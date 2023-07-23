This Button-Down Dress Is ‘Incredibly Comfortable’—and It’s on Sale for Under $30

Buy one in 27 colors and patterns in sizes S to XXL.

By
Carly Totten
Carly Totten headshot
Carly Totten

Carly Totten joined Dotdash Meredith in 2021 as an Ecommerce writer. She specializes in curating fashion and lifestyle content for Better Homes & Gardens, InStyle, People Magazine, Real Simple, and Travel + Leisure. Prior to joining the Ecommerce team, Carly contributed wedding planning and style content to The Spruce and Brides, respectively. She earned her roles as an expert contributing writer after spending a decade planning and designing weddings for couples getting married in Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs. Highlights: * Began contributing lifestyle content in 2011. * Spent a decade working in the wedding industry as a planner and stylist. * Previously wrote for The Spruce and Brides as an expert.

Published on July 23, 2023 05:00PM EDT

Amazon OUGES Women's V Neck Button Down Skater Dress with Pockets
Photo:

Real Simple / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

At this point in the summer, temperatures are steamy. So, you’re likely reaching for pieces that are easy to wear and promise to keep you cool. One of the best ways to accomplish this is to put on a favorite dress, and this cute button-down Amazon find is one you’ll want to wear on repeat through the end of the season and well into the fall. 

Mix up your summer style with the Ouges button-down dress, which is made from a comfy combination of 95 percent cotton and 5 percent spandex. It’s available in 27 fun colors and patterns in sizes S to XXL, and shoppers have left a whopping 15,200 perfect ratings and nearly 2,600 five-star reviews

“This dress is incredibly comfortable and cute at the same time. I get so many compliments every time I wear it,” wrote a five-star reviewer who has already purchased a second dress. “Love this dress! It’s perfect for hot Arizona summers,” added another shopper. They also highlight that “the fit is great, the length is perfect, [and] the fabric is soft and seems to be good quality.”

To make the machine-washable dress even easier to wear, the lightweight find simply pulls on (the buttons are only present for style rather than function). And it has other notable features like short sleeves, a V-neckline, two functioning pockets, and a midi-length. Plus, the brand also points out that the skater style dress is not see-through. 

“I'm a third grade teacher, so I'm always on the hunt for clothes that are cute, comfortable, and functional. This dress meets all of them,” shared a reviewer who added that “the pockets help make it incredibly functional.” 

Whether you’re planning a fun night out or simply looking for a new everyday dress, pick up the Ouges button-down style while it’s on sale with a coupon for under $30. 

