmium, toxic metals, and nanoparticles if that’s a factor in your shopping considerations.

What all can this piece of cookware do? Quite a bit. The Always Pan is developed to replace your fry pan, sauté pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, nonstick pan, spatula, and spoon rest. The modular lid lets you release steam when you want to and lock it in when you don’t. As someone who always appreciates giving and receiving the most functional and useful gifts possible—I’d like to use it everyday!—its all-in-one capacity is a dream come true. It’s also compatible with additional Our Place accessories like a fry deck and spruce steamer, so you can customize your pan to your most frequent use.

Notably, the brand recommends you use low to medium heat to maintain the nonstick ceramic coating (so perhaps skip if you go high every time). It’s also recommended that you hand-wash, and it is not oven-safe, so keep in mind if you’re planning to gift to a friend or family member who can’t observe any maintenance requirements.

Increasing its giftability, Our Place offers free shipping and a 100-day trial, so you won’t have to think twice about giving it to your pickiest family member. Even more notably, Our Place has extended its charity beyond Giving Tuesday; for every order, the brand donates ten meals to Feeding America, an organization assisting U.S. hunger relief.

Head to Our Place to shop the much-beloved Always Pan while it’s on sale for a rare 30 percent off. Colors go quickly, so you’ll want to act fast. For a more complete set, you can also look at its similarly lauded Perfect Pot, Mini Always Pan, and even a cast-iron version of the favorite.

